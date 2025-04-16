Stocks to buy for short term: Power Grid, Bharat Dynamics— experts pick THESE 6 names for next 2-3 weeks

Stocks to buy for short term: The Indian stock market witnessed strong buying over the last two sessions, pushing Nifty 50 higher by 4 per cent. Indian stock market is rising amid easing trade war jitters. There are also expectations that India will remain relatively less impacted by Trump’s tariffs.

Healthy macro indicators are also supporting sentiment. Retail inflation eased in March 2025 to the lowest since August 2019.

Retail inflation, based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose by 3.34 per cent annually in March, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) data. This is lower than the 3.61 per cent registered in February and 4.85 per cent reported in the year-ago period.

This has raised hopes for further rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Indian equities for the first time in the previous session this month. Data show that FIIs bought Indian equities worth ₹6,065.78 crore in the cash segment on Tuesday.

While there are notable positives, the uncertainty surrounding the impact of US President Donald Trump's tariff policies persists as a key challenge.

Experts say one should focus on quality stocks and avoid aggressive bets. Vishnu Kant Upadhyay of Master Capital Services and Mandar Bhojane of Choice Broking recommend buying the below six stocks for the next 2-3 weeks. Take a look:

Stock picks for short-term Expert: Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP - Research & Advisory at Master Capital Services Power Grid Corporation of India | Previous close: ₹ 304.55 | Target price: ₹ 330 and ₹ 335 | Stop loss: ₹ 282 Power Grid has shown a bullish breakout above descending trendline resistance, supported by strong volume and a decisive close above the key psychological level of ₹300.

The stock has reclaimed all key exponential moving averages (21, 55, 100, and 200 EMA), which now act as a support cluster in the ₹285–290 zone. The RSI is trending upwards near 66, indicating strong bullish momentum without being overbought.

"With sustained move above its recent swing low, prices are likely to rally towards ₹330, ₹335 levels in the near term. The ‘’supertrend' also signals a bullish trend continuation," said Upadhyay.

Poonawalla Fincorp | Previous close: ₹ 382.25 | Target price: ₹ 408 and ₹ 419 | Stop loss: ₹ 336 Poonawalla Fincorp has moved above the previous swing high, delivering a strong bullish breakout above the falling trendline and key resistance zone near ₹336, backed by increasing volumes.

The stock is trading well above all major EMAs (21, 55, 100, and 200), indicating a shift in long-term trend.

RSI is nearing overbought territory at 68.5, reflecting strong bullish momentum, while MACD shows a positive crossover with widening histogram bars, confirming upward strength.

"The price has successfully retested the breakout zone and is resuming its uptrend. With the validation of its recent support area of ₹336-330, prices are now looking to pave the way for ₹408 and then ₹419," said Upadhyay.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) | Previous close: ₹ 219.14 | Target price: ₹ 242 and ₹ 248 | Stop loss: ₹ 195 HUDCO has broken out above a falling trendline resistance that was respected multiple times over the past few months, signalling a potential trend reversal.

The stock has reclaimed the 50-day and 200-day moving averages with strong bullish candles, further confirming the breakout. Volume has picked up on the breakout day, indicating strong buyer interest.

Upadhyay suggested this bullish structure is supported by a higher low formation and price closing above key resistance near ₹206.

He said sustaining above this zone could open up a potential upside towards ₹242 and ₹248 levels in the near term. Any dips toward ₹208–210 may be considered a buying opportunity.

Expert: Mandar Bhojane, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking Bharat Dynamics | Previous close: ₹ 1,404.90 | Target price: ₹ 1,600 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,300 Bharat Dynamics (BDL) has recently broken out from a double-bottom pattern on the daily chart, signalling a bullish reversal and continuation of upward momentum.

Rising trading volumes support this breakout, indicating strong buying interest. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 65.58 and is trending upward, further reinforcing the positive sentiment.

Technically, BDL is trading above its 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), confirming the strength of the ongoing uptrend.

"A sustained breakout above the key resistance level of ₹1,400 could open the path towards ₹1,600. Investors may consider entering at the current market price with a stop loss at ₹1,300 to manage risk. While the outlook remains favourable, cautious position sizing is recommended to navigate short-term volatility," said Bhojane.

HDFC Life Insurance Company | Previous close: ₹ 704.70 | Target price: ₹ 800 | Stop loss: ₹ 660 HDFC Life Insurance Company has recently broken out from a cup and handle pattern, a classic bullish continuation setup.

The breakout is supported by increasing trading volumes, indicating strong buying interest and reinforcing the positive outlook.

The stock is also trading above its 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), further confirming the strength of the ongoing uptrend.

"A decisive close above the ₹705 level would validate the bullish trend and could pave the way for an upside move towards ₹800. Traders may consider entering at the current market price, with a stop loss placed at ₹660 to manage risk effectively. However, strict risk management and cautious position sizing are essential to navigate potential market volatility," said Bhojane.

Max Financial Services | Previous close: ₹ 1,195.30 | Target price: ₹ 1,300 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,150 Max Financial Services is displaying a strong bullish trend, characterised by a consistent pattern of higher highs and higher lows.

The stock has recently broken out of a rangebound consolidation zone, accompanied by a robust bullish candle on the daily chart—signalling a shift in momentum and reinforcing positive sentiment.

A notable increase in trading volumes confirms strong buying interest among market participants. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.81 and trending upward, indicating strengthening momentum.

From a technical standpoint, Max Financial Services is trading above its key moving averages—the 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day exponential moving averages—further validating the prevailing uptrend.

Bhojane believes a decisive breakout above the immediate resistance at ₹1,212 could trigger accelerated buying, potentially driving the stock toward the ₹1,300 level.

"Investors may consider initiating fresh positions at the current market price of ₹1,192, with a stop loss at ₹1,150 to manage downside risk. While the technical setup remains favourable, prudent position sizing is essential to navigating any short-term market volatility," said Bhojane.

