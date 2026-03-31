Stocks to buy for short term: From DMart, MCX to Aurobindo Pharma— Experts suggest 6 stock picks for next 1-2 weeks

Stocks to buy for the short term: Market benchmark Nifty 50 dropped more than 11% in March, wrapping the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) with a loss of 5%, marking its weakest performance since the COVID-hit FY20.

On Monday, March 30, the Sensex crashed 1,636 points, or 2.22%, to end at 71,947.55, while the Nifty 50 declined 488 points, or 2.14%, to finish at 22,331.40.

Elevated crude oil prices driven by the West Asian war, the rupee at record lows, and massive foreign capital outflow are keeping the market under pressure.

Advertisement

Market experts say the near-term outlook is clouded with uncertainty. They recommend maintaining prudence while picking stocks.

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay of Master Capital Services and Hitesh Tailor of Choice Broking recommend the following six stocks to buy for the next 1-2 weeks.

Stock picks for the short term Expert: Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking Avenue Supermarts (DMart) | Previous close: ₹ 3,956.80 | Target price: ₹ 4,250 | Stop loss: ₹ 3,800 Tailor highlighted that Avenue Supermarts shares are showing signs of an upside reversal after a phase of accumulation, having taken strong support near its recent lows and bounced back.

On the lower timeframe, the stock has delivered a breakout from a sideways consolidation range on the hourly chart, with a close above the breakout zone, indicating improving short-term momentum.

Advertisement

On the daily chart, RSI has reversed from the oversold zone and is trending higher, signalling strengthening momentum.

"Based on this technical structure, short-term traders may consider buying at the current market price with a stop loss at ₹3,800 for a target of ₹4,250, while maintaining disciplined risk management," said Tailor.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) | Previous close: ₹ 2,389.40 | Target price: ₹ 2,600 | Stop loss: ₹ 2,280 Tailor highlighted that MCX shares are showing strength after taking support near current levels, with signs of accumulation and a gradual upward move.

The stock is maintaining a higher-high–higher-low formation, indicating a continuation of the uptrend from the support zone.

On the downside, Tailor said the stock has strong demand around ₹2,350– ₹2,300, where accumulation is visible.

Advertisement

"Based on this constructive technical setup, short-term traders may consider buying at the current market price with a stop loss at ₹2,280 for a target of ₹2,600, while adhering to disciplined risk management," Tailor said.

Aurobindo Pharma | Previous close: ₹ 1,304.40 | Target price: ₹ 1,425 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,230 Tailor said Aurobindo Pharma shares are showing sustained strength after a sideways range breakout, with the price holding firmly above the breakout zone.

The stock has recently taken support near ₹1,265, aligned with the 20-day EMA, indicating a healthy pullback within an uptrend.

The upward-sloping EMAs reflect a strong bullish structure, while RSI is trending higher, supporting momentum continuation.

"Based on this setup, short-term traders may consider buying at the current market price with a stop loss at ₹1,230 for a target of ₹1,425, while maintaining disciplined risk management," said Tailor.

Advertisement

Also Read | Sensex, Nifty 50 close FY26 on a sour note

Expert: Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP- Research at Master Capital Services Emcure Pharmaceuticals | Previous close: ₹ 1,595.50 | Target prices: ₹ 1,705 and ₹ 1,740 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,490 According to Upadhyay, Emcure Pharmaceuticals shares have turned decisively bullish on the daily chart after a strong all-time high breakout above ₹1,590.

The stock is now retesting its breakout level, which is acting as a healthy support, indicating a classic breakout, retest, continuation setup.

The price continues to trade above its key short- and long-term EMAs, with bullish alignment reinforcing trend strength.

RSI is holding above 60, reflecting sustained momentum without entering overbought extremes.

"Rising volumes on the breakout and muted volumes on the pullback signal strong institutional participation," said Upadhyay.

Advertisement

Godawari Power And Ispat (GPIL) | Previous close: ₹ 268.80 | Target prices: ₹ 290 and ₹ 300 | Stop loss: ₹ 250 Upadhyay pointed out that GPIL shares have turned bullish after a decisive breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily chart near the ₹265-269 zone.

The breakout was backed by a clear surge in volume, confirming strong buying interest and institutional participation.

The stock has now retraced to retest the breakout level, a healthy sign that strengthens the overall chart structure.

It continues to trade above all key moving averages, keeping the broader trend firmly positive. The key oscillators are also trading in positive territory, confirming the continuation of ongoing strength.

NLC India | Previous close: ₹ 268.60 | Target prices: ₹ 288 and ₹ 296 | Stop loss: ₹ 251 According to Upadhyay, NLC India shares remain bullish after the symmetrical triangle breakout, and the post-breakout consolidation is adding strength to the setup.

Advertisement

The price structure is constructive, with a clear series of higher lows and stable candles near the breakout zone, indicating accumulation rather than distribution.

"This type of sideways consolidation often acts as a base for the next up-move. The stock is also holding above its key moving averages, which confirms trend strength and continued bullish momentum," said Upadhyay.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.