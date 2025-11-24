Stocks to buy for short-term: Bharti Airtel, GMR Airports, M&M Financial among technical stock picks for this week

Stocks to buy: The Indian stock market traded higher on Monday, beginning the last trading week of this month on a strong note, supported by an upbeat trend in the global markets. The benchmark Sensex gained 0.2%, while the Nifty 50 was trading above 26,100 level.

Advertisement

Last week, Nifty 50 gained 0.61% and formed a small bullish candle with shadows on both sides on the weekly chart, reflecting indecision among market participants regarding the near-term direction. The index continues to trade at a crucial resistance zone near its all-time high, and analysts believe a decisive close above this level may open the door for further upside.

“A sustained move above 26,250 is likely to invite fresh buying, potentially driving the Nifty 50 index towards 26,500 – 26,700. Conversely, a break below 26,000 may trigger selling pressure, dragging the index towards 25,850 – 25,500, with key support placed at 25,844 (20-day SMA) and the 25,500 zone,” said Axis Securities.

Also Read | Rupak De suggests buy or sell strategy for these stocks in F&O segment

For the week ahead, it expects Nifty 50 to trade within a broad range of 26,700 – 25,500 with a mixed bias.

Advertisement

Axis Securities has recommended three stocks to buy this week based on their positive technical setup. These stock picks include Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services, GMR Airports and Bharti Airtel shares.

Here are the stocks to buy this week:

M&M Financial Services | Buy Range: ₹ 335 - 328 | Target Price: ₹ 359 - 375 | Stop Loss: ₹ 319 M&M Financial Services has delivered a decisive breakout above the consolidation zone of ₹231 – ₹342 on the weekly chart, marked by a strong bullish candle, signalling the end of its consolidation phase and the onset of a medium-term uptrend. Momentum indicators support this strength, with the weekly RSI rising and trending above its reference line, highlighting persistent momentum and a strengthening bullish outlook, Axis Securities said.

Advertisement

It recommends buying M&M Financial Services shares in the range of ₹335 - ₹328, for a target price of ₹359 - ₹375, while maintaining a stop loss at ₹319 level. The holding period is 3 to 4 weeks.

GMR Airports | Buy Range: ₹ 102 - 99 | Target Price: ₹ 111 - 116 | Stop Loss: ₹ 95 GMR Airports share price has broken above a strong multi-resistance zone near ₹100 on the weekly chart, supported by a bullish candle and rising volumes, signalling a positive bias and continuation of the medium-term uptrend. The stock is maintaining a higher high– low structure and trading well above its upward-sloping trendline, reinforcing a firm short-term bullish setup.

Advertisement

The brokerage firm has a ‘Buy’ call on GMR Airports shares with a target price of ₹111 - ₹116 levels, and a stop loss of ₹95. The holding period is 3 to 4 weeks.

Also Read | Stocks to buy or sell: Jigar Patel of Anand Rathi suggests 3 shares

Bharti Airtel | Buy Range: ₹ 2,140 - ₹ 2,098 | Target Price: ₹ 2,250 - ₹ 2,295 | Stop Loss: ₹ 2,055 On the weekly chart, Bharti Airtel share price delivered a decisive breakout above the ₹1,850 – ₹2,065 consolidation zone in mid-November 2025, supported by a strong bullish candle. Last week, the stock continued its strength, forming a higher high–low structure, signalling sustained postbreakout momentum.

Advertisement

It firmly holds above the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day SMAs, underscoring a robust trend and solid underlying strength.

The brokerage firm has a ‘Buy’ call and Bharti Airtel share price target of ₹2,250 - ₹2,295 levels.