Stocks to buy for short-term: Anand Rathi recommends BLS International, GSFC shares as emerging stock picks

Ankit Gohel
Published4 Jun 2025, 10:51 AM IST
Stocks to buy for short-term: BLS International share price has confirmed an inverse Head and Shoulders pattern breakout
Stocks to buy for short-term: BLS International share price has confirmed an inverse Head and Shoulders pattern breakout (Image: Pixabay)

Stocks to buy for short-term: Brokerage firm Anand Rathi has recommended two stocks to buy for short-term. It suggests these emerging stock picks for a timeframe of 30 - 90 days, expecting an upside potential of up to 22%.

In its Emerging Picks for June 2025, Anand Rathi has recommended buying BLS International Services and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals shares.

Here are stocks to buy for short-term:

BLS International Services | Buy | Target Price: 460 - 480 | Stop Loss: 360

BLS International share price has confirmed an inverse Head and Shoulders pattern breakout, indicating a strong bullish reversal setup on the medium-term chart. The stock is now trading above key moving averages, and momentum oscillators are positively aligned, reinforcing the strength of the breakout, Anand Rathi said.

The overall structure suggests short-term upside potential with improving sentiment and accumulation visible on the charts, it added.

The brokerage firm recommends buying BLS International shares in the 410 – 390 range, with a stop-loss at 360 and upside targets of 450 and 480 in the coming months.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals | Target Price: 242 - 255 | Stop Loss: 180

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price has seen a falling trendline breakout on the weekly chart signals a shift in long-term sentiment, supported by a strong price thrust. Higher High – Higher Low structure is now confirmed, indicating a clear trend reversal after a prolonged downtrend.

On the daily timeframe, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals shares have successfully reclaimed both the 200 DEMA and 200 SMA, adding strength to the bullish case, said the brokerage firm.

It recommends buying Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals shares in the 210 - 200 range, with a stop-loss at 180 and upside targets of 242 and 255.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
