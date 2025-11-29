Stocks to buy for short term: Titan, Kalyan Jeweller to Nykaa — 10 shares to buy amid wedding season in India

Stocks to buy for the short term: Amid the bull trend on Dalal Street, Indian stock market investors are vigilant about international triggers, including the India-US trade deal, the US Fed rate cut speculation, and the Russia-Ukraine peace framework. However, there are some essential domestic triggers which they can't afford to ignore. The ongoing wedding season in India is one of them. As the market expects around 50 lakh weddings during this winter wedding season, investors can capitalise on their money-making chances by investing in jewellery, hospitality, tours, and travel stocks.

Wedding season in India Speaking on the wedding season in India, Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, said, "The domestic physical market also remains underpinned by demand from nearly 45–50 lakh weddings lined up between early November and mid-December 2025."

Wedding these weigh on Dalal Street On how to utilise this wedding season theme by investing in the Indian stock market, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, "The ongoing wedding season in India is set to create strong demand across jewellery, apparel, hospitality, travel, beauty and gifting segments, making it an attractive period for both short-term and long-term investors. Weddings in India are large, multi-day events and typically trigger a surge in spending on gold jewellery, bridal wear, hotel bookings, catering, salons and travel. For short-term gains, investors can look at sectors where the impact is immediate, such as jewellery retailers, ethnic wear companies, hotel chains and beauty platforms that see strong footfall and conversions during the season."

These companies benefit from increased wedding orders, higher average ticket sizes, and robust festive sentiment. For long-term investing, one should focus on strong consumption-theme businesses with influential brands, extensive distribution networks, and a presence in Tier 2/3 cities, where wedding spending is rising faster than in metropolitan areas. Companies in the jewellery, ethnic wear, QSR, travel services, and hospitality sectors will continue to benefit from growing disposable income, lifestyle upgrades, and India’s consistently high wedding volumes each year. A diversified allocation across these businesses can offer both stable compounding and seasonal upside," Seema added.

Stocks to buy for the short term Regarding stocks to buy in this wedding season in India, Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities said, “Key stocks that can benefit include Titan Company, driven by Tanishq’s dominance in bridal jewellery; Kalyan Jewellers, which continues rapid store expansion; Senco Gold, strong in Eastern India with high-margin bridal collections; Vedant Fashions (Manyavar & Mohey), India’s leading ethnic wear brand; Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, benefitting from premium ethnic and wedding wear; EaseMyTrip, as wedding-related travel boosts bookings; Indian Hotels Company (Taj Hotels), supported by strong wedding and MICE demand; Lemon Tree Hotels, which gains from mid-scale wedding bookings; and Nykaa, which sees higher demand for cosmetics, grooming and gifting.”

Advising short-term investors to look at IXIGO shares, Drumil Vithlani, Technical Analyst at Bonanza, said, “IXIGO, which operates online platforms offering travel information and booking services, has shown multiple strong bounces from the key support zone around ₹260, indicating demand at lower levels. The stock is currently trading above the 100- and 200-day EMAs, reflecting a stable medium- to long-term structure, and is now approaching a potential crossover of the 20- and 50-day EMAs, which may strengthen short-term momentum. The RSI at 45.31 suggests neutral to mildly positive sentiment, with room for further movement.”

Key Takeaways Investors should focus on sectors like jewellery, hospitality, and travel that benefit from the wedding season.

Short-term gains can be achieved by investing in companies with strong brand presence and distribution networks.

Weddings in India trigger significant spending, making this season a prime opportunity for stock investments.