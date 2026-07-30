Stocks to buy for long term: Ventura's Vinit Bolinjkar on Nifty's year-end target; 10 stock picks for up to 85% returns

Stocks to buy for the long term: The Nifty 50, the stock market benchmark, is down over 7% year-to-date due to geopolitical tensions, oil price volatility, weak corporate earnings, foreign capital outflows, and concerns over US Fed interest rate hikes.

The index is expected to see some revival in the remainder of the year if the US-Iran conflict ends and oil prices cool down to levels seen at the beginning of the year.

However, at the current juncture, it appears premature to conclude that geopolitical risks will subside soon.

Vinit Bolinjkar, the head of research at Ventura, believes the Nifty 50 may deliver moderate returns through the remainder of the calendar year 2026 (CY26), with a reasonable year-end range of 26,000–27,000, implying approximately 8–12% upside from around 24,000.

As per Bolinjkar, the return profile may be driven primarily by low-double-digit earnings growth rather than valuation re-rating, given that market multiples remain elevated.

He believes financials, automobiles, industrials and a gradual recovery in consumption could support index earnings, while crude oil volatility, rupee weakness, foreign outflows and potential earnings downgrades remain the key risks.

"Overall, the outlook remains constructive, although gains are likely to be gradual and accompanied by intermittent volatility," said Bolinjkar.

10 stocks to buy for the long term Vinit Bolinjkar picks the following 10 stocks across several sectors, which he believes are well-positioned to deliver healthy gains over the next 1-2 years. Take a look:

Sector: Capital goods Shaily Engineering Plastics | Previous close: ₹ 3,044.20 | Target price: ₹ 3,620 | Upside potential: 19% As per Bolinjkar, the rising demand for injectable biologics and GLP-1 therapies positions Shaily Engineering Plastics strongly, supported by its established capabilities in precision drug-delivery devices.

The company has built a diversified platform across healthcare, consumer and industrial plastics, but healthcare is emerging as the key growth driver, backed by 20 ongoing programs and contracts with 23–24 global pharmaceutical clients.

Its pen injector capacity is expected to scale from 30–35 million units to 150–160 million units by FY28, supporting strong revenue visibility as semaglutide and other GLP-1 molecules move toward patent expiry.

"Shaily Engineering’s vertically integrated manufacturing model, regulatory lock-in and IP-led injector platforms create high switching costs and a strong competitive moat," said Bolinjkar.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions | Previous close: ₹ 829.50 | Target price: ₹ 1,137 | Upside potential: 37% Bolinjkar said CG Power and Industrial Solutions is well-positioned to benefit from India’s multi-year electrification, grid modernisation, and railway capex cycle.

The company has transformed from a balance-sheet repair story into a growth-focused engineering platform under the Murugappa Group, supported by a debt-free balance sheet, stronger governance and expanding manufacturing capabilities.

"Its order book of ₹27,484 crore provides strong revenue visibility, while transformer capacity expansion from 40,000 MVA to 85,000 MVA by FY28 should support growth in the Power Systems segment," said Bolinjkar.

"The company is also expanding into high-growth areas such as KAVACH, railway electrification, data centres and semiconductor OSAT, adding long-term optionality beyond its core business," Bolinjkar said.

Sector: Automobile Ather Energy | Previous close: ₹ 1,246.10 | Target price: ₹ 1,598 | Upside potential: 28% Bolinjkar believes Ather Energy offers a strong investment case as it is well placed to benefit from India’s electric two-wheeler adoption cycle, with E2W penetration expected to rise from around 9% currently to nearly 30% by FY30.

The company has scaled volumes sharply to around 2.63 lakh units in FY26, growing nearly 70% YoY and expanding its market share to around 18–19%.

Its Rizta-led mass family scooter strategy, along with the 450-premium platform, gives Ather a balanced portfolio across both mass and premium EV segments.

"The company’s integrated ecosystem of around 700 experience centres, 6,000+ charging points and strong software-led product differentiation strengthens its competitive moat," said Bolinjkar.

"With revenue expected to rise from ₹3,672 crore in FY26 to ₹15,094 crore by FY29E and EBITDA turning positive by FY28E and FY29E, Ather is positioned for strong operating leverage and a gradual transition toward profitability," said Bolinjkar.

Sector: Bank RBL Bank | Previous close: ₹ 371.15 | Target price: ₹ 486 | Upside potential: 31% As per Bolinjkar, RBL Bank offers a compelling investment opportunity backed by its complete balance-sheet turnaround, improving asset quality, and strong earnings visibility.

The bank has successfully shifted towards a higher-quality loan book led by secured retail and commercial banking, while the ₹26,010 crore Emirates NBD investment significantly strengthens its capital base, governance, and long-term growth prospects.

"With advances, NII and PAT projected to grow at 22.7%, 24.4% and 67% CAGR over FY26–29E, supported by operating leverage, margin recovery and normalising credit costs, RBL Bank is well-positioned for sustained earnings growth," said Bolinjkar.

"Its stronger balance sheet, improving return ratios and potential valuation re-rating make it an attractive play on India's growing private banking sector," Bolinjkar said.

Sector: Retail Trent | Previous close: ₹ 3,005.20 | Target price: ₹ 4,067 | Upside potential: 35% Bolinjkar underscored that Trent offers a compelling investment opportunity backed by its scalable multi-format retail platform, private-label-led business model and strong earnings visibility.

