Stocks to buy for short term: From Coal India, MCX to Astral— Experts recommend 6 technical picks for next 1-2 weeks

Stocks to buy for the short term: Snapping its three-session losing streak, Nifty 50, the Indian stock market barometer, ended with a solid gain of 258 points, or 1.11%, at 23,408.80 on Monday, driven by buying in select heavyweights, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Reliance Industries.

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Monday's gain was largely due to bargain hunting after the recent selloff, as the market fundamentals have not changed significantly. Crude oil prices remain elevated due to the US-Iran war, the FII selloff continues, and the rupee trades at a record low.

On the technical front, the Nifty 50 has reclaimed the 23,400 level, but experts fear the market may see a sell-on-rise as sentiment remains fragile.

Experts say short-term investors should maintain a cautious stance and focus on stock-specific opportunities.

Also Read | Stocks to buy for short term: Jigar Patel of Anand Rathi recommends 3 shares

Stock picks for the short term Vishnu Kant Upadhyay of Master Capital Services and Aakash Shah of Choice Equity Broking recommend the following six stocks to buy for the next 1-2 weeks:

Expert: Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP- Research and Advisory at Master Capital Services Coal India | Previous close: ₹ 460.30 | Target price: ₹ 508 | Stop loss: ₹ 432 According to Upadhyay, Coal India shares are witnessing a constructive technical structure after breaking out of a well-defined rising channel.

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They are currently retracing toward the channel’s upper boundary, which is now acting as a potential support, indicating a healthy pullback within the broader uptrend.

The stock price continues to trade above key moving averages with short-term EMAs positively aligned, reflecting sustained momentum.

The higher highs, higher lows structure and RSI holding in the bullish zone reinforce strength.

"The breakout was supported by strong volumes, while the current retracement remains controlled, suggesting potential trend continuation," said Upadhyay.

Thermax | Previous close: ₹ 3,259.20 | Target price: ₹ 3,560 | Stop loss: ₹ 3,070 Upadhyay highlighted that the stock is exhibiting a strong bullish trend reversal following a decisive breakout from its multi-week consolidation range.

Thermax stock has reclaimed all key EMAs, notably the 200-day EMA, indicating a strengthening long-term trend.

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The breakout is supported by a sharp expansion in volumes, highlighting strong institutional participation.

"Momentum indicators reinforce the positive bias, with RSI trending higher in the bullish zone, while the MACD has triggered a fresh bullish crossover, suggesting improving momentum and potential continuation of the upward trajectory," said Upadhyay.

MCX | Previous close: ₹ 2,555.60 | Target price: ₹ 2,820 | Stop loss: ₹ 2,380 As per Upadhyay, MCX stock maintains a strong bullish technical structure following its breakout from a consolidation phase.

After the breakout rally, the stock has retraced towards the 20-day EMA, indicating a healthy pullback within the broader uptrend.

Such retracements typically help reset momentum indicators while preserving the bullish structure.

The stock continues to trade above key moving averages, reflecting trend strength, while higher highs and higher lows reinforce the positive bias.

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"Stability near the 20-day EMA could act as a dynamic support and trigger the next leg of the uptrend," said Upadhyay.

Expert: Aakash Shah, Research Analyst at Choice Broking Waaree Energies | Previous close: ₹ 2,790.70 | Target price: ₹ 3,000 | Stop loss: ₹ 2,680 Shah underscored that Waaree Energies share price is showing early signs of recovery after a prolonged correction.

On the daily chart, the stock has formed a base around the ₹2,540 demand zone and has started forming higher lows, indicating gradual accumulation.

The price has reclaimed the 20 EMA, reflecting improving short-term momentum, and is now approaching the 50 EMA, which could act as the next confirmation level for trend strength.

"Volume has picked up during the recent rebound, suggesting renewed buying interest. Structurally, ₹2,680 acts as immediate support, while ₹3,000 remains the key resistance zone. Sustaining the above support may drive further upside toward the resistance level," said Shah.

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Hitachi Energy India | Previous close: ₹ 24,205 | Target price: ₹ 26,300 | Stop loss: ₹ 23,400 Shah pointed out that Hitachi Energy India shares continue to maintain a strong bullish structure on the daily chart, supported by a sequence of higher highs and higher lows.

After a sharp rally toward ₹26,000, the stock is witnessing a mild pullback and consolidation near the 20 EMA, which is currently acting as immediate support.

The 20 EMA and 50 EMA are trending upward, reflecting sustained momentum, while the price remains comfortably above the 100 and 200 EMA, indicating strong long-term trend strength.

"Volume behaviour during rallies has been supportive, suggesting continued buying interest. As long as the stock holds above ₹23,400, the broader uptrend remains intact," said Shah.

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Astral | Previous close: ₹ 1,619.70 | Target price: ₹ 1,750 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,559 Shah highlighted that Astral shares recently reclaimed a fresh 52-week high of ₹1,768.70 and later witnessed a mild pullback over the last three trading sessions.

The stock had earlier delivered a consolidation-range breakout around ₹1,595, triggering a strong rally toward record highs.

In the latest session, the price retested the ₹1,595 support and closed back above the key ₹1,600 level, indicating buying interest near previous breakout levels.

"The stock continues to trade above the 50-day and 100-day EMAs, reinforcing overall strength, while the 20-day EMA remains below price, supporting momentum," said Shah.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

About the Author Nishant Kumar Nishant is a market reporter at Mint, where he holds the official designation of Principal Correspondent – Markets. He has been closely tracking the I...Read More ✕ Nishant Kumar Nishant is a market reporter at Mint, where he holds the official designation of Principal Correspondent – Markets. He has been closely tracking the Indian stock market as well as major global stock markets along with the broader macroeconomic trends for a decade.



He is obsessed with breaking down complex financial and economic concepts into clear and engaging stories. He focuses not only on what is happening in the markets, but also why it matters.



His coverage includes stock market trends, sector rotations, monetary and fiscal policy developments, inflation, growth data, and personal finance strategies.



With nearly 10 years of experience in covering financial markets, Nishant has covered bull markets, corrections, policy transitions, and macro developments that has equipped him with a deep understanding of how domestic and global forces shape markets and affect investments.



He regularly interviews market veterans, fund managers, economists, policymakers, and corporate leaders to provide readers with a 360-degree view of market dynamics and the broader economic landscape.



Before joining Mint, Nishant worked with some of India’s most respected business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Moneycontrol, where he reported extensively on the stock market, corporate earnings, macroeconomic trends, GDP, inflation, monetary policies of the RBI and the US Federal Reserve, bonds, and currencies.



Apart from economics and investing, he has interests in geopolitics and emerging technologies, such as AI.