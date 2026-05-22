Stocks to buy for short term: Glenmark Pharma among 3 stocks Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking is bullish on

Stocks to buy for short term: The domestic market benchmarks ended largely flat after a volatile trade on Thursday, extending the ongoing consolidation phase amid mixed global cues.

The Nifty 50 dropped 4 points to end at 23,654.70, while the 30-share pack Sensex ended 135 points lower at 75,183.36 on Thursday.

Experts expect the market to remain rangebound amid uncertainty over the US-Iran conflict, higher crude oil prices, and mixed Q4 earnings.

"Persistent foreign institutional outflows, elevated global bond yields, and concerns over inflationary pressures arising from high fuel prices keep the undertone cautious," Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking, noted.

Mishra highlighted that the Nifty once again failed to sustain above its key resistance zone of 23,800–24,000, which has continued to cap the upside in recent sessions.

"A decisive breakout above this band could trigger fresh short covering and improve the near-term outlook toward the 24,500 mark. On the downside, immediate support is placed around 23,400, followed by a stronger support base in the 23,150–23,250 zone," Mishra said.

Given the prevailing setup, Mishra maintains a cautious stance on the index and recommends a stock-specific trading approach while maintaining balanced exposure on both the long and short sides.

Stock picks for the short term Ajit Mishra recommends the following three stocks for the next 1-2 weeks:

Angel One | Previous close: ₹ 339.65 | Target price: ₹ 370 | Stop loss: ₹ 325 Mishra highlighted that capital market stocks are witnessing strong traction, and Angel One is participating strongly in the sectoral up move with renewed buying momentum.

The stock has broken out of a prolonged consolidation phase with strong volume support, signalling the likely start of a fresh upward trend.

View full Image View full Image Angel One technical chart ( Religare Broking )

"Recent price action reflects strong market participation, backed by improving momentum and healthy volume expansion. One can consider participating by buying within the mentioned range," said Mishra.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | Previous close: ₹ 2,393 | Target price: ₹ 2,590 | Stop loss: ₹ 2,290 Mishra highlighted that Glenmark continues showing a strong bullish formation, with prices sustaining comfortably above key moving averages, reflecting robust trend continuation.

The prevailing higher-high–higher-low formation indicates sustained positive momentum and continued buyer dominance.

View full Image View full Image Glenmark Pharmaceuticals technical chart ( Religare Broking )

Dips are being consistently absorbed, highlighting strong demand at lower levels, while rising volumes during upward moves validate the strength of the ongoing breakout.

"Investors may consider accumulating long positions within the recommended price range," said Mishra.

Manappuram Finance | Previous close: ₹ 322.40 | Target price: ₹ 348 | Stop loss: ₹ 310 According to Mishra, Manappuram Finance has displayed strong bullish momentum following a decisive breakout from a consolidation zone as well as a declining trendline resistance.

The stock continues to sustain above its key moving averages, while the higher top–higher bottom formation remains intact, reflecting strengthening buying interest.

View full Image View full Image Manappuram Finance technical chart ( Religare Broking )

"The overall chart structure remains constructive, with momentum indicators signalling the potential for continued upside traction in the near term. Investors may consider accumulating long positions within the recommended price range," said Mishra.

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