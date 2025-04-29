Stocks to buy for short term: From Sun Pharma to HAL— experts suggest THESE 6 stock picks; do you own any?

Stocks to buy for the short term: Snapping its two-day losing run, Indian stock market benchmark, the Nifty 50, ended with a solid gain of 1.20 per cent at 24,328.50. Easing trade war jitters, in line Q4 earnings and foreign capital inflow were the key reasons behind the market rally. The evolving situation between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack remains a key variable for the market. Still, experts point out that India's restrained response to it has also calmed the market's nerves.

Experts say news flows surrounding geopolitical events will continue to influence the Indian stock market. They advise investors to remain cautious in the near term.

"Investors are advised to exercise caution in the near term as the market is yet to discount the impact of retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. For a new investor, holding a position on cash and debt of about 40 per cent with a bottom-up approach on equity based on the earnings outcome will be a beneficial strategy," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

While geopolitical cues remain key triggers, the domestic market is also expected to see stock-specific action amid the ongoing earnings season. Experts say investors should bet on stocks with sound fundamentals and favourable technical indicators. Vishnu Kant Upadhyay of Master Capital Services and Hardik Matalia of Choice Broking recommend buying the following six stocks for the next 2-3 weeks. Take a look:

Stock picks for the short term Expert: Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP - Research & Advisory at Master Capital Services

Eicher Motors | Previous close: ₹ 5,622 | Target prices: ₹ 5,930 and ₹ 6,050 | Stop loss: ₹ 5,370 Eicher Motors has witnessed a strong bullish momentum, successfully sustaining above key technical levels.

After forming a higher low pattern near the 200-day EMA, the stock has witnessed a decisive breakout from a symmetrical triangle, indicating a continuation of the primary uptrend.

The RSI is hovering around 59.69, staying in the positive zone without entering overbought territory, signalling ample room for further upside.

"Prices are consolidating above the breakout zone near ₹5,480-5,450, suggesting healthy profit booking after a sharp rally rather than a reversal. The structure remains firmly bullish as long as the stock holds above ₹5,370 support levels," said Upadhyay.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) | Previous close: ₹ 310 | Target prices: ₹ 340 and ₹ 347 | Stop loss: ₹ 285 Bharat Petroleum has staged a strong breakout above its key moving averages, indicating a shift toward bullish momentum.

Upadhyay pointed out that the stock is now holding firmly above the ₹300 resistance zone, with RSI approaching the overbought territory and MACD sustaining a positive crossover. This setup suggests strength and potential for further upside.

"As prices sustain above the cluster of all key moving averages, the likelihood of a further move towards ₹340 rises. Overall, the price structure and momentum indicators favour a bullish bias, with ₹285 expected to support any pullbacks," Upadhyay said.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) | Previous close: ₹ 4,426.30 | Target prices: ₹ 4,900 and ₹ 5,000 | Stop loss: ₹ 4,000 Hindustan Aeronautics has broken out of a falling channel pattern with strong volume support, indicating a shift toward a bullish trend.

The stock has reclaimed all key moving averages, and the RSI is trending higher near the 67 zone, suggesting strength in momentum. Additionally, MACD remains positive, supporting the bullish setup.

"Prices are now looking to pave the way for ₹4,900 and then ₹5,000. On the downside, the breakout zone near ₹4,000 is expected to be a strong support on any dips," said Upadhyay.

Expert: Hardik Matalia, Derivative Analyst at Choice Broking Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | Previous close: ₹ 1,841.60 | Target prices: ₹ 2,025 and ₹ 2,040 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,750 After hitting a record high, Sun Pharma has witnessed a healthy rebound while consolidating within a wide trading range.

The stock has shown a strong buying response and a reversal from its key demand zones, supported by consistent trading volumes, reflecting growing investor confidence.

It is now on the verge of breaking out from this consolidation range, setting up for a potential upward move.

Matalia pointed out that Sun Pharma is trading above all its key moving averages, short-term (20-day), medium-term (50-day), and long-term (200-day) EMAs, highlighting a strong underlying bullish trend.

The RSI is placed at 65.20 and is trending upwards, indicating strengthening momentum and rising buying interest.

"Traders can consider buying Sun Pharma shares at the current price of ₹1,841.60, with a stop loss placed at ₹1,750. A breakout above the consolidation range could open the door for an upside move toward the ₹2,025– ₹2,040 zone, offering an attractive risk-reward setup for short-term gains," said Matalia.

Supreme Industries | Previous close: ₹ 3,635.10 | Target prices: ₹ 4,000 and ₹ 4,050 | Stop loss: ₹ 3,450 Supreme Industries witnessed a steep decline of nearly 52 per cent from its peak. The stock had been consolidating in a narrow range near the lower levels, forming a strong base.

Recently, it has broken out from this consolidation, supported by a noticeable rise in trading volumes, indicating renewed buying interest and the possibility of a trend reversal.

Matalia observed that Supreme Industries has bounced well from the lower levels and has surpassed its short-term (20-day) and medium-term (50-day) EMAs.

"If the stock sustains above these levels, it could continue its upward trajectory toward testing its long-term (200-day) EMA," said Matalia.

The RSI is currently at 61.19, trending upwards, strengthening momentum and growing buying strength.

"Traders can consider buying Supreme Industries shares at the current price of ₹3,635.10, with a stop loss set at ₹3,450. A sustainable move above ₹3,700 could drive the stock higher toward the ₹4,000– ₹4,050 zone, offering a favourable setup for short-term gains," said Matalia.

Whirlpool of India | Previous close: ₹ 1,199.85 | Target prices: ₹ 1,335 and ₹ 1,360 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,130 Whirlpool of India has been consolidating within a range after a steep decline of nearly 63 per cent from its peak.

The stock is now on the verge of breaking out of this range, having formed a rounding bottom pattern on the daily time frame — a bullish reversal structure.

The price action is supported by increasing volumes, adding conviction to the potential breakout setup.

Matalia pointed out that Whirlpool of India stock has bounced strongly from lower levels, surpassing its short-term (20-day) and medium-term (50-day) EMAs, and is now eyeing its long-term (200-day) EMA.

The RSI stands at 67.03 and is trending upwards, indicating strengthening momentum and rising buying interest.

"Traders can consider buying Whirlpool of India shares at the current price of ₹1,199.85, with a stop loss at ₹1,130. A sustained move above ₹1,225 would confirm the breakout and could trigger an upside rally toward the ₹1,335– ₹1,360 zone, offering a promising risk-reward opportunity," said Matalia.

