Stocks to buy for short term: From ICICI Bank to BEL— experts say buy THESE 6 stocks for next 2-3 weeks; do you own any?

Stocks to buy for the short term: Despite growing uncertainty about the impact of US President Donald Trump's tariff policies and fresh escalation in geopolitical tensions, Indian stock market benchmark Nifty 50 ended with decent gains on Monday, March 17.

The index is now up about 2 per cent in March so far. However, experts say it is too early to say the worst is behind us.

"Lower participation from domestic investors due to tariff-related uncertainties may cause the market to fluctuate within a range in the near term. A decisive momentum will depend on signs of earnings growth while improving domestic economic indicators, which suggest a potential recovery," said Vinod Nair, the head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Experts advise picking quality stocks at this juncture as market sentiment remains weak. Vishnu Kant Upadhyay of Master Capital Services and Mandar Bhojane of Choice Broking recommend buying the below six stocks for the next 2-3 weeks. Take a look:

Shares to buy for short-term Expert: Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP – Research & Advisory, Master Capital Services ICICI Bank | Previous close: ₹ 1,269 | Target price: ₹ 1,345 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,188 | Upside potential: 6% ICICI Bank's share price exhibits a bullish double-bottom formation on the daily chart, suggesting a potential trend reversal.

The current price pattern can also be seen as a "W" pattern, which further fuels the possibilities of a bullish move ahead.

The stock has rebounded from a strong support zone near ₹1,200, aligning with the 200-day EMA (exponential moving average).

The RSI has also crossed the falling trend line resistance with positioning above 50, indicating renewed buying interest.

Additionally, the MACD is turning positive, supporting upside momentum.

"Prices are currently in buy-on-dip mode; every fall in the market will be used as an opportunity to create fresh long positions. As long as prices hold above ₹1,188, the bullish bias remains intact," said Upadhyay.

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts | Previous close: ₹ 500.30 | Target price: ₹ 535 | Stop loss: ₹ 456 | Upside potential: 7% Taj GVK Hotels share price displays strong bullish momentum, trading above all key moving averages (21, 55, 100, and 200 EMA), indicating sustained strength.

The stock is forming a higher high, higher low structure, reinforcing the uptrend. The RSI at 61.75 remains in the bullish zone, suggesting continued buying interest.

Additionally, the MACD is trending positively, further supporting upside potential.

"Prices are looking to pave the way for ₹535 in the near term. As long as prices hold above the 21-day EMA, aligning near ₹456, the bullish bias remains intact. Traders may consider accumulating on dips for potential upside continuation," said Upadhyay.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) | Previous close: ₹ 279.93 | Target price: ₹ 308 and ₹ 316 | Stop loss: ₹ 260 | Upside potential: 13% BEL share price is trading within a well-defined channel formation and has recently rebounded from the lower range, signalling renewed buying interest.

The stock has crossed above all key moving averages (21, 55, 100, and 200 EMA), indicating strong bullish momentum. The RSI at 58.77 is in an upward trajectory, suggesting increasing strength, while the MACD is turning positive, reinforcing the uptrend.

"With positive development in moving averages, prices are all set for ₹308 and then ₹316. As long as the stock sustains above ₹260, the bullish bias will remain intact, making it attractive for accumulation on dips," Upadhyay said.

Expert: Mandar Bhojane, Equity Research Analyst, Choice Broking SRF | Previous close: ₹ 3,011.30 | Target price: ₹ 3,350 | Stop loss: ₹ 2,866 | Upside potential: 11% SRF share price maintains a strong bullish trend with higher highs and higher lows.

The stock has reversed from a key support level and is trading near its all-time high, forming a bullish candle on the daily chart. Increasing trading volumes indicate strong buying interest, while RSI at 69.81 and trending upward reinforces the momentum.

Additionally, SRF is trading above its 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day EMAs, confirming the positive trend.

"A breakout above the ₹3,050 resistance level could strengthen buying momentum, potentially pushing the stock toward ₹3,350," said Bhojane.

"Investors may enter at the current price with a stop loss at ₹2,866 for risk management. While the outlook remains positive, cautious position sizing is essential to navigate short-term volatility," Bhojane said.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) | Previous close: ₹ 188.08 | Target price: ₹ 215 | Stop loss: ₹ 174 | Upside potential: 14% HUDCO share price has rebounded from a key support level while forming higher highs and higher lows on the daily timeframe.

The stock has broken out of a consolidation phase with a strong bullish candle, signalling a sustained long-term reversal.

It has recovered nearly 18 per cent from its recent low, reflecting growing bullish sentiment. Increasing trading volumes reinforce this positive outlook, indicating strong buying interest.

Additionally, HUDCO has closed above its 20-day EMA and is approaching the 50-day and 200-day EMAs.

"A decisive close above ₹190 would confirm the bullish trend, with a potential upside target of ₹215. Traders may also enter at the current price, maintaining a stop loss at ₹174 to manage risk effectively. Strict risk management is essential to handle potential market volatility," Bhojane said.

JK Lakshmi Cement | Previous close: ₹ 741.55 | Target price: ₹ 800 | Stop loss: ₹ 685 | Upside potential: 8% JK Lakshmi's share price has recently rebounded from its 200-EMA support level on the weekly timeframe.

The stock is forming higher highs and higher lows on the daily chart and has recently formed a bullish engulfing candle, signalling a long-term reversal.

It has recovered nearly 12 per cent from its recent low, reflecting growing bullish sentiment. Increasing trading volumes indicate strong buying interest.

Additionally, JK Lakshmi has closed above its 20-day EMA and is approaching the 50-day and 200-day EMAs.

"A decisive close above ₹750 would confirm the bullish trend, with a potential upside target of ₹800. Traders may also enter at the current price, with a stop loss at ₹685 for risk management. Adhering to strict risk management strategies is crucial to navigating potential volatility," said Bhojane.

