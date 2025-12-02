Stocks to buy for short term: Marico, VBL, MRPL among 6 top picks from experts for the next 1–2 weeks

Nishant Kumar
Published2 Dec 2025, 07:09 AM IST
Stocks to buy for the short term: The Indian stock market ended lower on Monday despite strong Q2 GDP data, on profit booking ahead of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting this week. The strong growth and low inflation scenario signal the central bank may maintain a pause on benchmark interest rates for the third consecutive meeting.

Rupee's weakness and a meagre 0.7% year-on-year (YoY) in GST collection in November also influenced market sentiment.

On the technical front, experts see support for the Nifty 50 at 26,100 and resistance at 26,300.

"Call writing at 26,200 and 26,300 suggests that the index may trade sideways in the short term with a mild bearish undertone. The immediate support is placed at 26,100, with resistance at 26,300, while positional support stands at 26,000 levels," said Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Stock picks for the short term

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay of Master Capital Services and Hitesh Tailor of Choice Equity Broking recommend six stocks to buy for the next 1-2 weeks. Take a look:

Expert: Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP- Research and Advisory, Master Capital Services

Marico | Buy at 718 | Target prices: 765 and 780 | Stop loss: 688

As per Upadhyay, Marico is showing a constructive setup as the price takes support at the 100-day EMA, aligning with a key horizontal demand zone.

This confluence of dynamic and static support strengthens the bullish bias, indicating absorption of selling pressure.

"As long as the stock holds above the 705-710 region, a rebound toward 765-780 remains likely. The broader trend structure stays intact, supported by sustained trading above the 200-day EMA, keeping the outlook positive," said Upadhyay.

MRPL | Buy at 162 | Target prices: 178 and 185 | Stop loss: 152

Upadhyay underscored that Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) maintains a bullish undertone as the price retraces into the former breakout zone, coinciding with the short-term EMA cluster, indicating dynamic support.

The broader structure remains intact with a steady ascending trendline reinforcing the positive bias.

"Recent candles show demand absorption near 157-160, suggesting sellers are losing strength. A rebound from this confluence zone could reignite momentum toward 178-185, keeping the uptrend trajectory firmly in place," said Upadhyay.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) | Buy at 4,445 | Target prices: 4,800 and 4,900 | Stop loss: 4,140

Upadhyay said LTTS has given a breakout above a key falling trendline on the daily chart, signalling a potential bullish reversal.

The stock has bounced from recent support zones, indicating renewed buying interest after a prolonged consolidation phase.

"Sustained price action above short-term moving averages is reinforcing positive momentum, while improving volumes suggest fresh accumulation. With this breakout, LTTS may extend its upmove towards higher resistance levels in the near term," said Upadhyay.

Expert view: Hitesh Tailor, Research Analyst, Choice Broking

Varun Beverages (VBL) | Buy at 484.15 | Target price: 530 | Stop loss: 460

Tailor pointed out that VBL recently witnessed a retracement before bouncing back from a strong support zone, indicating renewed buying interest.

The stock is moving within a sideways range on the daily time frame and is now on the verge of breaking out of a falling trendline.

"On the upside, immediate resistance lies in the 485– 490 zone, aligned with the 200-day EMA, and a decisive breakout and sustained above this range may strengthen upward momentum," said Tailor.

"On the downside, support is placed near 463, aligned with the rising 20-day EMA. RSI at 70.51 is moving upward after a consolidation phase, indicating strengthening bullish sentiment. Short-term traders may consider buying at current levels with a stop loss of 460 for a target of 530," Tailor said.

Kalyan Jewellers India | Buy at 506.95 | Target price: 560 | Stop loss: 480

According to Tailor, Kalyan Jewellers is consolidating within a range after forming a swing low near 480, where it has taken strong support.

"The stock is developing an inverse head and shoulder pattern and is on the verge of a trendline breakout, which, if sustained, may trigger a strong upside move toward the 550– 560 zone," said Tailor.

"On the downside, immediate support is seen at 498, aligned with the 20-day EMA. RSI at 58.22 has bounced from lower levels, indicating improving bullish momentum. Short-term traders may consider buying at current levels with a stop loss of 480 for a target of 560, with proper risk management," Tailor said.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories | Buy at 1,260.10 | Target price: 1,355 | Stop loss: 1,210

As per Tailor, Dr Reddy's Laboratories has recently formed an accumulation near the previous swing zone, indicating renewed buying interest as the stock moves higher.

"Immediate support is placed near 1220, providing a strong cushion on the downside. The stock is trading above the key 20, 50, and 200 EMAs, reflecting a healthy bullish trend," said Tailor.

"On the upside, immediate resistance lies near 1,275, aligned with the falling trendline, and the price is on the verge of a breakout. A decisive move above this level may accelerate momentum. RSI at 63.97 indicates strength for trend continuation. Traders may consider buying at current levels with a stop loss of 1,210 for a target of 1,355," Tailor said.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

