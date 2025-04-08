Stocks to buy for short term: Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Adani Wilmar — experts pick THESE 6 names for next 2-3 weeks

Stocks to buy for short term: After a sharp decline of over 3 per cent in the previous session, the Indian stock market benchmark Nifty 50 rebounded with healthy gains of nearly 2 per cent in morning trade on Tuesday, April 8, driven by hopes that the US administration may soften its stance and negotiate on some of its aggressive tariff plans.

The Nifty 50 jumped 1.9 per cent to 22,578 in early deals and traded 1.61 per cent higher at 22,518 around 9:50 Am with all 50 components in the green.

While the domestic market has exhibited a sharp rebound, uncertainty remains. No one knows how US President Donald Trump will act in the days to come.

Experts say it is a stock picker's market. One should focus on quality stocks and avoid aggressive bets. Vishnu Kant Upadhyay of Master Capital Services and Hardik Matalia of Choice Broking recommend buying the below six stocks for the next 2-3 weeks. Take a look:

Stock picks for short-term Expert: Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP – Research & Advisory at Master Capital Services Axis Bank | Previous close: ₹ 1,047.95 | Target price: ₹ 1,165 and ₹ 1,190 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,020 Axis Bank maintains its bullish trajectory, trading above the cluster of all key moving averages.

The stock has successfully reclaimed key moving averages, with the 34-EMA, 55-EMA, and 100-EMA acting as strong support levels.

The recent pullback appears to be a healthy consolidation after a sharp rally. The RSI at 61.86 remains in the bullish zone, suggesting strength in momentum.

The MACD is in positive territory, reinforcing the ongoing uptrend.

"Prices are now looking to pave the way for ₹1,165 and then ₹1,190 in the near term. Volume activity suggests a strong interest in dips, further supporting the positive outlook. As long as Axis Bank holds above the ₹1,020 support zone, the trend remains upward," said Upadhyay.

Bajaj Finance | Previous close: ₹ 8,568 | Target price: ₹ 9,300 and ₹ 9,500 | Stop loss: ₹ 8,220 Bajaj Finance is demonstrating a strong relative strength as prices found support near 21-day EMA.

The stock has bounced off key trendline support, aligning with the 34-day EMA and 55-day EMA, signalling a continuation of the uptrend.

The Supertrend is green, reinforcing the bullish bias. The RSI at 55 suggests that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, leaving room for further upside.

The MACD histogram is narrowing, indicating that bearish momentum is fading and a potential bullish crossover could emerge.

"The stock recently found support near 8,400 and is poised for a rebound towards ₹9,300 and then ₹9,500 levels. Overall, as long as Bajaj Finance holds above ₹8,220, the uptrend remains intact," Upadhyay said.

United Spirits | Previous close: ₹ 1,403.80 | Target price: ₹ 1,540 and ₹ 1,565 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,345 United Spirits are exhibiting strong bullish momentum as prices crossed above key moving averages, with the 34-EMA and 55-EMA acting as crucial support levels.

The RSI at 61.36 suggests strong buying interest without being in overbought territory, supporting further upside potential.

The MACD remains in the positive zone, confirming the ongoing bullish trend.

According to Upadhyay, prices will likely extend their ongoing northward journey towards ₹1,540- ₹1,565 levels in the short term.

Volumes are gradually rising, indicating increased participation, while the stock's ability to sustain above the ₹1,345 level reinforces the bullish structure.

"As long as the stock holds above its moving averages, dips remain buying opportunities, and the uptrend is likely to continue in the near term," said Upadhyay.

Expert: Hardik Matalia, a derivative analyst at Choice Broking Godrej Consumer Products | Previous close: ₹ 1,160.10 | Target price: ₹ 1,260 and ₹ 1,275 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,100 Godrej Consumer Products witnessed a decline of nearly 19 per cent, followed by strong buying interest from lower levels, leading to a sharp V-shaped recovery.

This swift rebound, supported by rising volumes, indicates a potential trend reversal.

"The stock is approaching a crucial resistance at ₹1,185—its recent swing high. A sustained breakout above this level could confirm bullish momentum and open the door to upside targets in the ₹1,260– ₹1,275 range," said Matalia.

Godrej Consumer Products is trading above its short-term (20-day) and medium-term (50-day) EMAs and is nearing its long-term (100-day) EMA. A close above the long-term average would further reinforce the bullish structure.

The RSI is at 65.48 and continues to trend higher, reflecting improving strength and supporting a potential breakout.

"Buying at the current price with a stop loss at ₹1,100 offers a favourable risk-reward setup. A breakout above ₹1,185 could drive further gains, making the stock attractive for traders," said Matalia.

Adani Wilmar | Previous close: ₹ 269.75 | Target price: ₹ 295 and ₹ 300 | Stop loss: ₹ 255 Adani Wilmar saw a corrective phase from higher levels, followed by a prolonged consolidation within a broad trading range. The stock is now showing signs of a potential breakout from this range, indicating renewed bullish momentum.

"A sustained move above the key level of ₹275 could act as a breakout trigger, paving the way for upside targets in the ₹295– ₹300 range," said Matalia.

Adani Wilmar has moved above its short-term (20-day) and medium-term (50-day) EMAs. If it manages to hold above these levels, the stock could advance further to test its long-term (100-day) EMA.

The RSI stands at 58.30 and is trending upwards by forming higher highs and higher lows, confirming improving strength and signalling a possible continuation of the upward move.

"Buying at the current level with a stop loss at ₹255 offers a favourable risk-reward opportunity, especially on a breakout above ₹275," Matalia said.

Berger Paints | Previous close: ₹ 511.95 | Target price: ₹ 555 and ₹ 565 | Stop loss: ₹ 485 Berger Paints saw a strong reversal from lower levels. The stock has been forming higher highs and higher lows on the daily chart, indicating the development of a bullish structure.

This upward move has been supported by consistent trading volumes, strengthening the ongoing trend.

"The stock is now approaching a key resistance level at ₹520. A decisive breakout above this level could trigger further upside, with potential targets in the ₹555– ₹565 range," said Matalia.

Berger Paints has surpassed its long-term EMA and is trading above all key moving averages, reinforcing the bullish outlook.

The RSI stands at 58.10 and is currently showing a sideways trend.

A reversal in RSI in sync with price action could provide additional confirmation of strength.

"Buying at the current level with a stop loss at ₹485 offers a favourable risk-reward setup, especially on a breakout above ₹520," Matalia said.

