Stocks to buy for short term: From SBI, JSW Energy to APL Apollo Tubes- Experts suggest 6 stock picks for next 1-2 weeks

Stocks to buy for short term: Frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended with nominal gains on Monday amid persisting uncertainties over a possible US-Iran truce, elevated crude oil prices, and foreign capital outflow.

On Tuesday, experts expect the market to continue its cautiously optimistic tone. The Sensex and the Nifty 50 may trade with gains amid positive Asian cues and a slight decline in crude oil prices, even as news flows about the West Asian conflict will be the top trigger for markets.

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Market experts recommend betting on quality stocks with healthy fundamentals and favourable technical indicators in a staggered manner.

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay of Master Capital Services and Hitesh Tailor of Choice Broking recommend the following six stocks to buy for the next 1-2 weeks.

Expert: Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP- Research at Master Capital Services Limited SBI | Previous close: ₹ 1,107.85 | Target prices: ₹ 1,186 and ₹ 1,220 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,028 According to Upadhyay, SBI has given a breakout from an inverse head and shoulders pattern, signalling short-term trend reversal and continuation of the prevailing broader uptrend.

The stock has reclaimed all key moving averages, indicating improving momentum and positive alignment.

Price action remains constructive with a consistent higher high, higher low formation, reflecting sustained buying interest. Momentum stays healthy, with RSI around 59, suggesting strength without overbought conditions.

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"Holding above ₹1,080, the breakout zone is likely to keep the upward trend intact," said Upadhyay.

JSW Energy | Previous close: ₹ 543.05 | Target prices: ₹ 585 and ₹ 600 | Stop loss: ₹ 506 Upadhyay highlighted that JSW Energy shares decisively crossed above the declining trendline, signalling a potential trend reversal.

The breakout was supported by a notable surge in volumes, indicating strong buying participation.

Post-breakout, the stock has successfully retested the breakout zone and sustained above it, confirming the reliability of the move.

The stock has also reclaimed its 21, 55, 100, and 200 EMAs, reflecting improved trend alignment.

"The overall structure is turning positive, with further upside likely as long as the stock holds above the breakout level around 528," said Upadhyay.

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JBM Auto | Previous close: ₹ 615.65 | Target prices: ₹ 675 and ₹ 690 | Stop loss: ₹ 576 According to Upadhyay, JBM Auto is showing an improving bullish structure, marked by a breakout above a declining trendline, indicating a likely trend reversal.

It has also retested the breakout zone along with the 200 EMA, adding credibility to the move.

Upadhyay said a strong bounce from the ₹494 support zone reflects solid buying interest at lower levels.

"Price action is now evolving into a pattern of higher highs and higher lows, signalling strengthening momentum and accumulation, with the potential for further upside as long as key supports are held," said Upadhyay.

Expert: Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking Tube Investments of India | Previous close: ₹ 2,873.10 | Target price: ₹ 3,100 | Stop loss: ₹ 2,770 According to Tailor, Tube Investments of India shares appear to be reversing from important support zones.

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On the daily timeframe, the stock has broken out of a falling wedge pattern, supported by a strong bullish candle, indicating a potential shift toward upward momentum.

Furthermore, the stock has sustained its position above the 200 DEMA, reflecting underlying strength in the trend.

The RSI, currently at 67.59 and moving higher, signals increasing buying momentum.

"On the downside, ₹2,800 may act as a key support level, offering a buy-on-dips opportunity. Traders could consider initiating positions around ₹2,873.1, maintaining a stop-loss at ₹2,770, with an upside target of ₹3,100," said Tailor.

APL Apollo Tubes | Previous close: ₹ 2,143.90 | Target price: ₹ 2,300 | Stop loss: ₹ 2,070 Tailor highlighted that APL Apollo Tubes shares have shown a strong reversal, rebounding nearly 16% from lower levels and continuing to display signs of further upside, suggesting sustained bullish momentum.

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The stock has managed to hold above the key resistance level of ₹2,100, reflecting strength and a potential shift of this level into support.

Additionally, the stock is trading above its 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day EMAs, confirming a well-established uptrend across multiple timeframes.

The RSI at 60.18 is trending higher, indicating improving momentum and room for further upside.

"Traders may consider adopting a buy-on-dips strategy near ₹2,143.9, with ₹2,100 acting as a support level, a stop-loss placed at ₹2,070, and potential upside targets toward ₹2,300," said Tailor.

GE Vernova T&D India | Previous close: ₹ 4,232.30 | Target price: ₹ 4,550 | Stop loss: ₹ 4,075 Tailor pointed out that GE Vernova T&D India has delivered a breakout from a rectangular range and successfully retested the same, reflecting a strong confirmation of the breakout and continuation of the uptrend.

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On the daily timeframe, the RSI stands at 66.68 and is moving higher while showing bullish divergence, indicating strengthening momentum and potential for further upside.

"A decisive close above the ₹4,200 resistance, supported by strong volumes, reflects increased buying interest and reinforces bullish sentiment," Tailor said.

"On the downside, ₹4,100 can be considered as a support level for minor pullbacks, reflecting a healthy retracement zone within the ongoing uptrend. Traders may consider a buy-on-dips strategy near ₹4,232.3, with a stop-loss at ₹4,075, and upside targets toward ₹4,550," said Tailor.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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