Stocks to buy for short term: Lupin, Welspun Corp, Havells among 6 shares experts recommend for next 2-3 weeks

Stocks to buy for short term: The domestic benchmark Nifty 50 ended with a healthy gain of about 0.70 per cent on Tuesday, reclaiming the 25,200 level on optimism over India–US trade talks and expectations of a US Fed rate cut.

The Nifty 50, which closed at 25,239, appears poised to extend its gains. However, news flows surrounding India–US trade talks and the US Fed’s policy decision, along with Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on the US economy and inflation trajectory, will be key factors influencing market sentiment.

For the short term, experts suggest staying cautious and betting on stocks with favourable fundamental and technical indicators.

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay of Master Capital Services and Hardik Matalia of Choice Equity Broking recommend six stocks to buy for the next 2-3 weeks. Take a look:

Stock picks for the short term Expert: Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, Assistant Vice President – Research & Advisory at Master Capital Services Lupin | Buy | Target prices: ₹ 2,150 and ₹ 2,210 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,930 Lupin has given a breakout from a descending trendline on the daily chart and retested the breakout level, affirming strength.

Lupin's price action shows higher lows with a consolidation breakout, trading above short—and long-term EMAs. Daily RSI is rising from neutral levels, while MACD is near a bullish crossover.

The volume spike during the breakout indicates strong participation. ADX is stabilising, pointing to a momentum revival, and price holding above the Bollinger mid band signals scope for further upside towards higher resistance zones.

Alkem Laboratories | Buy | Target prices: ₹ 5,800 and ₹ 6,000 | Stop loss: ₹ 5,200 Alkem Laboratories has given a breakout from a prolonged consolidation phase, supported by a successful retest of the breakout level, adding conviction.

Price is trending above key moving averages, showing strength across short—and long-term setups. RSI is climbing toward bullish territory, while MACD is nearing a positive crossover, signalling a momentum revival.

Volume participation has improved, validating the breakout. ADX is rising, confirming trend strength. Overall, the structure favours sustained upside with higher targets ahead.

Welspun Corp | Buy | Target prices: ₹ 990 and ₹ 1,050 | Stop loss: ₹ 860 Welspun Corp has broken out above a descending trendline, signalling reversal strength.

The bullish candlestick pattern highlights renewed momentum. Price action is robust, with the stock reclaiming all key EMAs, aligning short and long-term trends positively.

RSI trades above 60, while MACD sustains a bullish crossover, supporting underlying momentum. Volume surged on the breakout, indicating strong market participation.

Additionally, Bollinger Bands show price expansion on the upper band, reflecting a volatility-led uptrend continuation with improving directional bias.

Expert: Hardik Matalia, Derivative Analyst, Choice Equity Broking Havells India | Buy | Target prices: ₹ 1,750 and ₹ 1,775 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,525 Havells India has recently seen a minor retracement towards its support zones, indicating healthy price consolidation.

On the daily chart, the stock has given a breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern and has been consolidating in a narrow range near the breakout zone, which reflects strength in the ongoing trend.

"A sustained move above ₹1,600 would further confirm a consolidation breakout and could trigger a strong upside move," said Matalia.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.47 and is reversing upwards, showing strengthening momentum and rising buying interest.

Additionally, Havells is comfortably trading above its 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day EMAs, which supports the continuation of the bullish trend across multiple timeframes.

"Considering this positive technical setup, traders can look to initiate long positions, with a stop loss at ₹1,525. On the upside, the stock holds potential to move towards the ₹1,750– ₹1,775 range in the near term," said Matalia.

The Phoenix Mills | Buy | Target prices: ₹ 1,750 and ₹ 1,775 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,500 Phoenix Mills has been moving within a wide trading range, indicating consolidation after earlier moves.

On the daily chart, it is forming a descending triangle pattern and is now on the verge of a breakout.

"A sustained move above ₹1,600 would confirm this breakout and signal the potential for a strong upward rally," said Matalia.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.86 and trending higher, reflecting strengthening momentum and growing buying interest.

Moreover, the stock is trading above its 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day EMAs, which highlights the stock’s strong position across timeframes and supports a bullish bias.

"Considering this technical setup, traders can look to initiate long positions, with a stop-loss at ₹1,500 to maintain a favourable risk-reward ratio. On the upside, if the stock sustains above ₹1,600 with follow-through buying, it could move towards the ₹1,750– ₹1,775 range in the near term," said Matalia.

360 ONE WAM | Buy | Target prices: ₹ 1,180 and ₹ 1,200 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,025 360 ONE WAM, after a retracement from its recent swing high, has been consolidating near its key support zones, indicating base-building.

This consolidation has formed a double bottom pattern on the daily timeframe, a bullish reversal formation.

"The stock has started showing signs of reversal, and a sustained move above ₹1,100 would confirm this breakout, potentially paving the way for further upside momentum," said Matalia.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 54.07 and is trending upward, reflecting improving momentum and growing buying interest.

The stock is hovering near its 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day EMAs and is attempting to hold above them, which, if sustained, strengthens the bullish outlook.

"Considering this setup, traders can consider buying, with a stop-loss at ₹1,025 to maintain a favourable risk-reward ratio. On the upside, the stock has the potential to move towards the ₹1,180– ₹1,200 range in the near term," said Matalia.

