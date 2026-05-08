Stocks to buy for short term: Bharat Forge, Fortis Health - Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking suggests 3 stock picks

Stocks to buy for short term: The Indian stock market benchmarks ended lower on Thursday due to profit booking in select heavyweights. The Nifty 50 closed at 24,326.65, down 4 points.

On Friday, 8 May, the market may see some selling pressure amid weak global cues, a fresh clash in the Strait of Hormuz, and a rebound in crude oil prices.

Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking, highlighted that Nifty continues to face a lack of momentum on the upside due to the resistance posed by key moving averages (100 and 200 DEMA) in the 24,550–24,750 zone.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the short-term stock recommendations from Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking? ⌵ Ajit Mishra recommends three stocks for the next 1-2 weeks: Bharat Forge with a target price of ₹2,140 and stop loss of ₹1,920, Delhivery with a target price of ₹524 and stop loss of ₹460, and Fortis Healthcare with a target price of ₹1,020 and stop loss of ₹910. 2 How is Bharat Forge positioned for a short-term upward move? ⌵ Bharat Forge is exhibiting a well-structured uptrend with positive moving averages and has broken out of a cup and handle pattern with strong volume, indicating potential for a fresh upward leg. 3 What is the technical outlook for Delhivery for short to medium term trading? ⌵ Delhivery has shown a strong recovery after breaking out of a cup and handle formation and consolidating above key moving average supports. A sustained move above ₹487–490 could trigger fresh upside momentum, reflecting improving momentum. 4 What are the key support and resistance levels for the Nifty 50? ⌵ Immediate support for the Nifty 50 is seen near 23,800, with a more significant cushion around 23,500–23,550. On the upside, resistance is faced at 24,300–24,600, with a stronger supply zone around 24,800–25,000. 5 What technical factors support a bullish outlook for Fortis Healthcare? ⌵ Fortis Healthcare is in a strong long-term uptrend, has broken out above a falling channel resistance, and shows improving momentum with higher lows. Sustaining above the breakout zone could lead to further upside towards the ₹1,010 to ₹1,020 range.

However, Mishra added that the noticeable traction across sectors is offering ample trading opportunities.

"We reiterate our preference for a stock-specific approach across sectors, while remaining selective and avoiding the relatively weaker IT space," said Mishra.

Stock picks for short term Ajit Mishra recommends the following three stocks for the next 1-2 weeks:

Bharat Forge | Target price: ₹ 2,140 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,920 Mishra pointed out that Bharat Forge continues to exhibit a well-structured uptrend, with short- to long-term moving averages positively aligned and fanning out, indicating sustained underlying strength.

Following a controlled pullback, the stock has formed a cup and handle pattern, a classic bullish continuation structure within an existing uptrend.

View full Image View full Image Bharat Forge technical chart ( Religare Broking )

It has now delivered a decisive breakout from this formation, supported by a strong bullish candle and a notable surge in volumes, reinforcing the strength of the move.

"This breakout signals the potential for a fresh upward leg in the ongoing trend, offering an attractive opportunity for participation within the defined trading range," said Mishra.

Delhivery | Target price: ₹ 524 | Stop loss: ₹ 460 Mishra highlighted that Delhivery has shown a strong recovery after breaking out of a cup and handle formation and a declining trendline resistance near the ₹440–450 zone.

Following the breakout, the stock has been consolidating within a range, forming an elevated base above both the breakout zone and key moving average supports.

View full Image View full Image Delhivery technical chart ( Religare Broking )

Such tight consolidation near resistance typically indicates accumulation ahead of a potential continuation move.

"A sustained move above ₹487–490 could trigger fresh upside momentum. Overall, the chart reflects improving momentum with a positive short- to medium-term outlook," said Mishra.

Fortis Healthcare | Target price: ₹ 1,020 | Stop loss: ₹ 910 Mishra said Fortis Healthcare remains in a strong long-term uptrend, trading well above its rising 100-week EMA.

After undergoing a healthy correction within a falling channel, the stock has now broken out above the channel resistance, indicating a possible continuation of the primary bullish trend.

View full Image View full Image Fortis Healthcare technical chart ( Religare Broking )

Price action continues to show strength, supported by improving momentum and the formation of higher lows.

"Sustaining above the breakout zone could lead to further upside toward the ₹1,010 to ₹1,020 range, while the recent swing low and the 20 DEMA near ₹910 are expected to act as important support levels," said Mishra.

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