"Its asset-light, own-brand model, disciplined inventory management and net cash balance sheet support capital-efficient expansion and sustainable profitability. Its strong store expansion pipeline, high return ratios and exposure to India's structural shift towards organised retail make it a compelling long-term consumption play," said Bolinjkar.

"With revenue, EBITDA, and PAT projected to grow at 17%, 21% and 22% CAGR, respectively, over FY26–29E, Trent is well-positioned for sustained earnings growth," Bolinjkar said.

Sector: Logistics Delhivery | Previous close: ₹ 470 | Target price: ₹ 645 | Upside potential: 37% "A nationwide logistics network, improving shipment density and rising 3PL outsourcing place Delhivery in a strong position to benefit from India’s formalising logistics market," said Bolinjkar.

The company has built an integrated, technology-led platform across express parcel, PTL, FTL, supply chain services and cross-border logistics, supported by coverage across 18,838 pin codes and a unified network that improves asset utilisation as volumes scale.

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E-commerce growth, increasing outsourcing by digital platforms and the Ecom Express integration should further improve route density, rural reach and cost efficiencies.

"PTL and SCS are emerging as important margin levers, supported by better load optimisation, client mix improvement, contract repricing and operating leverage," said Bolinjkar.

Sector: Power JSW Energy | Previous close: ₹ 545.70 | Target price: ₹ 767 | Upside potential: 41% According to Bolinjkar, JSW Energy offers a strong investment case, backed by its large contracted capacity pipeline, diversified portfolio, and strong earnings visibility.

The company has expanded its installed capacity to around 13.45 GW in FY26, while its locked-in capacity stands at 32.1 GW, already exceeding its 30 GW FY30 target.

Its under-construction pipeline is largely backed by long-term PPAs, reducing the risk of demand and supporting predictable cash flows.

JSW Energy is also building a strong storage platform with 3.2 GWh BESS and 26.4 GWh pumped storage capacity, positioning it well for round-the-clock renewable power opportunities.

"With revenue, EBITDA and PAT projected to grow at 23%, 26% and 34% CAGR, respectively, over FY26–29E, JSW Energy is positioned for strong earnings compounding over the medium term," said Bolinjkar.

"The company’s contracted capacity pipeline, rising renewable mix, storage-led expansion and disciplined leverage framework provide strong visibility for sustainable growth, making it a well-placed beneficiary of India’s rising power demand and energy transition," Bolinjkar said.

Sector- E-Commerce/consumer services Urban Company | Previous close: ₹ 131.25 | Target price: ₹ 185 | Upside potential: 41% Bolinjkar underscored that India’s underpenetrated and largely unorganised home services market creates a long runway for Urban Company, supported by rising urbanisation, dual-income households and increasing preference for organised, tech-enabled services.

The company has built a strong full-stack marketplace across 60+ service categories and 500+ micro-markets, with significant scope to deepen penetration as only around 10,000–11,000 of its potential 30,000 category micro-market combinations have been activated.

"Its customer-supplier flywheel strengthens with scale, as higher service frequency improves partner utilisation, service quality and customer retention. Growth is further supported by new verticals such as InstaHelp and Native, along with international expansion, while improving unit economics provides a clear path to profitability," said Bolinjkar.

Sector: Hospitality Brigade Hotel Ventures | Previous close: ₹ 59.98 | Target price: ₹ 102 | Upside potential: 70% As per Bolinjkar, Brigade Hotel Ventures offers a compelling investment opportunity backed by its fully contracted expansion pipeline, luxury portfolio transformation and strong earnings visibility.

The company plans to more than double its operational capacity from 1,604 keys to over 3,300 keys by FY30, with all pipeline assets supported by signed management agreements and secured land, significantly reducing execution risk.

"Its transition towards marquee luxury brands such as Grand Hyatt, The Ritz-Carlton and InterContinental, along with Brigade Enterprises' land access and cost advantages, is expected to drive higher ARR, margins and profitability," said Bolinjkar.

"With revenue, EBITDA and PAT projected to grow at 24%, 29.6% and 24.3% CAGR over FY26–29E, Brigade Hotel Ventures is well-positioned for sustained earnings growth. Its contracted pipeline, luxury-led portfolio re-rating and disciplined balance sheet make it a strong beneficiary of India's long- term hospitality upcycle," Bolinjkar added.

Sector: IT Aurionpro Solutions | Previous close: ₹ 731.70 | Target price: ₹ 1,352 | Upside potential: 85% As per Bolinjkar, Aurionpro’s transition from a services-led business to an IP-driven technology platform provides strong visibility for scalable and profitable growth.

The company operates across banking platforms, lending solutions, transit technology, and data centre design, giving it exposure to multiple high-growth areas, such as transaction banking, automatic fare collection, AI-led lending, and digital infrastructure.

"Its iCashPro and SmartLender platforms generate recurring revenue through licensing, implementation, AMC and module upgrades, while the transit and data centre businesses add large-ticket project opportunities with improving margins," said Bolinjkar.

"The company’s capital-light data centre model, metro AFC project pipeline and global banking client base strengthen long-term revenue visibility," Bolinjkar said.

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