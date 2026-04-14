Stocks to buy for short term: From Zen Tech to Sona BLW Precision— Experts suggest 6 stock picks for next 1-2 weeks

Stocks to buy for the short term: The Indian stock market ended with significant losses on Monday, April 13, as sentiment turned fragile after the US-Iran ceasefire talks failed and US President Donald Trump announced the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, raising fears of a global energy supply shock.

The benchmark Sensex suffered a loss of 703 points, or 0.91%, to end at 76,847.57, while the NSE counterpart Nifty 50 dropped by 208 points, or 0.86%, to close the day at 23,842.65.

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Technical experts believe 23,500 remains an important near-term support for the Nifty 50, as this level coincides with the 20 DEMA. On the upside, the 24,000 – 24,100 zone is an immediate resistance area.

Market experts suggest investors should bet on quality stocks with healthy fundamentals and favourable technical indicators.

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay of Master Capital Services and Aakash Shah of Choice Broking recommend the following six stocks to buy for the next 1-2 weeks.

Stock picks for the short term Expert: Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP- Research, Master Capital Services Zen Technologies | Previous close: ₹ 1,524.50 | Target prices: ₹ 1,660 and ₹ 1,710 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,400 Upadhyay underscored that Zen Technologies' share price is displaying a strong bullish breakout from a prolonged multi-month consolidation range, indicating a likely trend reversal and fresh upside momentum.

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The stock has decisively moved above the range resistance near ₹1,470- ₹1,480 with a sharp expansion in volume, confirming strong institutional participation.

"The stock price is now trading above both the 21-day and 55-day EMAs, with a positive EMA crossover reinforcing the bullish structure. The formation of higher lows within the base and a strong breakout candle suggests improving price strength," said Upadhyay.

CCL Products (India) | Previous close: ₹ 1,095.30 | Target prices: ₹ 1,176 and ₹ 1,210 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,019 According to Upadhyay, CCL Products (India) shares continue to trade above both the 21-day and 55-day EMAs, with the shorter EMA placed above the longer one, confirming positive trend alignment and sustained momentum.

After a sharp rally, the recent pullback appears healthy and indicates profit-booking rather than trend weakness.

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"Prices are holding near the 21-day EMA, which may act as immediate dynamic support. As long as they are above the ₹1,060 support, every decline will be seen as an opportunity to build fresh long positions," said Upadhyay.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings | Previous close: ₹ 569.30 | Target prices: ₹ 621 and ₹ 635 | Stop loss: ₹ 519 Upadhyay highlighted that Sona BLW Precision Forgings shares are showing a strong bullish structure, taking support from a key higher time frame demand zone and continuing its uptrend with consistent higher highs and higher lows.

The price has given a decisive breakout above the resistance zone, supported by strong bullish candles and rising volume, indicating fresh momentum in the trend.

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Additionally, the stock is trading above both the 21-day and 55-day moving averages, with the 21 EMA positioned above the 55 EMA, reinforcing bullish strength.

"The overall structure remains positive, suggesting continuation of the uptrend as long as price sustains above the breakout zone," said Upadhyay.

Expert: Aakash Shah, Technical Analyst, Choice Broking Gallantt Ispat | Previous close: ₹ 678.85 | Target price: ₹ 730 | Stop loss: ₹ 635 Shah pointed out that Gallantt Ispat has witnessed a strong upside move after a long consolidation phase and is currently trading around ₹678.

The stock has delivered a decisive breakout with strong volume expansion, signalling fresh buying. It is now comfortably trading above all its key EMAs, which reflects a well-established bullish structure.

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The recent move also shows a shift from sideways to trending behaviour, suggesting momentum strength.

"On the downside, the ₹650 zone acts as immediate support, while ₹635 is a crucial support and stop loss to watch for trend stability. If the stock sustains above the support level, it can gradually move towards ₹730 and higher levels, supported by continued buying interest," said Shah.

Quality Power Electrical Equipments | Previous close: ₹ 993.30 | Target price: ₹ 1,080 | Stop loss: ₹ 945 According to Shah, Quality Power Electrical Equipments is displaying a strong uptrend and is currently trading around ₹993, just below the psychological ₹1,000 mark.

The stock has seen a sharp rally from lower levels with consistently higher highs and higher lows, indicating sustained buying interest. Price action shows a clear breakout above previous consolidation zones, supported by steady volume activity.

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Technically, the stock is trading well above all its key moving averages, highlighting strong trend alignment and bullish control.

"The ₹945 zone now acts as immediate support, and also a stop loss level for the ongoing trend. If the stock manages to sustain above the given support level, it could trigger further upside towards ₹1,080 levels in the near term," said Shah.

Vishnu Chemicals | Previous close: ₹ 531.95 | Target price: ₹ 570 | Stop loss: ₹ 500 As per Shah, Vishnu Chemicals is gradually gaining strength after a prolonged sideways phase and is currently trading around ₹532.

The stock has started to edge higher from the ₹500 zone, indicating steady accumulation and improving sentiment. Recent price action suggests a transition from consolidation to a potential upward move.

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Technically, the stock is holding above its key moving averages, which reflects stability in the trend and supports a positive bias. The price is also attempting to push towards recent swing highs, signalling building momentum.

"On the downside, ₹500 acts as an immediate support and stop loss level. If the stock manages to sustain above the given support level, it could trigger further upside towards the ₹570 level in the near term," said Shah.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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