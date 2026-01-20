Stocks to buy for short term: From HCL Tech to Hindustan Zinc— Experts recommend 6 technical picks for next 1-2 weeks

Stocks to buy for the short term: The Indian stock market settled in the negative territory on Monday, January 19, as weak global cues after US President Donald Trump's tariff threat against eight European countries and unimpressive Q3 earnings weighed on market sentiment.

Relentless FII outflow and caution ahead of the Union Budget 2026 also contributed to the market downtrend.

On the technical front, the Nifty 50 has slipped below a crucial support of 25,600. This indicates the index may correct further. However, experts see key support for the index in the range of 25,300–25,400.

Experts say short-term investors should focus on stocks with favourable technical indicators.

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay of Master Capital Services and Hitesh Tailor of Choice Equity Broking recommend the following six stocks to buy for the next 1-2 weeks:

Expert: Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP- Research & Advisory, Master Capital Services HCL Technologies | Buy at ₹ 1,716 | Target price: ₹ 1,855 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,615 According to Upadhyay, HCL Technologies has delivered a decisive breakout from over a month-long consolidation phase, accompanied by a strong closing, signalling a clear shift in momentum in favour of the bulls.

The stock is trading comfortably above all its key exponential moving averages, highlighting a well-established upward trend. Additionally, the daily MACD has turned positive, confirming strengthening momentum and improved buying interest.

TVS Motor Company | Buy at ₹ 3,702 | Target prices: ₹ 3,950 and ₹ 4,200 | Stop loss: ₹ 3,522 Upadhyay underscored that TVS Motor has taken strong support near its 55-day EMA and witnessed a clear reversal from that level, indicating renewed buying interest.

The stock continues to trade above its rising ascending trendline, maintaining a structure of higher highs and higher lows, which reflects sustained bullish momentum.

This price action suggests that buyers are defending key support zones effectively on minor declines.

"As long as TVS Motor holds above the 55-day EMA, the near-term trend remains positive, with scope for further upside towards ₹3,950 and then ₹4,200," said Upadhyay.

IIFL Finance | Buy at ₹ 651 | Target price: ₹ 722 | Stop loss: ₹ 607 Upadhyay said that IIFL Finance continues to maintain a strong bullish structure, marked by a consistent pattern of higher highs and higher lows.

The recent price correction was shallow, with the stock finding immediate support at the 21-day EMA, which is acting as a strong buying zone.

Prices remain well above the 55-day EMA, reinforcing the strength of the prevailing uptrend.

The stock has shown resilience during broader market weakness, avoiding meaningful selling pressure and consistently outperforming the benchmark indices.

Expert: Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst, Choice Broking Sundaram Finance | Buy at ₹ 5,152 | Target price: ₹ 5,450 | Stop loss: ₹ 5,000 As per Tailor, Sundaram Finance is showing a positive technical outlook with a bullish pullback pattern and has successfully seen a reversal from the previous swing low, indicating trend continuation.

The stock is trading above its key EMAs, which are sloping upward and providing strong support.

RSI remains above the neutral zone and is turning higher, reflecting improving momentum.

"On sustained strength, the stock can move towards a target of ₹5,450, while a stop loss can be placed near ₹5,000 to manage downside risk," said Tailor.

DCB Bank | Buy at ₹ 191 | Target price: ₹ 206 | Stop loss: ₹ 183 According to Tailor, DCB Bank continues to show strength, maintaining a higher high and higher low structure, indicating a strong uptrend.

The stock has taken support above its previous breakout zone and is moving higher, trading above the key 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs, reflecting sustained bullish momentum.

RSI at 72.28 signals strong upward momentum.

"Immediate support lies in the ₹185–190 zone, where accumulation is visible. For the short term, traders may consider buying at current levels with a stop loss of ₹183 and an upside target of ₹206, with disciplined risk management," Tailor said.

Hindustan Zinc | Buy at ₹ 660 | Target price: ₹ 715 | Stop loss: ₹ 634 Tailor pointed out that Hindustan Zinc is exhibiting strong bullish momentum.

On the daily timeframe, the stock has formed a well-defined rounding bottom pattern and continues to post higher highs and higher lows, indicating a sustained uptrend.

"A decisive breakout above the ₹656 swing high, accompanied by rising volumes, confirms strong buying interest," said Tailor.

From a technical perspective, the stock is trading above all major EMAs (20, 50, 100, and 200), reflecting strength across timeframes.

"Immediate resistance is seen near ₹670, while key support is placed around ₹648. The weekly RSI stands at 65.89, suggesting positive momentum with further upside potential toward ₹715, with a stop-loss at ₹634," said Tailor.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.