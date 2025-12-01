Stocks to buy for short term: From HUL to LTTS— Jigar Patel of Anand Rathi recommends 3 shares

Stocks to buy for the short term: The Indian stock market has seen decent momentum since September on stable Q2 earnings, some valuation comfort in large-caps, and healthy domestic macro. On a monthly scale, the Nifty 50 has been in the green since September, cumulatively rising over 7%.

On a weekly scale, the index rose by about half a per cent last week and stayed above 26,200. However, experts see 26,300 as a key resistance for the index.

According to Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Technical Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, the cup-and-handle breakout discussed earlier continues to support a strong medium-term bullish outlook, with the potential for significant upside unfolding through the first half of 2026.

Patel believes Immediate support lies at 26,000–25,800, and a sustained move above 26,300 could extend the rally toward 26,500 before a short corrective phase sets in.

For Bank Nifty, Patel said if it crosses 60,000, strong resistance awaits at 60,500–61,000, suggesting potential underperformance. Key support stands at 58,500–58,000.

Stock picks for the short term Jigar Patel recommends buying the following three stocks for the next one to two weeks:

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) | Buying range: ₹ 2,470–2,450 | Target price: ₹ 2,575 | Stop loss: ₹ 2,400 According to Patel, HUL has formed a strong base near its 200-day DEMA and SMA, indicating firm support at lower levels.

A decisive range breakout, as reflected on the chart, further strengthens the bullish structure.

Technical indicators also support the positive outlook: the RSI is showing a bullish divergence, suggesting improving momentum, while the MACD has triggered a bullish crossover, confirming a potential trend reversal.

"Given these signals, analysts expect further upside and recommend buying in the ₹2,470–2,450 zone. The stock could move toward a target of ₹2,575, provided it maintains momentum. A closing-basis stop-loss at ₹2,400 is advised to manage risk effectively," said Patel.

Hindustan Unilever technical chart

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) | Buying range: ₹ 4,450–4,430 | Target price: ₹ 4,850 | Stop loss: ₹ 4,200 As Patel said, LTTS has formed multiple bottoms near the 61.8% retracement level, signalling strong demand and a reliable support base.

A trendline breakout on the chart further adds to the bullish structure, indicating a potential shift in momentum.

On the indicators front, the RSI held firmly near the 40 level during the bottoming phase and has now risen to around 55, reflecting improving strength and renewed buying interest.

"Given these technical signals, analysts recommend initiating long positions in the ₹4,450–4,430 zone. The stock is expected to move toward ₹4,850 in the coming sessions. A closing-basis stop loss at ₹4,200 is advised to manage downside risk effectively," said Patel.

L&T Technology Services technical chart

Ramco Cements | Buying range: ₹ 1,040–1,030 | Target price: ₹ 1,120 | Stop loss: ₹ 985 Patel underscored that Ramco Cements is witnessing a healthy consolidation along a key trendline, which also aligns with the 200-day DEMA and SMA—indicating strong structural support.

This base formation suggests that downside risks are limited. Moreover, the daily MACD has generated a bullish crossover, reinforcing the possibility of an upward move in the near term.

"Given these technical positives, analysts maintain a bullish view and recommend initiating long positions in the ₹1,040–1,030 accumulation zone. The stock has the potential to rally toward ₹1,120 as momentum builds. To protect against volatility, a closing-basis stop-loss at ₹985 is advised," said Patel.

Ramco Cements technical chart

