Stocks to buy for short term: From HAL to Bharti Airtel— Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking recommends THESE 3 shares

Stocks to buy for the short term: The Indian stock market benchmark Nifty 50 ended above the psychologically important 25,000 mark on September 11, extending gains to the seventh consecutive session.

However, the index has been range-bound of late as concerns over US tariffs, foreign capital outflow amid weak earnings continue weighing on sentiment.

Ajit Mishra, SVP of research at Religare Broking, underscored that it seems like markets are done with the initial reaction to favourable developments such as the GST reforms and optimism around US–India trade talks and are likely to undergo a minor pause. However, rotational buying across the key sectors and early signs of reversal in themes like defence and railways are likely to keep the tone positive.

"Amid all, we reiterate our 'buy on dips' approach in the index and suggest focusing on accumulating quality names on dips across sectors and themes, which are trading in tandem with the benchmark," said Mishra.

Mishra suggests buying the following three stocks for the next one to two weeks as he sees a favourable technical setup for them.

Stock picks for the short term Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) | LTP: ₹ 4,581.20 | Buy | Target price: ₹ 4,900 | Stop loss: ₹ 4,400 After nearly five months of correction, HAL is displaying early signs of trend resumption. The stock respected the 200-day EMA during its decline and has recently rebounded with strength, confirming support in that zone.

Price has also broken out of a rectangular consolidation on rising volumes, reclaiming the 20-day EMA in the process. This combination of holding long-term support and recovering short-term momentum indicates that the stock is well-poised for further upside.

The broader defence sector is showing synchronised signs of revival, and HAL, being one of the frontrunners, stands to benefit.

"With improving price structure and volume confirmation, the stock looks positioned for a move towards ₹4,750 initially, followed by ₹4,900. The base at ₹4,400 serves as a strong stop-loss level for long positions," said Mishra.

HAL technical chart

Bharti Airtel | LTP: ₹ 1,913 | Buy | Target price: ₹ 2,020 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,860 Bharti Airtel has maintained a strong bullish structure, respecting its rising 100-day EMA, which has acted as dynamic support since March.

Following a steady uptrend, the stock entered a broad consolidation phase over the past four months and is currently coiling into a symmetrical triangle formation.

This pattern typically represents a continuation structure, suggesting that the prevailing uptrend is likely to resume once the price confirms a breakout.

In the near term, Bharti Airtel price action has tightened significantly within a narrow ₹1,870-1,910 range over the last two weeks, reflecting volatility contraction and a potential buildup for a sharp move.

Importantly, the stock has reclaimed the 20- and 50-day EMAs, while momentum indicators like RSI are turning higher from the neutral 50 zone, reinforcing the bullish bias.

Bharti Airtel technical chart

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories | LTP: ₹ 1,303.10 | Buy | Target price: ₹ 1,410 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,250 The pharma sector is showing a stock-specific recovery, and Dr. Reddy’s is emerging as one of the leaders.

After a sharp corrective decline from the ₹1,380 zone, the stock has spent nearly three months carving a reversal base.

The formation resembles an inverted head and shoulders, further strengthened by a breakout above the downward sloping trendline resistance.

Steady volumes have supported the price action, and the stock now trades above the 200-day EMA, confirming a trend reversal in progress.

RSI has also rebounded above 50 and is trending higher, suggesting improving momentum.

"Structurally, the stock is positioned to extend its recovery and retest the previous swing high near ₹1,380– ₹1,410 in the coming sessions. The base support at ₹1,250, aligned with the neckline and the 200-day EMA, should act as a strong floor. Hence, the risk-reward favours initiating fresh longs at current levels," said Mishra.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories technical chart

