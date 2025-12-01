Mint Market
Stocks to buy for short term: Welspun Living, Cummins, Thyrocare among five technical stock picks for this week

Stocks to buy for short term: Axis Securities has recommended Welspun Living, Samvardhana Motherson International and Cummins India shares, while Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates has recommended Thyrocare Technologies and Sumitomo Chemical India shares to buy for short-term.

Ankit Gohel
Published1 Dec 2025, 12:19 PM IST
Stocks to buy for short term: Analysts have recommended five stocks to buy for short-term this week, based on their bullish technical setup.
The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 scaled record high levels on Monday as investors sentiment improved after robust stronger-than-expected domestic GDP growth data.

The BSE Sensex touched a life-time high of 86,159.02, and the NSE Nifty 50 hit a fresh peak of 26,325.80. The Bank Nifty index also jumped above 60,000 level to scale a new high of 60,114.30.

Analysts have recommended five stocks to buy for short-term this week, based on their bullish technical setup. Axis Securities has recommended Welspun Living, Samvardhana Motherson International and Cummins India shares as its technical stock picks for the week. Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd has recommended two shares - Thyrocare Technologies and Sumitomo Chemical India for short-term.

Here are the stocks to buy for short term:

Welspun Living | Buy Range: 145-142 | Target Price: 162-170 | Stop loss: 134

Welspun Living share price delivered a decisive breakout above the medium-term downward sloping trendline at 133 on the weekly chart in mid-Nov, 2025, marked by a strong bullish candle — signalling the end of its corrective phase and the onset of a medium-term uptrend.

Rising volumes at the breakout underscore robust market participation and strong conviction. Momentum indicators also align with this view, as the weekly RSI has broken out above its downward sloping trendline, validating the strength in price action, Axis Securities said.

It recommends buying Welspun Living shares in the range of 145 - 142, for a target price of 162 - 170 apiece, while maintaining a stop loss of 134. The holding period is 3 to 4 weeks.

Samvardhana Motherson International | Buy Range: 115-112 | Target Price: 124-129 | Stop loss: 108

Samvardhana Motherson International share price has broken above a strong multi-resistance zone near 114 on the weekly chart, supported by a bullish candle and rising volumes — signalling a positive bias and continuation of the medium-term uptrend.

Axis Securities has a ‘Buy’ call on the stock for a target price of 124 - 129 and holding period of 3 to 4 weeks, with a stop loss of 108 level.

Cummins India | Buy Range: 4,440-4,350 | Target Price: 4,825-4,950 | Stop loss: 4,180

Cummins share price maintains a higher high–low structure and trades well above its rising trendline, highlighting a strong short-term bullish setup. The weekly RSI is trending higher and holding above its reference line, indicating a positive bias, Axis Securities said.

It suggests buying Cummins India shares in the 4,440 - 4,350 range, for a target price range of 4,825 - 4,950, while keeping a stop loss at 4,180 level.

Thyrocare Technologies | Target Price: 518–536

Thyrocare Technologies share price has witnessed a rounding-bottom pattern breakout on the weekly chart and has retested the breakout point. Trend line support is currently placed near 478. As long as the stock holds above 478 and the ongoing bullish momentum is likely to persist, and could test the resistance zone of 518 – 536 level, Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates said.

Sumitomo Chemical India | Target Price: 540 – 550

Sumitomo Chemical share price has formed bullish candles on the weekly chart with rising volumes, indicating strength. The low of the bullish harami candle is placed near 443.

According to Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates, as long as Sumitomo Chemical stock price holds above 443 on a closing basis, it could attempt to test the psychological hurdle of 500, and if it sustains above this level, it may move towards 540 – 550.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
Stocks To BuyStock Picks
