Stocks to buy for short term: From Shriram Finance to Titan— Experts recommend 6 shares for next 1-2 weeks

Stock to buy for the short term: Rising for the third consecutive session, the Nifty 50 rose by about half a per cent to reclaim the 25,979 mark on Tuesday, February 10, as market sentiment remains positive in the wake of an India-US trade deal.

Healthy foreign capital inflows, the dollar's weakness, and easing geopolitical tensions are also underpinning market sentiment.

Experts believe a sustained buying by FIIs, a stronger rupee, and a further easing of geopolitical risks may drive the domestic market to record highs soon.

Advertisement

Also Read | Nifty nears 26k. 5 key factors that suggest a new peak may be near

They say short-term traders should focus on stocks with favourable technical indicators.

Stock picks for the short term Vishnu Kant Upadhyay of Master Capital Services and Hitesh Tailor of Choice Equity Broking recommend the following six stocks to buy for the next 1-2 weeks:

Expert: Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP - Research Advisory, Master Capital Services Shriram Finance | Previous close: ₹ 1,062.70 | Target prices: ₹ 1,180 and ₹ 1,220 | Stop loss: ₹ 973 Upadhyay highlighted that Shriram Finance has witnessed a short-term bullish consolidation breakout on the daily timeframe, accompanied by improving volumes, indicating fresh accumulation.

The price structure continues to print higher highs and higher lows, reinforcing trend continuity.

The stock is trading firmly above its 20-, 50- and 200-day EMAs, signalling strong bullish alignment across timeframes.

Advertisement

"Momentum indicators remain supportive, with RSI holding in the bullish zone and MACD sustaining above the signal line. Overall, the setup favours further upside in the near term," said Upadhyay.

Shyam Metalics and Energy | Previous close: ₹ 890.70 | Target price: ₹ 970 | Stop loss: ₹ 830 Shyam Metalics' share price has extended its short-term bullish trend reversal following a confirmed double bottom formation and a decisive breakout on the daily chart, supported by steady volumes.

"The price structure is improving with the emergence of higher highs and higher lows, signalling trend resumption," said Upadhyay.

The stock is trading above its key short-term EMAs, indicating strengthening momentum. RSI is trending upward in bullish territory, while MACD remains positive with a bullish crossover.

Advertisement

Equitas Small Finance Bank | Previous close: ₹ 67.07 | Target price: ₹ 74 | Stop loss: ₹ 63 Upadhyay pointed out that Equitas Small Finance Bank shares are displaying a constructive short-term bullish setup after breaking out of an inverse head and shoulders formation and subsequently holding above the breakout level on retest, confirming demand at lower levels.

The price structure has started forming higher lows, indicating a shift in trend.

"Momentum indicators are supportive, with RSI moving higher and MACD sustaining a bullish crossover. Volume behaviour around the breakout adds credibility, keeping the near-term outlook positive," said Upadhyay.

Expert: Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking Titan Company | Previous close: ₹ 4,257.80 | Target price: ₹ 4,640 | Stop loss: ₹ 4,050 Tailor pointed out that Titan is showing signs of strength as it trades above a recently achieved wider-range horizontal breakout.

Advertisement

Post-breakout, the stock has successfully retested the breakout zone and is moving higher, confirming bullish acceptance.

The stock continues to form a higher high–higher low structure, indicating a sustained uptrend.

Trading above key 20, 50, 100, and 200 EMAs reinforces positive momentum. RSI at 66.22 is making higher highs, suggesting strength.

"Short-term traders may consider buying at the current market price with a stop loss of ₹4,055 for a target of ₹4,640, with appropriate risk management," said Tailor.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories | Previous close: ₹ 1,275.50 | Target price: ₹ 1,365 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,230 Tailor underscored Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is showing strength after delivering a clear parallel channel breakout and sustaining a close above it, indicating a shift towards bullish momentum.

Advertisement

The stock is trading above key EMAs, reflecting improving trend strength and buying interest. RSI has recently bounced back from the oversold zone and is now placed at 62.03, highlighting a revival in momentum.

"Short-term traders may consider buying at the current market price with a stop loss of ₹1,230 for a target of ₹1,365, with appropriate risk management," said Tailor.

IndusInd Bank | Previous close: ₹ 927.90 | Target price: ₹ 1,000 | Stop loss: ₹ 894 Tailor said IndusInd Bank is showing strength as it takes consistent support near the 20-day EMA and moves higher, indicating renewed buying interest.

According to Tailor, the immediate downside support is placed near ₹900–905, a key accumulation zone aligned with the 20-day EMA.

Advertisement

The stock is trading above its 50, 100, and 200 EMAs, highlighting a positive broader trend. RSI is showing stability by holding above the 50 mark and turning higher, suggesting improving momentum.

"Short-term traders may consider buying at the current market price with a stop loss of ₹894 for a target of ₹1,000, provided appropriate risk management is followed," said Tailor.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.