Stocks to buy for short term: From Reliance, VBL, to Vedanta— Experts recommend 5 technical picks for the next 1-2 weeks

Stocks to buy for the short term: The Indian stock market staged a sharp rebound on Monday, January 12. Benchmark Sensex jumped over 1,000 points from the day's low to end 300 points higher at 83,878. The Nifty 50 closed at 25,790, rising 107 points, or 0.42%. The mid and small-cap indices, however, failed to perform. The BSE Midcap index dropped 0.41% while the Smallcap index fell 0.68%.

Experts anticipate the market to remain volatile in the short term, driven by the ongoing Q3 earnings season and geopolitical developments. On the technical front, the Nifty 50 has key resistance in the range of 26,000–26,100. However, the index appears to have good support at 25,600-25650 levels.

Experts say for the short term, investors should buy stocks with favourable technical indicators.

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay of Master Capital Services and Hitesh Tailor of Choice Equity Broking recommend the following five stocks to buy for the next 1-2 weeks:

Stock picks for the short term Expert: Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP- Research and Advisory, Master Capital Services Reliance Industries | Buy at ₹ 1,480 | Target prices: ₹ 1,575 and ₹ 1,610 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,406 Upadhyay pointed out that Reliance Industries, after a sharp correction of nearly 10% from its all-time highs, is showing early signs of recovery.

The stock has rebounded strongly from the confluence of key supports near the 200-day EMA and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, indicating strong buying interest at lower levels.

"The recent decline was accompanied by relatively muted volumes, suggesting an absence of aggressive selling pressure. Price action now reflects stabilisation with improving momentum, hinting at a potential trend reversal," said Upadhyay.

Varun Beverages (VBL) | Buy at ₹ 493 | Target prices: ₹ 525 and ₹ 540 | Stop loss: ₹ 469 According to Upadhyay, VBL is exhibiting a strong bullish technical setup, with prices consistently trading above the 21-day and 55-day EMA, indicating sustained short- and medium-term strength.

The stock has successfully formed a base at lower levels, suggesting accumulation and reduced downside risk.

Recent price action indicates that the stock is finding support near its ascending trendline, reinforcing the continuation of the prevailing uptrend.

Momentum indicators remain supportive, with the MACD firmly in positive territory, highlighting improving buying momentum, said Upadhyay.

Bank of Maharashtra | Buy at ₹ 63.5 | Target prices: ₹ 68 and ₹ 70 | Stop loss: ₹ 60.60 According to Upadhyay, Bank of Maharashtra continues to trade firmly within a well-defined bullish channel, reflecting sustained buying interest and strong trend structure.

The stock has now decisively crossed above its key resistance zone and posted a strong daily close, confirming a breakout on the charts.

Price action remains constructive with a clear formation of higher highs and higher lows, reinforcing the ongoing uptrend.

"The breakout is further supported by a noticeable surge in volumes, indicating strong participation from buyers," Upadhyay said.

Expert: Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking Vedanta | Buy at ₹ 627.35 | Target price: ₹ 680 | Stop loss: ₹ 600 According to Tailor, Vedanta is trading around ₹627.35 and continues to trade in a higher-high and higher-low formation, indicating a strong bullish trend.

The stock has recently formed a swing low above the 20-Day EMA and is moving higher, reflecting sustained buying interest. RSI at 71.53 remains in a rising trend.

"On the downside, immediate support is placed near ₹615, where accumulation is evident. Short-term traders may consider buying at current levels with a stop loss at ₹600 and a target of ₹680, following disciplined risk management," said Tailor.

Bank of Maharashtra | Buy at ₹ 63.77 | Target price: ₹ 68.62 | Stop loss: ₹ 61.89 According to Tailor, Bank of Maharashtra exhibits improving strength, forming a gradual rounding bottom with a clear higher high–higher low structure.

Sustained volumes indicate accumulation and strong buying interest.

Tailor highlighted that the immediate support lies near ₹62.65, and with resistance at ₹64.80 decisively breached, the near-term outlook remains positive.

"Short-term traders may buy at current levels, keeping a stop loss at ₹61.89 and targeting ₹68.62 with disciplined risk management over the short-term trading horizon ahead," said Tailor.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation | Buy at ₹ 808.55 | Target price: ₹ 920 | Stop loss: ₹ 760 Tailor said that Chennai Petroleum has recently taken strong support near ₹786, aligned with the 200-Day EMA, indicating stability and potential trend reversal.

The stock continues to trade above the key 200-Day EMA, where strong support and accumulation are visible. RSI at 39.68 has rebounded from the oversold zone, signalling improving momentum.

"Short-term traders may consider buying at the current market price with a stop loss at ₹760 and a target of ₹920, following disciplined risk management," said Tailor.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.