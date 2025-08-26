Stocks to buy for short term: Zydus Life, Poonawalla Fincorp among 6 shares experts suggest for the next 2-3 weeks

Stocks to buy for the short term: The Indian stock market has been swinging between gains and losses of late due to a confluence of headwinds and tailwinds. On the one hand, proposed GST reforms and healthy growth-inflation dynamics of the country keep the medium—to long-term outlook of the domestic market bright. On the other hand, Trump's tariffs and geopolitical uncertainties pose significant risks.

The benchmark Nifty 50 is now about 1 per cent up for the current month, but as the August 27 deadline of Trump's tariffs is near, experts expect the market to remain volatile.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration, in a draft notice published Monday, August 25, detailed its plan to impose a 50 per cent tariff on Indian products as the August 27 deadline approaches.

Experts suggest betting on stocks with favourable technical indicators and healthy fundamentals for the short term.

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay of Master Capital Services and Amruta Shinde of Choice Broking recommend six stocks to buy for the next 2-3 weeks. Take a look:

Stock picks for the short term Expert: Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP - Research & Advisory, Master Capital Services Zydus Lifesciences | Buy at ₹ 1,020 | Target prices: ₹ 1095 and ₹ 1,130 | Stop loss: ₹ 978 Zydus Life is showing strong bullish momentum. Prices have confirmed a breakout from an inverse head-and-shoulders and a rounding bottom formation, both of which are reliable reversal patterns.

The stock is now trading decisively above all key exponential moving averages (50 and 200 EMA), reinforcing underlying strength and trend reversal confirmation.

"Rising volumes on the breakout add conviction to the move, while momentum indicators like RSI and MACD also support further upside," said Upadhyay.

Sharda Cropchem | Buy at ₹ 978 | Target prices: ₹ 1,060 and ₹ 1,090 | Stop loss: ₹ 925 Sharda Cropchem is exhibiting a strong uptrend, characterised by consistently higher highs and higher lows formation, reflecting sustained bullish momentum.

The stock is trading comfortably above its key exponential moving averages (50 and 200 EMA), signalling firm trend support and long-term strength.

Recent price action shows consolidation after a sharp rally, with prices finding support near the rising trendline, indicating healthy profit-booking within an overall bullish structure.

Momentum indicators like RSI remain in neutral territory, offering ample room for further upside.

Godrej Properties | Buy at ₹ 2,065 | Target prices: ₹ 2,216 and ₹ 2,250 | Stop loss: ₹ 1,943 Godrej Properties is showing early signs of a rebound. Prices have bounced from their crucial horizontal support zone near ₹1,950–2,000, highlighting strong demand at lower levels.

The risk-reward setup appears favourable, with downside well-protected by the support base and potential for upside as momentum builds. RSI has turned upward from oversold territory, while MACD is attempting a positive crossover, signalling a shift in momentum.

Though the stock remains below key moving averages, the rebound from support suggests the potential for a short-term rally.

Expert: Amruta Shinde, Research Analyst, Choice Broking Poonawalla Fincorp | Buy at ₹ 467.70 | Target price: ₹ 513 | Stop loss: ₹ 445 Poonawalla Fincorp is displaying a bullish reversal after rebounding from a strong support zone.

On the four-hourly chart, the stock is forming an inverted head and shoulders pattern, suggesting a potential breakout.

A decisive close above the key resistance level of ₹474 would confirm this breakout and signal a continuation of the uptrend.

Rising trading volumes further strengthen the bullish outlook, reflecting strong buying interest.

"The stock is well-supported at ₹458 in case of a minor pullback, while the RSI at 60.72 is trending upward, indicating positive momentum," said Shinde.

Additionally, Poonawalla Fincorp is comfortably trading above its 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day EMAs, adding further conviction. Traders may consider buying at ₹467.70 with a stop loss at ₹445 and a target of ₹513, maintaining strict risk management," Shinde said.

Hubtown | Buy at ₹ 363.65 | Target price: ₹ 435 | Stop loss: ₹ 328 Hubtown is indicating sustained upward momentum after rebounding from a key support zone and forming a higher-high, higher-low structure.

The stock has given a breakout from its recent consolidation phase with the formation of a strong bullish candle, backed by rising volumes, which reflects strong buying interest.

"A sustained move above the critical resistance level of ₹375 could further fuel the uptrend toward ₹435. On the downside, support is placed at ₹350 in case of any minor pullback," said Shinde.

The RSI is at 64.36 and trending upward, while the stock continues to trade comfortably above its 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day EMAs, adding strength to the bullish view.

"Traders may consider entering at ₹363.65 with a stop loss at ₹328 and a target of ₹435, while ensuring disciplined risk management," Shinde said.

Usha Martin | Buy at ₹ 388.10 | Target price: ₹ 351 | Stop loss: ₹ 357 Usha Martin is signalling a potential bullish reversal after rebounding from a key support zone and breaking out of a falling trendline with a strong bullish candle on rising volumes.

"A sustained move above the critical resistance level of ₹400 could open the way for an uptrend toward ₹451, supported by increasing market participation and strong buying interest. On the downside, immediate support is placed at ₹373 in case of a minor pullback," said Shinde.

The RSI stands at 59.17 and is trending upward. The stock is trading comfortably above its 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day EMAs, further strengthening the positive outlook.

"Traders may consider entering at ₹388.10 with a stop loss at ₹357 and a target of ₹451, while ensuring strict risk management to navigate potential short-term volatility," Shinde said.

