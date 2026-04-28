Stocks to buy for short term: From GMDC to Hindustan Zinc- Experts suggest 6 stock picks for next 1-2 weeks

Stocks to buy for short term: Frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, snapped their three-session losing streak on Monday, 27 April, supported by select heavyweights, including Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, and HDFC Bank.

The Nifty 50 ended at 24,092.70, rising 0.81%, while the Sensex settled at 77,303.63, gaining 0.83%.

Amid persisting uncertainty over possible US-Iran peace talks and higher crude oil prices may trigger profit booking at higher levels. Moreover, the domestic market may remain volatile on Tuesday due to monthly expiry of futures and options (F&O) contracts.

Advertisement

Experts recommend focussing on quality stocks with healthy fundamentals and favourable technical indicators amid the ongoing Q4 results reason.

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay of Master Capital Services and Aakash Shah of Choice Broking recommend the following six stocks to buy for the next 1-2 weeks.

Stocks picks for short term Expert: Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP- Research at Master Capital Services Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) | Previous close: ₹ 698.55 | Target prices: ₹ 765 and ₹ 780 | Stop loss: ₹ 635 According to Upadhyay, GMDC is maintaining a strong upward trajectory, with the stock continuing its existing positive trend after a recent breakout.

The current pullback towards the 21 EMA appears healthy, indicating a controlled retracement rather than weakness.

Price remains comfortably above all key moving averages, reflecting strong trend alignment across timeframes.

Advertisement

Momentum has moderated slightly, with RSI cooling to around 64, suggesting the stock is resetting without losing strength.

"The stock has taken out the previous day’s high, signaling renewed buying interest and suggesting it is poised to move towards fresh highs if momentum sustains," Upadhyay said.

International Gemmological Institute (IGIL) | Previous close: ₹ 355.85 | Target prices: ₹ 382 and ₹ 390 | Stop loss: ₹ 334 As per Upadhyay, IGIL stock is showing signs of renewed strength after successfully retesting its breakout zone, which aligns closely with the 200 EMA, reinforcing the validity of the support.

The stock has bounced back from this confluence area, indicating strong demand at lower levels.

Price structure remains constructive, with a consistent formation of higher highs and higher lows, reflecting an intact uptrend.

Advertisement

"The recovery suggests improving momentum, and as long as the stock holds above the recent support zone, it appears well positioned to continue its ongoing positive trend," said Upadhyay.

Hindustan Zinc | Previous close: ₹ 628 | Target prices: ₹ 685 and ₹ 694 | Stop loss: ₹ 576 Upadhyay said Hindustan Zinc shares are witnessing a notable improvement in its price structure, marked by a breakout from an inverse head and shoulders pattern, backed by a strong surge in volumes, indicating meaningful buying interest.

This move points towards a potential trend reversal within the broader uptrend.

The stock has moved back above all key moving averages, signaling strengthening momentum and favorable alignment.

"Price action is turning constructive, and as long as it sustains above the breakout zone, the positive bias is likely to persist with further upside potential," said Upadhyay.

Advertisement

Expert view: Aakash Shah, Technical Analyst at Choice Broking Sai Life Sciences | Previous close: ₹ 1,067.30 | Target price: ₹ 1,162 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,010 Shah underscored that Sai Life Sciences share price is displaying a strong continuation pattern after a brief consolidation phase, currently trading near ₹1,067 which is also close to all-time high level.

The stock has recently given a sharp breakout above its prior swing resistance zone around ₹1,050, backed by improving volume participation, which signals fresh momentum entry.

Price action remains firmly above all key moving averages, with the shorter-term EMAs sloping upward, indicating sustained trend strength.

The structure suggests a healthy pullback followed by expansion, often seen in trending stocks. Momentum indicators are also supportive, with RSI holding in a bullish range.

Advertisement

"As long as the stock sustains above ₹1,010, the setup remains positive, with potential upside towards ₹1,162 which also coincides with 0.786 Fibonacci extension levels in the near term," said Shah.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company | Previous close: ₹ 1,280.45 | Target price: ₹ 1,385 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,212 According to Shah, Techno Electric stock has recently shown a decisive breakout from a long-term descending trendline, indicating a potential shift from a bearish to a bullish structure.

The stock is currently trading with strong price action supported by rising volumes, reflecting fresh buying interest.

It has reclaimed all key moving averages (20, 50, 100, and 200 EMA), which now act as dynamic support zones and strengthen the overall trend reversal setup.

Advertisement

The recent formation of higher highs and higher lows adds to the bullish bias. RSI is also trending in the upper range, suggesting momentum strength.

"As long as the stock sustains above ₹1,212, the uptrend remains intact, with a probable move towards ₹1,385 in the near term," said Shah.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre | Previous close: ₹ 1,112.05 | Target price: ₹ 1,200 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,050 Shah said Vijaya Diagnostic has recently transitioned from a consolidation phase into a strong upward move.

The stock has given a breakout above a declining resistance trendline, which had been capping upside for several months, indicating a shift in overall sentiment.

Price action is now firmly positioned above key moving averages, with the shorter-term averages crossing above longer-term ones, reflecting strengthening momentum.

Advertisement

The recent rally is supported by a steady rise in volumes, highlighting accumulation at lower levels. RSI has moved into a bullish zone, confirming strength.

"As long as the stock holds above ₹1,050, the trend remains positive, with upside potential towards ₹1,200 in the near term," said Shah.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar