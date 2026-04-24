Stocks to buy for short term: From Glenmark Pharma to Marico - Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking suggests 3 stock picks

Stocks to buy for the short term: The Indian stock market extended losses for the second consecutive session on Thursday, tracking weak global cues and amid a spike in crude oil prices.

The Sensex declined 852 points, or 1.09%, to end at 77,664, while the Nifty 50 crashed 205 points, or 0.84%, to finish at 24,173.05. Over just two sessions, the 30-share pack crashed 1,609 points, or 2%, while the Nifty 50, too, lost almost 2%.

On Friday, 24 April, the domestic market may remain volatile due to persisting uncertainties over a potential US-Iran talks and elevated crude oil prices.

"With crude oil once again crossing the $100 mark, the Nifty has entered the support zone of 24,000–24,200. The short-term moving average, i.e., the 20 DEMA, is placed around 23,900, making it crucial for the index to hold this zone to maintain a positive bias," said Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking.

"In the interim, select sectors and themes continue to exhibit strength. Hence, participants should remain focused on stock selection and manage trades accordingly," Mishra said.

Stock picks for the short term Ajit Mishra recommends buying the following three stocks for the next 1-2 weeks:

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | Previous close: ₹ 2,335 | Target price: ₹ 2,530 | Stop loss: 2,240 Mishra highlighted that pharma stocks delivered a strong performance on Thursday, 23 April, pushing the sectoral index towards the breakout zone of the prevailing consolidation phase.

Among them, Glenmark stood out as a key outperformer, hitting a fresh record high.

The stock has also broken out of an elevated base formed after nearly a month of consolidation above the neckline of a broader triangular pattern.

This price action highlights underlying strength and suggests a continuation of the prevailing uptrend.

View full Image View full Image Glenmark Pharmaceuticals technical chart ( Religare Broking )

"Overall, the chart structure remains constructive, featuring a trend continuation breakout, sustained accumulation above the neckline, and a fresh upside breakout, indicating potential for further gains ahead," said Mishra.

JSW Energy | Previous close: ₹ 561.40 | Target price: ₹ 605 | Stop loss: ₹ 538 Mishra pointed out that with sectoral momentum improving in the energy space, previously lagging stocks are now witnessing renewed buying interest and appear ready for the next phase of the uptrend following a corrective spell.

JSW Energy is one such name, having spent over a year in consolidation while building a strong base.

Its recent move toward the upper end of this range, backed by strong volumes, signals a potential breakout and the start of a fresh upward leg.

View full Image View full Image JSW Energy technical chart ( Religare Broking )

"In view of the constructive price structure and supportive sectoral outlook, long positions may be considered in line with the mentioned levels," said Mishra.

Marico | Previous close: ₹ 778.90 | Target price: ₹ 835 | Stop loss: ₹ 750 According to Mishra, Marico continues to maintain its structural strength within a long-term uptrend, trading within a well-defined rising channel over the past year.

After finding support near the lower boundary of this channel, the stock rebounded, breaking out of a bullish pivot and reclaiming its key moving averages, signalling strengthening momentum.

This price action suggests potential trend resumption from current levels.

View full Image View full Image Marico technical chart ( Religare Broking )

"In the near term, the stock appears well-positioned to extend its recovery toward the upper trendline and may potentially move toward new highs thereafter. The support zone in the ₹750–740 range provides a cushion on the downside, making the current risk-reward favourable for selective long positions," said Mishra.

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