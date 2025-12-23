Stocks to buy for short term: From Bharti Airtel, NMDC to BSE— Experts suggest these 6 technical picks for 1-2 weeks

Stocks to buy for the short term: The Indian rupee's rebound from record lows and positive global cues, amid expectations of further rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve next week, have been keeping the Indian stock market up over the last two sessions.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.79% to end at 26,172.40 on Monday after rising by 0.58% on Friday, thus clocking a cumulative gain of 1.4% in two consecutive sessions.

The rupee, however, snapped its three-session winning streak on Monday, slipping by 0.4% to close at 89.65 per dollar. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs), too, sold off Indian stocks worth ₹457.34 crore in the cash segment after buying for three consecutive sessions.

The market is expected to remain volatile due to global cues. The focus is on the Q3 US GDP data, which gives cues about the impact of US tariffs and shapes expectations about the US Fed's interest rate trajectory.

Experts say at this juncture, investors should focus on buying stocks with strong fundamentals and favourable technical indicators.

Stock picks for the short term Vishnu Kant Upadhyay of Master Capital Services and Hitesh Tailor of Choice Equity Broking recommend the following six stocks to buy for the next 1-2 weeks:

Expert: Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking Bharti Airtel | Buy at ₹ 2,147.60 | Target price: ₹ 2,300 | Stop loss: ₹ 2,060 According to Tailor, Bharti Airtel is showing signs of strength after a sideways range breakout.

The stock is moving higher with a strong bullish candle on the daily chart, supported by a breakout above its previous falling trendline, signalling renewed bullish momentum.

Price action remains above the key 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs, highlighting a strong trend structure and sustained buying interest.

The RSI at 65.41 is in an uptrend, suggesting healthy momentum.

Tailor said that on the downside, immediate support is placed near ₹2,100, aligned with the 20-day EMA, where buying interest is evident.

On the upside, Tailor highlighted that the stock has already broken past its near-term resistance and continues to move higher, indicating potential for an uptrend toward its previous weekly high.

"Short-term traders may consider buying near current levels with a stop loss at ₹2,060 for a target of ₹2,300, subject to disciplined risk management," said Tailor.

NMDC | Buy at ₹ 78.52 | Target price: ₹ 85 | Stop loss: ₹ 75.25 According to Tailor, NMDC is consolidating within a sideways range after taking strong support near its 50-day EMA, indicating stability and accumulation at lower levels.

The stock continues to trade above its key 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs, highlighting underlying strength and a positive medium-term trend. The RSI at 64.48 is in a rising mode, signalling improving momentum and increasing buying interest.

Tailor said on the downside, immediate support is placed near ₹76.20, aligned with the 20-day EMA, followed by a stronger support at ₹75.50 near the 50-day EMA, where accumulation is visible.

On the upside, immediate resistance is seen around ₹78.80–79, and a decisive break and sustain above this zone could trigger further upside, said Tailor.

"Short-term traders may consider buying near current levels with a stop loss at ₹75.25 for a target of ₹85, subject to disciplined risk management," Tailor said.

BSE | Buy at ₹ 2,775.50 | Target price: ₹ 3,030 | Stop loss: ₹ 2,650 Tailor said BSE continues to form a higher high–higher low structure, indicating a sustained positive trend.

After a brief consolidation, the stock formed a swing low and took strong support near its previous high, reflecting healthy accumulation and renewed buying interest.

Price action remains above the key 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs, signalling strong underlying momentum. The RSI at 56.72 suggests stable momentum with room for continuation.

On the upside, Tailor said immediate resistance is placed near ₹2,800, and a decisive break and sustain above this zone could open the door for further upside. On the downside, strong support is seen around ₹2,650, aligned with the 100-day EMA.

"Traders may consider buying near current levels with a stop loss at ₹2,650 for a target of ₹3,030, subject to disciplined risk management," said Tailor.

Expert: Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP- Research & Advisory, Master Capital Services Birlasoft | Buy at ₹ 450 | Target prices: ₹ 496 and ₹ 510 | Stop loss: ₹ 420 Upadhyay highlighted that Birlasoft is displaying strong signs of a bullish reversal on the daily chart.

The stock has witnessed a bullish crossover between the 21-day and 55-day EMA, highlighting a pickup in short-term momentum.

"Prices have also decisively broken above the falling trendline resistance, confirming a shift in trend. Additionally, the rounding bottom formation indicates gradual accumulation at lower levels, suggesting improving sentiment and scope for further upside in the coming sessions," said Upadhyay.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | Buy at ₹ 2,038 | Target prices: ₹ 2,150 and ₹ 2,180 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,930 According to Upadhyay, Glenmark shares are witnessing a clear bullish turnaround on the daily chart.

The stock has registered a bullish crossover between the 21-day and 55-day EMA, reflecting improving short-term momentum.

Prices have also decisively broken above the falling trendline resistance, confirming a shift from a corrective to a positive trend.

"The formation of higher highs and higher lows further improves the bullish structure of the stock. Overall, price structure suggests strengthening sentiment with potential for sustained upside in the near to medium term," said Upadhyay.

KEI Industries | Buy at ₹ 4,440 | Target prices: ₹ 4,800 and ₹ 4,900 | Stop loss: ₹ 4,140 Upadhyay said KEI Industries shares have delivered a decisive breakout above their previous resistance, confirming a double bottom pattern on the daily chart.

The stock is now comfortably trading above its 21-day and 55-day EMAs, indicating strengthening short- to medium-term momentum.

The volume spike accompanying the breakout adds credibility to the move and suggests fresh participation from buyers.

"Overall structure points toward a bullish continuation, with higher levels likely to be tested if price sustains above the breakout zone," said Upadhyay.

