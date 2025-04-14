Stocks to buy for long-term: Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi recommends three shares to buy on Tuesday — 15 April 2025

Stocks to buy for long-term: Following positive sentiments, after US President Donald Trump declared a 90-day pause in the US tariffs recently imposed on its trade partners, the Indian stock market skyrocketed on Friday. The Nifty 50 index opened upside at 22,695 and closed at 22,828, recording an intraday rise of 429 points. The BSE Sensex opened upside at 74,835 and closed at 75,157, logging an intraday 1310-point rally during the intraday trading session on Friday. Likewise, Bank Nifty today had a gap-up opening at 50,634, and the banking index closed at 50,995, logging over 750 points gain during Friday dealings.

Stock market outlook Mehul Kothari, Deputy Vice President — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, believes the Indian stock market shows potential strength after a strong rebound on Dalal Street. However, Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi maintained the Nifty 50 index is facing a hurdle at 23,000, and one can assume a bull trend only on the breakage of this resistance.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi said, "The past week began with a sharp decline on "Black Monday," as Nifty opened with a significant gap down of nearly 1,146 points. However, bulls regained control later in the week, helping the index recover around 1,100 points. Despite this strong rebound, Nifty ended the week with a minor loss of -0.33%. The daily chart remains below the 21, 50, 100, and 200 DEMA levels, indicating caution. Positively, on the weekly chart, Nifty has rebounded from the 100 EMA, suggesting potential strength. Additionally, the RSI on the weekly timeframe shows a hidden bullish divergence, pointing towards possible positive sessions ahead. For the trading session 15-April-2025, the 22,900–22,750 zone is crucial per Camarilla pivots, and traders should watch it closely."

Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi said that Nifty today is facing a hurdle at 23,000, while it has made crucial support at 22,500.

Stocks to buy for the long-term Regarding stocks to buy for long-term, Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi recommended buying these three shares: ITC, Clean Science and Tech, and Shree Renuka Sugars.

1] ITC: Buy at ₹ 420 to ₹ 422, target ₹ 460, stop loss ₹ 410. ITC share price shows strong bullish momentum, making it our first pick for traders eyeing gains over the coming weeks or months. After consolidating between ₹390 to ₹415, the stock broke above key resistance at ₹417 with a solid close, backed by a rising RSI above 60, signalling a potential breakout. Traders can consider entering long positions between ₹420 to ₹422, targeting ₹444, while setting a stop-loss at ₹410 to manage risk. For those with a longer-term view, if ITC's share price sustains above ₹420, it could push toward ₹450 to ₹460, especially if the FMCG sector remains in favour. Keep an eye on volumes to confirm the strength of this move.

2] Clean Science and Tech: Buy at ₹ 1175 to ₹ 1185, target ₹ 1350, stop loss ₹ 1120. Clean Science share price is shaping up for an exciting move, with a textbook bullish Bat pattern forming on the daily chart. Rising volumes from recent lows indicate growing buyer interest, and the pattern aligns with a key support pivot, adding technical confidence. The chart also shows price compression, which often precedes a significant breakout. Traders can buy between ₹1175 and ₹1185, aiming for a target of ₹1300, with a stop-loss at ₹1120 to limit downside. In the long term, if CLEAN clears ₹1185 with conviction, it could climb past ₹1350, making it a compelling opportunity for patient investors to watch the chemical sector.

3] Shree Renuka Sugars: Buy at ₹ 26 to ₹ 27, target ₹ 35, stop loss ₹ 24. Renuka Sugars share price is catching attention with early signs of a reversal near its ₹25 to ₹26 support zone. A bullish RSI divergence and a hammer candlestick signal potential strength, while price compression between key pivot levels suggests a breakout could be near. Traders can enter ₹26 to ₹27, targeting ₹31, and place a stop-loss at ₹24 for safety. If Renuka Sugars share price breaks above ₹27 and the sugar sector gains traction, it could reach ₹33 to ₹35 in the longer term. As always, stick to disciplined risk management, monitor broader market trends, and do your research, as trading involves risks. Stay tuned for updates, and happy trading!

