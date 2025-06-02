Subscribe

Stocks to buy for short term: From Swiggy to PNB— Jigar Patel of Anand Rathi suggests 3 stock picks; do you own any?

Stocks to buy for the short term: Jigar S. Patel recommends short-term buys in Swiggy, PNB, and Castrol India, highlighting potential bullish reversals and target prices for each stock.

Nishant Kumar
Published2 Jun 2025, 06:25 AM IST
Advertisement
Stocks to buy for the short term: Jigar Patel recommends buying shares of Swiggy, PNB and Castrol India for the next two to three weeks.
Stocks to buy for the short term: Jigar Patel recommends buying shares of Swiggy, PNB and Castrol India for the next two to three weeks.(Anand Rathi)

Stocks to buy for short term: Indian benchmark Nifty 50 ended lower for the second consecutive week last Friday, failing to sustain levels above the 25,000 mark. Stretched valuations, lack of fresh triggers, and a slowdown in foreign institutional investor (FII) buying weighed on market sentiment.

Advertisement

However, while the benchmark index traded in a narrow range and closed 0.41 per cent lower for the week ended May 30, broader markets outperformed. The Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices rose over 1 per cent each.

According to Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, the index is trading close to the 161.8 per cent Fibonacci extension, a zone that often acts as a resistance.

Patel highlighted that the golden crossover (50-day EMA above 200-day EMA) remains significantly lower—around 23,800 to 23,500—indicating room for a deeper pullback if key support levels give way.

For the Nifty 50, immediate resistance is seen in the 25,100–25,300 zone, while 24,450 is the key support to monitor.

Advertisement

"A decisive breach below this level could trigger a deeper corrective move. In this environment, we maintain a cautious bias, favouring profit-booking on rallies rather than aggressive dip buying, as the retracement may extend further," said Patel.

Also Read | Devarsh Vakil of HDFC Securities suggests 5 stocks to buy for long term

Stock picks for the short term

Jigar Patel recommends buying shares of Swiggy, PNB and Castrol India for the next two to three weeks.

Swiggy | Previous close: 333.05 | Target price: 375 | Stop loss: 330

Swiggy’s price action is currently unfolding within a falling parallel channel, suggesting a phase of consolidation.

However, insights from Camarilla Pivot Analysis indicate a potential momentum shift.

Over the past two months—April and May— Swiggy stock has formed an inside value setup, where each month’s pivot range is contained within the previous month’s.

Advertisement

April’s pivot range remained within March’s, and May has followed suit by staying largely inside April’s range.

This type of compression typically precedes a high-probability breakout within 1–2 weeks.

Adding weight to this setup, the RSI is showing a bullish divergence, signalling a likely reversal or upward move in the near term.

"A long position is recommended above 330, with an upside target of 375," said Patel.

Swiggy stock technical chart
Advertisement

Punjab National Bank (PNB) | Previous close: 105.82 | Target price: 119 | Stop loss: 98

PNB is showing signs of a potential bullish reversal. A Bullish Harami candlestick pattern has formed on the weekly timeframe, indicating a possible trend shift.

Notably, a strong base formation is visible near the S3 Camarilla yearly pivot, adding technical support to the setup.

Additionally, the weekly RSI has decisively broken above the key 50 level, now hovering around 57, which further strengthens the bullish case.

"We recommend initiating long positions in the 104–106 zone, with a stop loss below 98. The upside target is 119 in the coming weeks," said Patel.

Advertisement
PNB stock technical chart

Castrol India | Previous close: 216.22 | Target price: 240 | Stop loss: 202

Castrol India stock has recently broken out of a consolidation range between 205 and 213, signalling renewed bullish momentum.

Advertisement

Notably, this consolidation occurred between the R1 Floor Pivot and the R3 Camarilla Monthly Pivot, lending further credibility to the breakout as a technically significant move.

During the entire consolidation phase, the daily RSI consistently held above the 50 mark, reflecting underlying strength, and is now positioned comfortably above 60.

"We recommend initiating long positions in the 214–216 range, with a daily closing stop loss at 202. The target is set at 240 in the short to medium term," said Patel.

Castrol India stock technical chart
Advertisement

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStocks to buy for short term: From Swiggy to PNB— Jigar Patel of Anand Rathi suggests 3 stock picks; do you own any?
Read Next Story