Stocks to buy: From SBI, Infosys to Maruti— Geojit lists these 12 Muhurat picks for Diwali 2025. Do you own any?

Stocks to buy for the long term: The Indian stock market has been on a bumpy track over the last year, marked by weak earnings, stretched valuations, heavy foreign capital outflow, and US-tariff-related concerns. The equity benchmark, Nifty 50, has remained flat year-over-year.

Advertisement

However, some stocks, such as Eicher Motors, BEL, and Bajaj Finance, have surged over 40 per cent in the last year, despite weak market sentiment.

Some other Nifty 50 components, including Maruti Suzuki, Eternal, IndiGo, and Max Healthcare, have jumped over 20 per cent over the last year.

This indicates that even during periods of downtrend, some stocks tend to rise due to their strong fundamental factors, underscoring the importance of selecting quality stocks for the long term.

As Diwali 2025 approaches, it is time to identify a few high-quality stocks to consider for the long term. Brokerage firm Geojit Investments has listed 12 Muhurat picks for Diwali 2025, including SBI, Infosys, Maruti, and Hero MotoCorp. Take a look:

Muhurat picks for Diwali 2025 State Bank of India (SBI) Geojit Investments underscored that SBI aims to enhance branch efficiency and boost profitability by leveraging all avenues to grow fee income, rationalising operating expenses, and improving employee productivity.

Advertisement

Moreover, the brokerage firm added that SBI aims to strengthen the bank’s leadership position and book quality advances in retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) as well as corporate segments.

"With the government’s divestment program continuing, reduced bureaucracy, and the introduction of professional management, it bodes well for the company. SBI remains well-positioned to sustain its growth momentum, supported by a comfortable LDR, which provides the leverage to accelerate credit growth," Geojit Investments said.

Infosys Geojit highlighted that Infosys's order pipeline remains robust, driven by strong demand for AI agents across business operations and IT functions.

"Investments in automation, productivity tools, and AI have improved delivery and client outcomes, with continued focus on enhancing platforms such as Finacle and insurance solutions, particularly in Europe," said Geojit.

Advertisement

At a one-year forward P/E of nearly 22 times, the stock is trading below its long-term average. The recent buyback signals management confidence and adds to shareholder value, according to the brokerage firm.

Maruti Suzuki According to Geojit, the positive factors for Maruti are GST rationalisation, its vast distribution network and new launches. Expected pickup in rural income is also a key factor that will support strong growth.

"Maruti offers one of the most comprehensive and diverse portfolios in the sub-1,200 CC segment, securing a dominant market share of the demand surge triggered by lower prices," said Geojit.

"One-year forward P/E is nearly 29 times, while the five-year average is nearly 28 times. Strong earnings growth expectation of nearly 31 per cent over FY25-27E justifies improvement in future valuation," said Geojit.

Advertisement

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) According to the brokerage firm, HUL’s strategic focus on premiumisation and innovation may drive performance. Moreover, the company's recent leadership transition presents a promising opportunity for sustainable value creation.

"With the expected benefits of direct & indirect tax relief, lower inflation, a favourable monsoon, and the upcoming 8th Pay Commission, HUL is well-positioned to capitalise on the improving macro environment," said Geojit.

Geojit believes the revival in demand will aid the company's healthy earnings growth over the next year. At a one-year forward P/E of nearly 52 times, the stock is trading below its long-term average and also its peers, the brokerage firm noted.

Axis Bank Geojit noted that Axis Bank is expanding its presence in India’s thriving startup ecosystem.

Advertisement

"Among the universal banks, Axis Bank is preferred due to its attractive valuation relative to peers, offering a favourable risk-reward setup," said Geojit.

UltraTech Cement Geojit believes UltraTech Cement's strategic investments in new capacities, cost optimisation and commitment to green technologies may drive growth.

Furthermore, the integration of acquired assets, including India Cements and Kesoram, is progressing well, with a focus on enhancing efficiency and productivity, which will contribute to earnings growth, according to the brokerage firm.

"As a pan-India player, Ultratech is poised to benefit from the positive cement demand outlook given the Government of India’s strong focus on housing and infrastructure, along with the recent improvement in realisation and reduction in costs," said Geojit.

"Ultratech is currently trading at one-year forward EV/EBITDA of nearly 19 times, above its long-term average of nearly 17 times, factoring in strong earnings growth over FY25-27E," said the brokerage firm.

Advertisement

Tata Consumer Products Geojit believes Tata Consumer's diversified portfolio, a focus on innovation, and expansion into new channels position it well for long-term growth.

"The company has expanded into high-growth, high-margin categories, including health and wellness, through acquisitions like Organic India and Capital Foods, which will support margin expansion," said Geojit.

"At a one-year forward P/E of nearly 60 times, the stock is trading moderately above its long-term average, factoring in strong earnings growth of nearly 27 per cent CAGR over FY25-27E," said Geojit.

Hero MotoCorp Driven by new products across segments, an improved product mix, better cost management, and increased financing penetration, Hero Motocorp is set for a robust performance, according to Geojit.

Advertisement

The brokerage firm expects Hero MotoCorp to post strong earnings growth over the next year, with volume growth exceeding that of the industry.

"Q2FY26 has already showcased impressive volume growth of nearly 11 per cent, which is the highest in the last five quarters. With a strong market share in the entry-level segment and a valuation below industry peers, we expect a re-rating in the stock going forward," said Geojit.

Suzlon Energy "With a robust Q1FY26 exit order book of 5.7 GW, the current execution pace provides clear revenue visibility for the next three years, underpinning a projected 42 per cent CAGR in revenue over FY25–27E," said Geojit.

According to the brokerage firm, Suzlon's earnings are projected to grow at a strong 43% CAGR, driven by improved asset turnover and rising profitability. ROE is expected to reach 27.1% by FY27E, setting the stage for a potential valuation re-rating.

Advertisement

"At 29 times, the stock remains attractively priced, leaving significant upside potential," said Geojit.

Brigade Enterprises The brokerage firm noted that Brigade has a robust pipeline of nearly 12.3 million square feet of launches for FY26 across key cities, which is expected to support a 15 per cent growth in pre-sales.

"The successful listing of Brigade Hotel Ventures (74.1 per cent owned by Brigade Enterprises) reflects strategic diversification and enhances visibility, potentially unlocking value for shareholders," said Geojit.

Can Fin Homes Canara Bank’s strong parentage offers Can Fin Homes both a trusted brand identity and comprehensive support for funding, Geojit noted.

"With rising disposable incomes supported by tax reductions and lower interest rates stimulating housing demand, coupled with the stock’s attractive valuation, we believe these factors collectively strengthen the company’s growth outlook," said Geojit.

Advertisement

HG Infra Engineering Geojit believes that with ongoing execution progress, HG Infra Engineering's revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15 per cent over FY25–FY27.

"The company aims to diversify its order book—targeting 30–40 per cent from non-road projects over the next two to three years—while maintaining a healthy margin profile to support sustained future growth," said the brokerage firm.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of the broking firm, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.