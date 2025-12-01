Stocks to buy for short term: Welspun Living, Cummins, Thyrocare among five technical stock picks for this week

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 scaled record high levels on Monday as investors sentiment improved after robust stronger-than-expected domestic GDP growth data.

The BSE Sensex touched a life-time high of 86,159.02, and the NSE Nifty 50 hit a fresh peak of 26,325.80. The Bank Nifty index also jumped above 60,000 level to scale a new high of 60,114.30.

Analysts have recommended five stocks to buy for short-term this week, based on their bullish technical setup. Axis Securities has recommended Welspun Living, Samvardhana Motherson International and Cummins India shares as its technical stock picks for the week. Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd has recommended two shares - Thyrocare Technologies and Sumitomo Chemical India for short-term.

Here are the stocks to buy for short term:

Welspun Living | Buy Range: ₹ 145-142 | Target Price: ₹ 162-170 | Stop loss: ₹ 134 Welspun Living share price delivered a decisive breakout above the medium-term downward sloping trendline at ₹133 on the weekly chart in mid-Nov, 2025, marked by a strong bullish candle — signalling the end of its corrective phase and the onset of a medium-term uptrend.

Rising volumes at the breakout underscore robust market participation and strong conviction. Momentum indicators also align with this view, as the weekly RSI has broken out above its downward sloping trendline, validating the strength in price action, Axis Securities said.

It recommends buying Welspun Living shares in the range of ₹145 - ₹142, for a target price of ₹162 - ₹170 apiece, while maintaining a stop loss of ₹134. The holding period is 3 to 4 weeks.

Samvardhana Motherson International | Buy Range: ₹ 115-112 | Target Price: ₹ 124-129 | Stop loss: ₹ 108 Samvardhana Motherson International share price has broken above a strong multi-resistance zone near ₹114 on the weekly chart, supported by a bullish candle and rising volumes — signalling a positive bias and continuation of the medium-term uptrend.

Axis Securities has a ‘Buy’ call on the stock for a target price of ₹124 - ₹129 and holding period of 3 to 4 weeks, with a stop loss of ₹108 level.

Cummins India | Buy Range: ₹ 4,440-4,350 | Target Price: ₹ 4,825-4,950 | Stop loss: ₹ 4,180 Cummins share price maintains a higher high–low structure and trades well above its rising trendline, highlighting a strong short-term bullish setup. The weekly RSI is trending higher and holding above its reference line, indicating a positive bias, Axis Securities said.

It suggests buying Cummins India shares in the ₹4,440 - ₹4,350 range, for a target price range of ₹4,825 - ₹4,950, while keeping a stop loss at ₹4,180 level.

Thyrocare Technologies | Target Price: ₹ 518–536 Thyrocare Technologies share price has witnessed a rounding-bottom pattern breakout on the weekly chart and has retested the breakout point. Trend line support is currently placed near ₹478. As long as the stock holds above ₹478 and the ongoing bullish momentum is likely to persist, and could test the resistance zone of ₹518 – 536 level, Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates said.

Sumitomo Chemical India | Target Price: ₹ 540 – 550 Sumitomo Chemical share price has formed bullish candles on the weekly chart with rising volumes, indicating strength. The low of the bullish harami candle is placed near ₹443.

According to Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates, as long as Sumitomo Chemical stock price holds above ₹443 on a closing basis, it could attempt to test the psychological hurdle of ₹500, and if it sustains above this level, it may move towards ₹540 – 550.