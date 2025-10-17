Stocks to buy for short term: From Tata Power to Marico— Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking recommends these 3 shares

Stocks to buy for short term: The Indian stock market witnessed a healthy uptrend over the last two days, which has driven the benchmark Nifty 50 closer to the 25,600 mark.

The rally was primarily driven by expectations of earnings recovery and supportive global cues.

Additionally, hopes of progress in US–India trade negotiations and potential US Fed rate cuts helped propel benchmark indices closer to previous swing highs.

Ajit Mishra, SVP of research at Religare Broking, underscored that participants will first react to Infosys’s Q2 results, and its performance—along with that of other IT majors—will play a key role in sustaining momentum.

"Traders should maintain a 'buy on dips' approach, focusing on sectoral rotation and strong stock-specific setups," said Mishra.

Mishra suggests buying the following three stocks for the next one to two weeks as he sees a favourable technical setup for them.

Also Read | Stocks to buy: HDFC Sec lists these 10 shares as Diwali picks

Stock picks for short term Tata Power Company | Buy | Target price: ₹ 426 | Stop loss: ₹ 385 After a prolonged advance, Tata Power underwent a corrective consolidation over the past year and is currently compressing inside a symmetrical triangle — a classical continuation structure.

Mishra said that the stock has been in a narrow range of ₹370– ₹400 over the past two months, reflecting a contraction in volatility and a potential build-up of energy for a directional breakout.

The stock has also reclaimed its key short- and long-term EMAs, and momentum remains biased to the upside, which supports the probability of a bullish resolution.

"A decisive close above the triangle would likely initiate the next leg higher, with an initial objective around ₹426– ₹430. On the downside, a break and sustained trade below ₹385 would invalidate the immediate bullish case and warrant protective measures," said Mishra.

Tata Power Company technical chart

Samvardhana Motherson International | Buy | Target price: ₹ 115 | Stop loss: ₹ 103 Mishra pointed out that Motherson has witnessed a decent recovery from the low of ₹90, breaking decisively above its downtrend line.

After a short profit-taking interval, it found support close to the breakout neckline, formed a bullish pivot and has since cleared the consolidation zone—moves that have been supported by above-average volumes.

The combination of price structure and confirming volume suggests renewed buying conviction and a constructive technical bias.

"Overall, the setup remains favourable for accumulation around the current level, provided the stock continues to hold the breakout support levels," said Mishra.

Samvardhana Motherson technical chart

Marico | Buy | Target price: ₹ 770 | Stop loss: ₹ 705 Mishra said Marico remains structurally intact within its long-term uptrend, exhibiting a clean base-on-base construction inside a broadening consolidation.

After testing and holding the lower edge of the pattern, the stock staged a sharp rebound, formed a clear bullish pivot and has reclaimed its key moving averages—a constructive sequence that signals improving momentum.

This price behaviour is indicative of continued accumulation and raises the probability of a trend continuation.

"Near-term, the stock is well placed to extend the recovery toward the upper trendline (near ₹770). The base around ₹705 provides a meaningful downside buffer; consequently, the risk-reward at current levels is skewed in favour of initiating selective long exposure," said Mishra.

Marico technical chart

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar