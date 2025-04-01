Stocks to buy for short term: Torrent Power, Trent, UBL — experts pick THESE 6 names for next 2-3 weeks; do you own any?

Stocks to buy for short term: The Indian stock market saw a broad selloff on Tuesday, April 1, as concerns over looming US tariff risks kept investors on edge. This prompted profit-taking after the recent recovery in March.

The Nifty 50 crashed almost 2 per cent during the session, with IT and banking heavyweights, including Infosys and HDFC Bank, among the top drags.

The domestic stock market is expected to remain volatile in the short term, and experts expect some stability after the Q4 earnings.

They advise picking quality stocks at this juncture due to global uncertainty. Vishnu Kant Upadhyay of Master Capital Services and Hardik Matalia of Choice Broking recommend buying the below six stocks for the next 2-3 weeks. Take a look:

Stock picks for short term Expert: Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP – Research & Advisory, Master Capital Services Torrent Power | Previous close: ₹ 1,486.85 | Target price: ₹ 1,635 and ₹ 1,678 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,396 | Upside potential: 13% Torrent Power, which has been stuck in a downtrend for a long time, is showing strong signs of a reversal.

A decisive breakout above its falling trendline, coupled with surging volumes, signals renewed buyer interest.

The stock’s higher highs and lower lows confirm an emerging uptrend, further reinforced by reclaiming the 21- and 55-period EMAs. RSI at 66 reflects growing bullish strength, while a MACD bullish crossover adds conviction.

"With momentum firmly in favour of the bulls, Torrent Power appears well-positioned for a continued rally toward ₹1,635 and then ₹1,678," said Upadhyay.

United Breweries (UBL) | Previous close: ₹ 1,999.25 | Target price: ₹ 2,160 and ₹ 2,190 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,880 | Upside potential: 10% UBL has broken out of a rising channel, signalling a continuation of its uptrend. The stock has surpassed key moving averages 55, 100, and 34-day EMAs, reinforcing bullish strength.

It maintains higher highs and higher lows with rising volume, indicating strong buying interest. The RSI near 60 suggests growing momentum, while a bullish MACD crossover confirms upside potential.

Balrampur Chini Mills | Previous close: ₹ 547.50 | Target price: ₹ 592 and ₹ 610 | Stop loss: ₹ 502 | Upside potential: 11% Balrampur Chini has broken out from a bullish pole and flag pattern, signalling continuation. Trading above the 55, 100, and 200-day EMAs confirms a strong uptrend.

The RSI at 68 indicates solid momentum, while the MACD bullish crossover suggests further upside.

"Higher highs and higher lows on the daily chart, along with rising volumes, point to targets of ₹592 and ₹610. Strong support at ₹502 makes any dip a buying opportunity," said Upadhyay.

Expert: Hardik Matalia, Derivative Analyst, Choice Broking Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy | Previous close: ₹ 250.35 | Target price: ₹ 293 and ₹ 297 | Stop loss: ₹ 255 | Upside potential: 19% Sterling and Wilson have formed an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, a classic bullish reversal structure.

This indicates that the stock is attempting to shift from a downtrend to an uptrend. The stock is approaching a critical resistance level at ₹275, which serves as the neckline of the pattern.

"A breakout above ₹275 could propel the stock further, making it an attractive opportunity for traders and investors, with a potential target of ₹293- ₹297 range. Holding above this zone would further strengthen the bullish outlook and signal a continuation of the recovery," said Matalia.

Technically, Sterling and Wilson are trading above their short-term (20-day) EMA but remain below their medium-term (50-day) and long-term (100-day) EMAs.

The RSI, currently at 53.23, is trending above 50, confirming improving strength and indicating a potential continuation of the upward move.

Whirlpool of India | Previous close: ₹ 989.90 | Target price: ₹ 1,140 and ₹ 1,155 | Stop loss: ₹ 992 | Upside potential: 17% Whirlpool of India has formed a rounding bottom pattern, indicating a potential trend reversal. The stock has shown a steady recovery following a prolonged downtrend. It is approaching a critical resistance level at ₹1,070, which serves as the neckline of the pattern.

"A breakout above ₹1,070 could propel the stock further, making it an attractive opportunity for traders and investors, with a potential target of ₹1140- ₹1,155 range. Holding above this zone would further strengthen the bullish outlook and signal a continuation of the recovery," said Matalia.

Technically, Whirlpool of India has crossed above its short-term (20-day) EMA and is approaching its medium-term (50-day) EMA, reinforcing the ongoing recovery. The RSI, currently at 55.64, is trending upward, indicating improving buying strength without reaching overbought conditions.

Trent | Previous close: ₹ 5,325.15 | Target price: ₹ 6,000 and ₹ 6,200 | Stop loss: ₹ 5,300 | Upside potential: 16% Trent has broken out of a consolidation range and formed a rounding bottom with a double bottom, indicating accumulation at lower levels.

A strong bullish candle on the daily chart, supported by rising volumes, signals renewed buying interest and increasing market participation. The stock is approaching a critical resistance level at ₹5,750.

"A breakout above ₹5,750 could propel the stock further, making it an attractive opportunity for traders and investors, with potential targets in the ₹6,000– ₹6,200 range, where resistance may emerge. Holding above this zone would further strengthen the bullish outlook and signal a continuation of the recovery," said Matalia.

Technically, Trent has surpassed its short-term (20-day) and medium-term (50-day) EMAs and is now nearing its long-term (200-day) EMA, reinforcing bullish momentum. The RSI, currently at 60.63, is trending upward, confirming improving strength.

