Stocks to buy for short term: Kotak Bank, Eternal among 5 stocks Pabitro Mukherjee of Bajaj Broking recommends

Stocks to buy for the short term: Benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, traded in a range in May and ended lower by 2% amid persistent geopolitical tensions, higher crude oil prices, rising inflation and a sharp depreciation in the Indian rupee.

The index has started the month of June on a weak note as it is currently testing the low of May (23,262) amid persistent FII outflows, and geopolitical tension continues to weigh on sentiment.

According to Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President - Technical, Bajaj Broking, the Nifty 50, on the monthly chart, formed a small bearish candle with shadows in either direction, which remained contained inside the previous month's high-low range, signalling consolidation after last month’s strong pullback amid stock-specific action.

"The index is likely to extend consolidation and trade in the broad range of 22,200-24,500. The index has immediate support of 23,000-23,200, holding above the same will open upside towards 23,800 and 24,100 levels in the coming sessions, being the trendline resistance joining the highs of April and May 2026," said Mukherjee.

"A breakout above 24,100 will open further upside towards 24,500 levels, being the measuring implication of the recent range breakout and high of May 2026," Mukherjee said.

Stock picks for the short term Pabitro Mukherjee recommends buying the following five stocks for the next six months:

Kotak Mahindra Bank | Previous close: ₹ 379.05 | Buy in the range of ₹ 374 to ₹ 380 | Target price: ₹ 440 | Stop loss: ₹ 343 | Upside potential: 16% Mukherjee highlighted that Kotak Mahindra Bank stock is seen rebounding after a base formation at the key support range of ₹350 to ₹360, being the confluence of the 200-week EMA (Which has historically acted as a strong support) and the 61.8% retracement of the entire previous rally from ₹309 to ₹460.

Buying demand at the key support area signals strength and offers a fresh entry opportunity with a favourable risk-reward set-up.

Mukherjee expects the stock to resume its upward move and gradually head towards the ₹440 mark in the coming months, being the confluence of the high of January 2026 and 80% retracement of the previous entire decline from ₹460 to ₹346.

View full Image View full Image Kotak Mahindra Bank technical chart ( Bajaj Broking )

"The stock has already taken 13 months to retrace just 61.8% of the previous 12 months' rally. A shallow retracement signals strength and a higher base formation for the next leg of the up move," said Mukherjee.

"Weekly MACD has generated a buy signal moving above its nine-period average, thus validating positive bias in the stock," said Mukherjee.

Eternal | Previous close: ₹ 250.75 | Buy in the range of ₹ 245 to ₹ 252 | Target price: ₹ 290 | Stop loss: ₹ 223 | Upside potential: 16% Mukherjee said Eternal is currently testing the upper band of the recent falling trendline breakout area connecting the highs of February and April 2026, indicating strength and creating a favourable entry opportunity.

The stock is placed at its 50-day EMA, which supports the positive bias in the stock.

Mukherjee expects the stock to move towards the ₹290 level over the coming months, which represents the 50% retracement of the entire decline from ₹368 to ₹213.

View full Image View full Image Eternal technical chart ( Bajaj Broking )

Adding to the bullish setup, the daily MACD has given a buy signal by crossing above its 9-period average, suggesting improving momentum and supporting the positive bias in the stock.

Allied Blenders and Distillers | Previous close: ₹ 546.60 | Buy in the range of ₹ 538 to ₹ 548 | Target price: ₹ 622 | Stop loss: ₹ 499 | Upside potential: 14% According to Mukherjee, buying demand is seen emerging after a base at the 200-day EMA and the previous major breakout area, thus offering a fresh entry opportunity.

Key observation in the daily chart is that it has recently generated a golden crossover of the 50 and 200-day EMAs.

With 50 days EMA crossing the 200-day EMA from below, highlighting positive bias.

"We expect Allied Blenders stock to head towards ₹622, being the key retracement of the previous major decline and the trendline resistance joining the previous highs of February, April and May 2026," said Mukherjee.

View full Image View full Image Allied Blenders and Distillers technical chart ( Bajaj Broking )

"Supporting the positive view, the weekly MACD has also flashed a buy signal, indicating improving momentum in the stock," said Mukherjee.

Jayaswal Neco Industries | Previous close: ₹ 99.52 | Buy in the range of ₹ 95 and ₹ 98 | Target price: ₹ 113 | Stop loss: ₹ 88 | Upside potential: 14% Mukherjee underscored that Jayaswal Neco Industries is approaching the major rounding breakout area after the last four weeks' corrective decline, thus offering a fresh entry opportunity.

The stock is forming a base around the support area of ₹95 and ₹100, being the confluence of the 50-day EMA and the 38.2% retracement of the previous rally from ₹69 to ₹117.

Mukherjee expects the stock to resume up move and head towards the precious all-time highs of ₹117. On the downside, the next significant support is placed at the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of ₹89.

View full Image View full Image Jayaswal Neco Industries technical chart ( Bajaj Broking )

Weekly MACD is in an uptrend and is seen sustaining above its nine-period average, thus validating a positive bias in the stock.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers | Previous close: ₹ 2,614.90 | Buy in the range of ₹ 2,570 to ₹ 2,630 | Target price: ₹ 2,918 | Stop loss: ₹ 2,440 | Upside potential: 12% According to Mukherjee, Garden Reach Shipbuilders is in an overall strong uptrend, forming higher highs and higher lows in the long-term chart.

The last four weeks' corrective decline offers a fresh entry opportunity with a favourable risk-reward profile.

Mukherjee highlighted that the stock is currently forming base around the key demand zone of ₹2520 and ₹2600, which marks a confluence of multiple technical factors supporting a potential reversal, such as 61.8% retracement of the previous rally of April 2026 from ₹1,964 to ₹3,339, 200-day EMA placed around ₹2,570, previous major trendline breakout area joining the highs of June 2025 ( ₹3,538) and February 2026 ( ₹2,844) is placed around ₹2,550 levels which is likely to reverse its role and act as support in the medium term as per change of polarity concept.

View full Image View full Image Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers technical chart ( Bajaj Broking )

The last four weeks' corrective phase is interpreted as a higher base formation, setting the stage for the next impulsive leg on the upside.

"We expect the stock to head towards ₹2,918 levels in the coming quarters, being the 61.8% retracement of the recent breather from ₹3,339 to ₹2,550," said Mukherjee.

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