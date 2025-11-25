Stocks to buy for short term: Nykaa, NBCC, Bajaj Auto among 6 shares experts recommend for next 1-2 weeks

Stocks to buy for the short term: Domestic market sentiment has turned cautious primarily due to the lack of fresh triggers and persisting uncertainty over a potential India-US trade deal.

The Indian stock market benchmark Nifty 50 has come down below the 26,000 mark once again, indicating a lack of momentum.

On Tuesday, the market may see high volatility due to the monthly expiry. Ajit Mishra, SVP- Research at Religare Broking, expects the Nifty 50 to hover within the 25,800–26,100 range.

Mishra recommends maintaining a stock-specific approach and using dips or periods of consolidation to gradually accumulate quality names.

Stock picks for the short term Vishnu Kant Upadhyay of Master Capital Services and Hitesh Tailor of Choice Equity Broking recommend six stocks to buy for the next 1-2 weeks. Take a look:

Expert: Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP- Research and Advisory, Master Capital Services FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) | Buy at ₹ 271 | Target prices: ₹ 310 and ₹ 315 | Stop loss: ₹ 252 Upadhyay said Nykaa shares show a robust bullish structure, with price action steadily grinding higher while respecting all major moving averages, indicating strong trend strength.

The recent breakout from a narrowing consolidation range reflects a resumption of upside momentum, supported by healthy volumes that confirm active demand.

Momentum indicators remain aligned with the prevailing uptrend, reinforcing buying pressure.

"The chart continues to print higher highs and higher lows, signalling sustained directional intent and positioning the stock favourably for further upside extension," said Upadhyay.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings | Buy at ₹ 506 | Target prices: ₹ 545 and ₹ 560 | Stop loss: ₹ 474 As per Upadhyay, Sona BLW shares have triggered a bullish reversal after carving out a well-defined inverse head and shoulders formation and pushing decisively above its neckline.

The breakout aligns with a clear transition of price action above its short and medium-term EMAs, reflecting improving trend strength.

The breakout candle, supported by healthier volumes, hints at renewed institutional participation.

"With structural momentum turning positive, the stock now enters a favourable upside trajectory as long as it sustains above the breakout zone," said Upadhyay.

Safari Industries (India) | Buy at ₹ 2,384 | Target prices: ₹ 2,580 and ₹ 2,640 | Stop loss: ₹ 2,220 Upadhyay pointed out that Safari Industries shares have staged a notable bullish breakout, powering through a major supply zone after weeks of tight consolidation.

The move is backed by strong volume expansion and a clean reclaim of all key EMAs, signalling robust momentum.

Price action reflects a transition from sideways compression to directional strength, with structure turning progressively higher high and higher low.

This breakout marks a fresh trend continuation setup, indicating renewed institutional participation and enhancing the overall bullish narrative.

Expert: Hitesh Tailor, Research Analyst, Choice Broking NBCC | Buy at ₹ 116.47 | Target price: ₹ 130 | Stop loss: ₹ 110 As per Tailor, NBCC shares have recently retraced, taken strong support, and resumed their upward move.

The stock is consolidating in a tight range and is on the verge of an upside breakout, supported by rising volumes, indicating active buying in the consolidation zone.

It is trading above key 20, 50, and 200 EMAs, reflecting strong underlying momentum.

"On the upside, immediate resistance is placed near ₹118, and a sustained move above this level may accelerate the uptrend. On the downside, strong support lies near ₹112, aligned with trendline support," Tailor said.

RSI at 56.32 indicates sideways-to-bullish sentiment.

"Traders may consider buying with a stop loss of ₹110 for a target of ₹130, with proper risk management," said Tailor.

Waaree Energies | Buy at ₹ 3,257.40 | Target price: ₹ 3,580 | Stop loss: ₹ 3,080 Tailor pointed out that Waaree Energies is showing strong bullish momentum after forming a solid closing candle on the daily chart.

The stock has recently taken support at the trendline and is displaying a clear volume breakout on lower time frames, indicating renewed buying interest.

"On the upside, the immediate resistance around ₹3,250 has been broken with strong volumes, reinforcing strength and signalling continuation of the uptrend. On the downside, strong support is placed near ₹3125–3100, aligned with the trendline support zone," said Tailor.

"Traders may consider initiating long positions around current levels with a stop loss at ₹3,080 and a potential target of ₹3,580, ensuring proper risk management," Tailor said.

Bajaj Auto | Buy at ₹ 9,007.50 | Target price: ₹ 9,450 | Stop loss: ₹ 8,750 According to Tailor, Bajaj Auto is showing strength after forming a bullish candle on the daily chart, engulfing the previous consolidation range.

The stock is forming a symmetrical triangle pattern and is on the verge of a breakout.

The stock is trading above key 20, 50, 100, and 200 EMAs, confirming strength. RSI at 59.01 has reversed from oversold levels, supporting a continuation of the uptrend.

"It is currently trading around the ₹9,000–9,050 resistance zone, and a decisive break and sustain above this level may trigger upside momentum toward ₹9,400–9,500," said Tailor.

"On the downside, strong support is placed near ₹8,800, aligned with the 100-day EMA, indicating an accumulation zone. Traders may consider buying near current levels with a stop loss at ₹8,750 for a target of ₹9,450–9,500," Tailor said.

