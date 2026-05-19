Stocks to buy for short term: From Bharti Airtel, PB Fintech to VBL - Experts suggest 6 stock picks for next 1-2 weeks

Stocks to buy for the short term: The Indian stock market benchmarks ended with nominal gains on Monday, 18 May, on value buying in select IT, heavyweights, even as crude oil prices remained higher and the rupee fell to fresh lows against the US dollar.

The market is expected to witness positive momentum on Tuesday amid reports of US President Donald Trump pausing the Iran strike plan and signalling talks were on to resolve the Middle East conflict.

As the market sentiment remains cautious and geopolitical uncertainties persist, experts recommend betting on quality stocks with good fundamentals and sound technical indicators.

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay of Master Capital Services and Aakash Shah of Choice Broking recommend the following six stocks to buy for the next 1-2 weeks.

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Stock picks for the short term Expert: Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP- Research at Master Capital Services IPCA Laboratories | Previous close: ₹ 1,646.30 | Target price: ₹ 1,820 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,510 According to Upadhyay, IPCA Labs is witnessing a strong bullish continuation after breaking out from a rounding formation with a notable expansion in volumes, indicating fresh accumulation.

Since surpassing the ₹1,350 level, the stock has consistently formed higher highs and higher lows, reflecting a classic Dow Theory uptrend structure.

Price action remains firmly positioned above all key moving averages, highlighting sustained trend strength across multiple time frames.

"The breakout structure, supported by improving momentum and strong price behaviour, suggests the stock may continue to outperform in the medium term," said Upadhyay.

PB Fintech (Policybazaar) | Previous close: ₹ 1,748.30 | Target price: ₹ 1,920 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,630 Upadhyay underscored that PB Fintech is showing a strong technical reversal after delivering a decisive breakout above the ₹1,700 consolidation zone.

The breakout has been supported by price reclaiming all major moving averages, indicating improvement in overall trend strength.

Notably, the stock formed a bullish RSI divergence near the ₹1,400 lows, signalling weakening downside momentum before the current recovery.

Price structure has also turned constructive with sustained higher lows in recent sessions.

"RSI near 67 reflects strengthening momentum while still supporting continuation of the ongoing uptrend," said Upadhyay.

Varun Beverages (VBL) | Previous close: ₹ 511.50 | Target price: ₹ 560 | Stop loss: ₹ 473 As per Upadhyay, VBL has broken above the falling trend line resistance near ₹484.

The stock witnessed a healthy pullback toward the breakout zone, where support emerged around the 21 EMA, indicating sustained buying interest at lower levels.

Price action continues to reflect strength through a sequence of higher highs and higher lows.

"On the moving average front, the 50 EMA is approaching a crossover above the 200 EMA, hinting at a potential long-term trend reversal. RSI has moderated near 60, keeping momentum positive without entering overbought territory," said Upadhyay.

Expert: Aakash Shah, Technical Analyst at Choice Broking Bharti Airtel | Previous close: ₹ 1,938.10 | Target price: ₹ 2,070 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,870 According to Shah, Bharti Airtel shares have recovered nearly 11.5% from their lower levels after taking support near the 100-week EMA, indicating strong buying interest and a positive long-term trend structure.

The stock has also witnessed a strong close above the 200 DEMA in the daily chart, along with the formation of a bullish candle, which signals improving momentum and the possibility of further upside in the coming sessions.

The RSI stands at 63.01 and is accompanied by a bullish divergence near the lower levels, suggesting strengthening price momentum and a potential continuation of the upward move.

"On the downside, ₹1,900 is expected to act as a key support zone, offering a buy-on-dips opportunity. Traders may consider initiating fresh positions around ₹1,938.10, with a stop loss at ₹1,870 and an upside target of ₹2,070," said Shah.

Aster DM Healthcare | Previous close: ₹ 755.25 | Target price: ₹ 810 | Stop loss: ₹ 728 According to Shah, Aster DM Healthcare has shown a strong reversal and formed a rounding bottom pattern, showcasing a gradual shift from bearish to bullish sentiment.

The stock has also given a breakout above the pattern and successfully retested the breakout zone, suggesting strength in the ongoing uptrend and confirmation of bullish momentum.

The RSI stands at 66.84 on the daily timeframe, indicating strong momentum and sustained buying interest in the counter.

"On the downside, ₹740 is expected to act as a key support zone, offering a buy-on-dips opportunity. Traders may consider initiating fresh positions around ₹755.25, with a stop loss at ₹728 and an upside target of ₹810," said Shah.

Laurus Labs | Previous close: ₹ 1,327.30 | Target price: ₹ 1,425 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,280 According to Shah, Laurus Labs continues to witness strong bullish momentum with a steady higher high–higher low formation.

The stock recently touched its all-time high of ₹1,333.50, and a breakout above this level may trigger fresh buying interest.

The overall trend remains positive as the price sustains above the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs.

Technically, the RSI stands at 80.55 on the daily timeframe, indicating strong momentum.

" ₹1,300 is likely to act as immediate support, while traders may consider targets towards ₹1,425 with a stop loss at ₹1,280," said Shah.

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