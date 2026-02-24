Stocks to buy for short term: From HDFC Life to Kalpataru Projects— Experts recommend these 6 shares

Stocks to buy for the short term: The Indian stock market witnessed a sharp selloff in the morning session on Tuesday, February 24, which dragged the Sensex down by over 800 points and made the Nifty 50 fall below 25,500.

Renewed concerns over US tariffs, escalating US-Iran tensions, selloff in IT stocks, and a jump in crude oil prices and the US dollar dealt a blow to market sentiment.

Experts expect the Indian stock market to remain volatile in the near term due to geopolitical developments. They say investors should focus on quality stocks with sound technical indicators.

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay of Master Capital Services and Aakash Shah, Research Analyst, Choice Broking, recommend the following six stocks to buy for the next 1-2 weeks:

Stock picks for the short term Expert: Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP Research Advisory, Master Capital Services Astral | Previous close: ₹ 1,635.10 | Target prices: ₹ 1,770 and ₹ 1,800 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,525 Upadhyay highlighted that the Astral share price is sustaining firmly above the horizontal resistance breakout on the daily chart, indicating strong price acceptance at higher levels.

Follow-through buying post-breakout reflects underlying demand strength. Price remains well aligned above the 20, 50 and 200-day EMAs, reinforcing bullish structure.

The higher-high, higher-low formation continues to hold.

"RSI is positioned in bullish territory, MACD maintains positive momentum, and ADX is rising, signalling strengthening trend intensity and supporting further upside potential in the short term," said Upadhyay.

HDFC Life Insurance Company | Previous close: ₹ 742.45 | Target prices: ₹ 788 and ₹ 800 | Stop loss: ₹ 707 Upadhyay pointed out that HDFC Life Insurance Company shares have confirmed a decisive neckline breakout from a complex inverse head and shoulders formation on the daily chart, marking a clear structural trend reversal.

The structure has transitioned into a sustained higher high, higher low sequence, signalling strengthening demand and accumulation at elevated levels.

It is now trading above the 20 and 50-day EMAs, with improving alignment as it advances toward the 200-day EMA.

RSI continues to build in bullish territory, while MACD is printing in green, indicating expanding trend strength and supporting continuation of the upside move.

Polycab India | Previous close: ₹ 7,974 | Target prices: ₹ 8,600 and ₹ 8,700 | Stop loss: ₹ 7,560 According to Upadhyay, Polycab India's share price has registered a decisive breakout into fresh all-time highs on the daily chart, reaffirming the continuation of its primary uptrend.

Strong price expansion and a sustained higher high, higher low structure, highlighting persistent buying interest.

The stock remains firmly positioned above its key moving averages, reflecting solid trend alignment.

Supporting this structure, RSI holds in bullish territory, MACD maintains a positive crossover, and ADX indicates strengthening directional momentum, reinforcing the likelihood of further upside in the coming sessions.

Expert: Aakash Shah, Research Analyst, Choice Broking Kalpataru Projects International | Previous close: ₹ 1,187 | Target price: ₹ 1,280 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,127 Shah said Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) has delivered a decisive breakout from a falling trendline pattern on the daily chart, indicating a potential shift from a corrective phase to fresh upward momentum.

The breakout is supported by a strong bullish candle and follow-through buying, suggesting strength in the stock.

The stock is trading above its 20, 50, 100, and 200 EMAs, reflecting alignment across short- and medium-term trends.

"Momentum indicators are improving, and price acceptance at ₹1,187 reinforces bullish bias. The stop loss at ₹1,127 is placed near the lower end of the broken trendline, which also coincides with the 20-day EMA support. Upside target stands at ₹1,280," said Shah.

Precision Wires India | Previous close: ₹ 300.26 | Target price: ₹ 335 | Stop loss: ₹ 283 Shah said Precision Wires India is approaching a crucial breakout zone near its all-time high levels, signalling a potential continuation of the broader uptrend.

The stock is trading firmly above all key EMAs, which are positively aligned, highlighting a sustained bullish structure. Recent price action shows higher highs and higher lows, supported by strong volume participation during upward moves.

The projected target of ₹335 is derived from the 0.786 Fibonacci extension level, indicating a measured upside expansion if the breakout sustains.

"Immediate support lies around ₹283, which acts as a structural demand zone and risk management level. Momentum remains strong as long as price holds above this support," said Shah.

Pricol | Previous close: ₹ 630.90 | Target price: ₹ 678 | Stop loss: ₹ 600 According to Shah, Pricol has shown renewed strength by closing above the previous three sessions’ highs, signalling strong bullish intent and continuation momentum.

The breakout candle reflects accumulation, and the stock is trading above its 20 and 50 EMAs, which are placed near the ₹600–601 zone.

This area now acts as a dynamic support cluster and forms the logical stop loss level. The broader structure shows higher highs formation after consolidation, suggesting trend continuation potential.

"Price acceptance at ₹631 reinforces bullish bias and can trigger further upside towards ₹678, which aligns with prior resistance levels. Volume behaviour also indicates supportive participation during upward moves," said Shah.

