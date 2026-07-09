Stocks to buy for short term: Infosys among 3 shares Amol Athawale of Kotak Securities recommends for next 1-2 weeks

Stocks to buy for the short term: The Indian stock market benchmark Nifty 50 suffered a sharp correction on Wednesday, closing 516 points, or 2.12%, lower at 23,882, while the BSE counterpart Sensex suffered a loss of 1,677 points, or 2.15%, ending at 76,503.60.

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Fresh escalations in the Middle East tensions and a jump in crude oil prices spooked domestic investors. However, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained buyers for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday in the cash segment. On Wednesday, FPIs bought Indian stocks worth ₹1,962.80 crore.

On the technical front, the Nifty formed a long bearish candle on the daily charts, indicating the possibility of further weakness from current levels.

Amol Athawale, VP - Technical Research at Kotak Securities, believes the short-term market trend has shifted from positive to negative, and for day traders, selling on rallies remains the preferred strategy.

As per Athawale, immediate resistance for the Nifty is at 24,000 and 24,050.

He believes that as long as the market trades below these levels, the weak sentiment is likely to persist.

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"The index may retest its 50-day SMA near 23,800, while extended selling could drag it further towards 23,600. Conversely, if the index moves above 24,050, the overall sentiment could improve. A sustained move beyond this level may trigger a pullback towards 24,150–24,200," said Athawale.

Athawale said that given the current volatility, adopting a level-based trading approach would be the most suitable strategy for day traders.

Stock picks for the short term Amol Athawale recommends buying the following three stocks for the next 1-2 weeks:

Infosys | Previous close: ₹ 1,069.30 | Target price: ₹ 1,140 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,030 Athawale pointed out that Infosys share price reversed from its important demand zone after a declining trend.

The stock has formed a rounding bottom chart pattern on the daily scale, and it is in a gradual recovery mode.

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The technical indicator, like RSI, is also indicating a further move up from current levels, which could boost the bullish momentum.

"As long as the stock is trading above ₹1,030, the reversal move is likely to continue. Above which, the stock could move up to ₹1,140," said Athawale.

National Aluminium Company | Previous close: ₹ 349.75 | Target price: ₹ 375 | Stop loss: ₹ 340 Athawale said that after its declining trend, the National Aluminium share price is in the accumulation zone, where it is trading in a range-bound mode on the daily scale.

However, recent bullish activity in the stock is indicating good strength.

The stock is expected to break out of the range and witness the bullish momentum from the current levels with a favourable risk and reward perspective.

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"For traders, ₹340 would be the key support level to watch out. Above which the uptrend structure could continue towards ₹375," said Athawale.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) | Previous close: ₹ 317.95 | Target price: ₹ 335 | Stop loss: ₹ 313 Athawale pointed out that on the daily and weekly scale, Nykaa share price is in a rising channel chart formation with higher high and higher low series patterns.

The stock witnessed a steady recovery from its short-term moving average.

Additionally, the technical indicator ADX is also indicating a further upward trend from current levels, which could advance further upward in the near future.

"For positional traders, ₹313 would be the decisive level. Trading above the same uptrend formation will continue till ₹335. However, if it closes below ₹313, traders may prefer to exit from trading long positions," said Athawale.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of the expert, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.