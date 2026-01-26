Stocks to buy for short term: Ventura Securities lists 2 technical picks; do you own?

Stocks to buy for short term: As Indian equity markets enter 2026, short-term traders are increasingly focusing on technically strong stocks that are breaking out of long consolidation phases. With broader indices showing signs of stability and selective risk appetite returning, technical indicators such as moving averages, momentum oscillators and volume-based breakouts are once again guiding tactical trading strategies.

Against this backdrop, Ventura Securities has identified two technical stock picks that exhibit clear bullish structures on the charts, supported by improving momentum indicators and strong price action. According to the brokerage, these setups offer favourable risk-reward opportunities for short-term traders willing to ride the ongoing momentum, provided disciplined stop losses are maintained.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | BUY | Target ₹ 82 | Stop Loss ₹ 50 Ventura Securities said Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has transitioned from a prolonged downtrend into a structurally bullish phase. The stock began declining from its January 2024 high of ₹61.80, forming consistent lower lows and trading below key moving averages before bottoming out at ₹30.90 in March 2025. From those lows, the stock witnessed renewed buying interest and rallied sharply to ₹51.87 by June 2025, though resistance near previous supply zones triggered a temporary correction to around ₹42 in September 2025.

The brokerage noted that the stock resumed its upward move by taking support along a rising trend line and formed a higher bottom at ₹51.50 in December 2025. More recently, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank confirmed a decisive triangle breakout, supported by strong volumes, and surged to a high of ₹62.52 in January 2026, surpassing its earlier peak of ₹61.80.

“The triangle breakout supported by volumes and a rising 200-day SMA confirms a positive trend reversal with further upside potential,” Ventura Securities said.

Momentum indicators such as MACD and Stochastic RSI have also flashed positive crossovers, reinforcing the bullish outlook. Ventura Securities expects the stock to move towards a short-term target of ₹82, while identifying intermediate support levels at ₹58, ₹55 and ₹53. A strict stop loss at ₹50 has been advised to manage downside risk.

APL Apollo Tubes | BUY | Target ₹ 2,300 | Stop Loss: ₹ 1,840 Ventura Securities said APL Apollo Tubes continues to exhibit strong trend continuation signals following a textbook ascending triangle breakout. The stock initiated its up move from ₹1,306 in February 2025 and remained consistently above key moving averages, rallying to a high of ₹1,936 by June 2025. Subsequent profit booking led to a healthy correction, with the stock forming a lower top and declining to ₹1,492 in July 2025.

After attracting fresh buying interest, the stock rebounded to ₹1,825 in November 2025 but failed to cross its earlier peak, resulting in another mild correction. However, Ventura Securities highlighted that the formation of a higher bottom at ₹1,690 in November 2025 marked a crucial shift in structure. The stock then resumed its upward trajectory and recently confirmed an ascending triangle breakout, supported by strong volumes, reaching a fresh high of ₹1,983 in January 2026.

“The weekly close above the horizontal resistance line confirms strength in the ongoing up move and signals trend continuation,” Ventura Securities said.

The brokerage added that momentum indicators, including MACD and Stochastic RSI, remain firmly positive, suggesting further upside. Ventura Securities has set a short-term target of ₹2,300 for the stock, while identifying support zones at ₹1,956–1,927 and ₹1,895–1,872 in case of intermediate corrections. A stop loss at ₹1,840 has been recommended for traders.

