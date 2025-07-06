Subscribe

Stocks to buy for short term: MRPL to Havells— Jigar Patel of Anand Rathi recommends 3 stock picks; do you own any?

Stocks to buy for the short term: The Nifty 50 has remained rangebound, closing at 25,461 with a slight gain. Jigar Patel suggests buying MRPL, Havells, and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre for short-term gains.

Nishant Kumar
Updated6 Jul 2025, 03:54 PM IST
Stocks to buy for the short term: Jigar Patel of Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers is bullish on MRPL, Havells and Vijaya Diagnostic for the next 2-3 weeks.
Stocks to buy for the short term: Jigar Patel of Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers is bullish on MRPL, Havells and Vijaya Diagnostic for the next 2-3 weeks. (Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers)

Stocks to buy for the short term: The benchmark Nifty 50 has been rangebound in recent sessions, weighed down by the absence of fresh triggers. With lingering tariff-related uncertainties dampening risk appetite, investor attention has now shifted to the upcoming quarterly earnings season.

The Nifty 50 ended with a mild gain of 0.22 per cent at 25,461 on Friday, July 4. However, the index fell by almost 1 per cent on a weekly basis.

Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, underscored that while the Nifty breached 25,300, it is yet to convincingly hold above 25,600.

"The breakout is technically intact, but sustained trade above 25,600 is necessary for a potential rally toward 25,800–26,000," said Patel.

On the other hand, Patel believes if the index breaks below 25,250 on the downside, it would invalidate the breakout and could trigger a corrective move, potentially trapping bulls.

"The upcoming sessions are key to confirming follow-through. While the undertone has turned positive, markets remain vulnerable to quick shifts. Traders are advised to stay stock-specific, keep positions light, and maintain strict stop-loss discipline," said Patel.

Stock picks for the short-term

Jigar Patel recommends buying shares of MRPL, Havells and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre for the next two to three weeks.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) | Previous close: 150.87 | Target price: 170 | Stop loss: 138

MRPL has recently established a strong base in the 135–140 zone, aligning with its previous breakout area from June 2022. This highlights a potential long-term demand zone.

The daily Camarilla monthly pivot chart indicates an inside value relationship, reflecting healthy consolidation within a bullish structure.

Adding to the strength, the daily RSI remains comfortably above 60, and rising volumes during the breakout further validate the upward momentum.

"Considering this constructive setup, long positions are recommended in the 151–148 zone, aiming for an upside target of 170. A stop loss should be placed below 138 on a daily closing basis," said Patel.

MRPL
Havells India | Previous close: 1,577.60 | Target price: 1,750 | Stop loss: 1,500

Havells has recently formed a strong base around the 1,500 level, indicating solid support at lower levels.

Notably, the stock has broken above a descending trendline, signalling a potential shift in trend.

It is also sustaining above mentioned trendline, further strengthening the bullish setup.

Adding to this positive structure, a hidden bullish divergence is visible on the daily RSI chart, suggesting underlying momentum is building despite recent consolidation.

This confluence of technical signals makes Havells an attractive buy candidate at current levels.

"We recommend going long in the 1,580– 1,570 zone, with an upside target of 1,750. A stop loss should be placed below 1,500 on a daily closing basis to manage risk effectively," said Patel.

Havells India

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre | Previous close: 1,020.50 | Target price: 1,125 | Stop loss: 960

Vijaya has been consolidating within the 900–1,000 range for the past two months.

In the previous session, it finally broke out of this range and closed decisively above it, indicating a potential trend shift.

Supporting this move, the daily Camarilla monthly pivot chart shows an overlapping higher-value relationship, reinforcing the bullish structure.

Additionally, the daily RSI is comfortably placed above the 60 mark, lending further strength to the positive outlook.

"Given this setup, we recommend initiating long positions in the 1,010–1,020 zone, targeting an upside towards 1,125. A stop loss should be placed below 960 on a daily closing basis," said Patel.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre technical chart
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

 
