Stocks to buy for long term: Vedanta Iron and Steel, Vedanta Oil and Gas or Vedanta Power: Which is better? Target, SL

Stocks to buy for the long term: After the listing of four demerged Vedanta Group stocks on 15 June 2026 — Vedanta Iron and Steel, Vedanta Oil and Gas, Vedanta Power, and Vedanta Aluminium Metal — Indian market observers are busy speculating about the outlook for these Anil Agarwal-led companies. Those who held Vedanta shares on the demerger record date, 1 May 2026, were allotted one share of the new entity for each Vedanta share. Since Vedanta was a portfolio holding, beneficiaries of the Vedanta demerger might find it tough to choose a long-term stock among the new entities.

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According to stock market experts, among the four new entities, Vedanta Iron and Steel, Vedanta Oil and Gas, and Vedanta Power are long-term plays, while Vedanta Aluminium Metal is purely a commodity play. They said that all four of these stocks can be added to one's portfolio to meet the long-term goal, but Vedanta Iron and Steel and Vedanta Oil and Gas shares are better suited for a long-term investment goal. Vedanta Power shares are better suited to meet the mid-term investment goal, while Vedanta Aluminium Metal shares are based on demand-supply constraints and their impact on the company's margins.

Which Vedanta Group stock to buy for long term? Highlighting the fundamental difference between these four new Vedanta Group shares, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “A long-term investor can keep all these four in one's portfolio, if they are a beneficiary of the Vedanta demerger, as they haven't paid anything for these four shares. However, for a new investor, it is important to know the theme that is going to play for these four new Vedanta Group companies.”

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Gorakshkar of Avinash Mentor Research said that Vedanta Iron and Steel and Vedanta Oil and Gas shares are purely long-term bets, as the core business of the Vedanta Group has shifted to these companies. When it comes to Vedanta Power shares, they are a seasonal play, like Tata Power, Adani Power, Jaiprakash Power, etc. Likewise, Vedanta Aluminium Metal shares would react to international metal prices and demand, especially base metals, and, to some extent, silver rates.

Vedanta Group stocks | What technical chart hints Asked about the technical outlook of the new Vedanta Group entities, Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, said, “Vedanta Power share offers a strong technical recovery, Vedanta Iron and Steel Limited (VISL) share price displays a robust structural base above ₹31.50 with higher volume expansion and an improving RSI (46.48). Holding above its 20-EMA, a breakout past its 50 EMA (33.66) gives Vedanta Iron and Steel share price target potential toward ₹38, making it a compelling buy.”

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Vedanta Iron and Steel share price target Speaking on Vedanta Iron and Steel share price outlook, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “Vedanta Iron and Steel share price has strong support placed at ₹30, and it is facing a hurdle at ₹38. So, those who have this Vedanta Group stock in their portfolio are advised to hold the scrip, maintaining a stop-loss below ₹30 for the immediate target of ₹38. On breaking above ₹38 on a closing basis, the stock may touch ₹44 in the near-term.”

The SEBI-registered expert advised fresh investors to buy Vedanta Iron and Steel shares at around ₹32, if there is a dip in the stock, with a short-term target of ₹38, maintaining a stop-loss below ₹30. However, if the stock doesn't fall and goes above ₹38, then one can buy with a stop-loss below ₹38.

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Vedanta Oil and Gas share price target Speaking on Vedanta Oil and Gas share price outlook, Anuj Gupta said, “Vedanta Oil and Gas share price has resistance at the ₹38 to ₹39 range, while it has strong support at ₹32. So, existing shareholders are advised to hold the stock, maintaining a stop-loss below ₹32 for the short-term target of ₹38. On breaking above ₹39, the stock may soon touch ₹45.”

Gupta said that fresh investors can buy Vedanta Oil and Gas shares at the current market price for the targets of ₹38 and ₹45, maintaining a stop-loss below ₹32. They can upgrade the stop-loss at ₹34, once it decisively breaks above ₹39.

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Vedanta Power share price target On the technical outlook of Vedanta Power share, Anuj Gupta said, “Vedanta Power share price has witnessed strong buying last week, after falling on three successive weeks. Trade volume in the stock also rose last week, suggesting a sideways-to-positive bias in this Vedanta Group stock. The stock has a strong support range of ₹30- ₹31, while ₹36 is strong resistance on the upper side. On breaking above this resistance, we can expect the stock to touch the ₹39 to ₹40 band.”

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).