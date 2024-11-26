Stocks to buy for long term: Titan to Vedant Fashion — MOSL lists 5 shares to buy amid great Indian wedding season

Stocks to buy for long term: India's wedding season is set to generate 6 lakh crore from 48 lakh weddings. This trend presents opportunities for investors in sectors like jewellery, retail, and hotels. MOSL recommends stocks such as Titan and Eicher Motors for potential gains of 10-15%.

Saloni Goel
Updated26 Nov 2024, 05:06 PM IST
Motilal Oswal Financial Services has suggested five stocks to buy for 10-15% returns in the next three to six months.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services has suggested five stocks to buy for 10-15% returns in the next three to six months.

Stocks to Buy: With India’s wedding season underway, expectations are high for increased spending in the world’s second-largest wedding market, providing an opportunity for stock market investors to capitalise on this trend.

According to a study by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), 48 lakh weddings are expected to take place in November and December, generating business worth nearly 6 lakh crore. This is much higher than the 35 lakh weddings that created 4.25 lakh crore worth of business last year. As per the CAIT report, the number of auspicious dates in India this wedding season is 18 as against 11 last year.

This extravagant wedding season is expected to drive gains in sectors like jewellery, retail, hotels and auto.

Also Read | IPO Scorecard: Over 300 stocks debut in 2024, 70% trade above issue price

Against this backdrop, domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services has suggested five stocks to buy for 10-15% returns in the next three to six months. These include Titan, Eicher Motors, Vedant Fashions, Safari and LemonTree.

Wedding Bonanza Basket

Investment Rationale

MOSL shared the investment rationale behind each stock:

Titan: MOSL is bullish on the Tata group firm’s Titan Ltd as it believes that wedding jewellery demand has started to pick up following customs duty reduction and will remain strong in the next two quarters. According to the brokerage, Titan will likely outperform other branded players given its superior competitive positioning.

Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield is seeing better demand compared to the pre-festive period, driven by its new launches, good availability of all models, and increased promotional activities to boost consumer interest, said the brokerage.

Vedant Fashions: As per MOSL, Vedant Fashions is likely to witness upbeat growth, led by higher and spread-out wedding dates. It sees a long runway for growth with footprint expansion in Manyavar. Further, the ramp-up of newer categories provides additional growth triggers, said MOSL.

Also Read | Multibagger SME stock turns ₹1.50 lakh of IPO allottees to ₹51 lakh in 9 yrs

Safari: Safari’s revenues are expected to increase as demand is set to bounce back, driven by festive prestocking, compared to the preceding quarter, which was affected by the heatwave, said the brokerage. The Greenfield plant in Jaipur will provide an additional boost to revenue once it begins operations in 3QFY25E, it added.

Lemon Tree Hotels: Lastly, it sees strong growth momentum for in the second half of FY25 due to the stabilisation of Aurika Mumbai, strong wedding season and favourable demand-supply dynamics. “We expect investments in renovations to result in improved OR, ARR, and EBITDA margins for the company,” said MOSL.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:26 Nov 2024, 05:06 PM IST
