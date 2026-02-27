Stocks to buy for short term: From Samvardhana Motherson to TVS Motor— Ajit Mishra of Religare recommends 3 shares

Stocks to buy for the short term: The Indian stock market is witnessing high volatility largely due to geopolitical uncertainties, shaky foreign capital flow, and the lack of fresh domestic triggers.

Stock market benchmark Nifty 50 declined by 0.60% to 25,351 in morning trade on Friday, February 27, tracking weak global cues after the US-Iran talks ended without any deal. Barring IT and Media, all sectoral indices on the NSE were in the red around 10 am.

Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking, underscored that a Nifty holding above 25,400 will indicate that support remains intact. However, the risk of further correction could persist until the index decisively surpasses the immediate hurdle at 25,600.

"In the current environment of intermittent volatility and selective buying, participants are advised to maintain a stock-specific approach, focus on sectors showing relative strength, and adhere to disciplined risk management," said Mishra.

Stock picks for the short term Ajit Mishra recommends buying the following three stocks for the next 1-2 weeks:

Indian Oil Corporation | Target price: ₹ 198 | Stop loss: ₹ 181

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is showing encouraging strength in the oil marketing space after confirming a breakout from a Cup-and-Handle formation, a classical continuation pattern, said Mishra.

Following the breakout, the stock entered a healthy consolidation phase, forming an elevated base above the neckline and its 20-day EMA, indicating sustained buying interest and strong underlying demand.

Indian Oil Corporation technical chart

This constructive consolidation signalled preparation for the next leg of the up move.

Recently, the stock has delivered a fresh breakout from this base while clearing a multi-year resistance zone, reflecting strong buyer participation and reinforcing the prevailing positive momentum.

"Considering the favourable technical setup, long positions may be considered within the mentioned range," said Mishra.

Samvardhana Motherson International | Target price: ₹ 149 | Stop loss: ₹ 128 According to Mishra, Samvardhana Motherson has maintained a well-defined uptrend since April 2025 after rebounding from its 200-week EMA support.

The stock continues to register a sequence of higher highs and higher lows, highlighting a sustained bullish structure as it gradually approaches its record-high zone.

Samvardhana Motherson International technical chart

Following a brief consolidation, the stock has formed a fresh buying pivot, suggesting the potential continuation of the ongoing uptrend.

Importantly, the price continues to trade above its key moving averages, which remain positively aligned, while the RSI stays in bullish territory—indicating supportive momentum rather than signs of exhaustion.

"Traders may consider participating in the prevailing trend by initiating or adding to long positions within the specified range," said Mishra.

TVS Motor Company | Target price: ₹ 4,230 | Stop loss: ₹ 3,810 Mishra said the automobile sector is currently among the top-performing segments in the market, and TVS Motor remains a notable outperformer within the space.

The stock has recently witnessed a fresh breakout, accompanied by a meaningful increase in volume, signalling strong market participation and the likelihood of continued upside in the near term.

TVS Motor Company technical chart

It continues to trade firmly above its key short- and medium-term moving averages across multiple time frames and has also registered a new record high, reflecting sustained buying interest.

"Overall, the prevailing technical structure supports trend continuation, with intermediate pullbacks likely to offer favourable buying opportunities," said Mishra.

