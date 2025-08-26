Stocks to buy for short term: Zydus Life, Poonawalla Fincorp among 6 shares experts suggest for the next 2-3 weeks

In a volatile market, experts recommend six promising stocks, including Zydus Life and Poonawalla Fincorp, for the next 2-3 weeks. With bullish trends and strong technical indicators, these stocks are positioned for potential breakouts, making them attractive options for short-term investors.

Nishant Kumar
Published26 Aug 2025, 08:12 AM IST
Stocks to buy for the short term: Experts suggest six stocks, including Zydus Life, Poonawalla Fincorp, and Godrej Properties, for the next 2-3 weeks.
Stocks to buy for the short term: Experts suggest six stocks, including Zydus Life, Poonawalla Fincorp, and Godrej Properties, for the next 2-3 weeks.(Agencies)

Stocks to buy for the short term: The Indian stock market has been swinging between gains and losses of late due to a confluence of headwinds and tailwinds. On the one hand, proposed GST reforms and healthy growth-inflation dynamics of the country keep the medium—to long-term outlook of the domestic market bright. On the other hand, Trump's tariffs and geopolitical uncertainties pose significant risks.

The benchmark Nifty 50 is now about 1 per cent up for the current month, but as the August 27 deadline of Trump's tariffs is near, experts expect the market to remain volatile.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration, in a draft notice published Monday, August 25, detailed its plan to impose a 50 per cent tariff on Indian products as the August 27 deadline approaches.

Experts suggest betting on stocks with favourable technical indicators and healthy fundamentals for the short term.

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay of Master Capital Services and Amruta Shinde of Choice Broking recommend six stocks to buy for the next 2-3 weeks. Take a look:

Stock picks for the short term

Expert: Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP - Research & Advisory, Master Capital Services

Zydus Lifesciences | Buy at 1,020 | Target prices: 1095 and 1,130 | Stop loss: 978

Zydus Life is showing strong bullish momentum. Prices have confirmed a breakout from an inverse head-and-shoulders and a rounding bottom formation, both of which are reliable reversal patterns.

The stock is now trading decisively above all key exponential moving averages (50 and 200 EMA), reinforcing underlying strength and trend reversal confirmation.

"Rising volumes on the breakout add conviction to the move, while momentum indicators like RSI and MACD also support further upside," said Upadhyay.

Sharda Cropchem | Buy at 978 | Target prices: 1,060 and 1,090 | Stop loss: 925

Sharda Cropchem is exhibiting a strong uptrend, characterised by consistently higher highs and higher lows formation, reflecting sustained bullish momentum.

The stock is trading comfortably above its key exponential moving averages (50 and 200 EMA), signalling firm trend support and long-term strength.

Recent price action shows consolidation after a sharp rally, with prices finding support near the rising trendline, indicating healthy profit-booking within an overall bullish structure.

Momentum indicators like RSI remain in neutral territory, offering ample room for further upside.

Godrej Properties | Buy at 2,065 | Target prices: 2,216 and 2,250 | Stop loss: 1,943

Godrej Properties is showing early signs of a rebound. Prices have bounced from their crucial horizontal support zone near 1,950–2,000, highlighting strong demand at lower levels.

The risk-reward setup appears favourable, with downside well-protected by the support base and potential for upside as momentum builds. RSI has turned upward from oversold territory, while MACD is attempting a positive crossover, signalling a shift in momentum.

Though the stock remains below key moving averages, the rebound from support suggests the potential for a short-term rally.

Also Read | Stocks to buy for short term: Jigar Patel of Anand Rathi recommends 3 shares

Expert: Amruta Shinde, Research Analyst, Choice Broking

Poonawalla Fincorp | Buy at 467.70 | Target price: 513 | Stop loss: 445

Poonawalla Fincorp is displaying a bullish reversal after rebounding from a strong support zone.

On the four-hourly chart, the stock is forming an inverted head and shoulders pattern, suggesting a potential breakout.

A decisive close above the key resistance level of 474 would confirm this breakout and signal a continuation of the uptrend.

Rising trading volumes further strengthen the bullish outlook, reflecting strong buying interest.

"The stock is well-supported at 458 in case of a minor pullback, while the RSI at 60.72 is trending upward, indicating positive momentum," said Shinde.

Additionally, Poonawalla Fincorp is comfortably trading above its 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day EMAs, adding further conviction. Traders may consider buying at 467.70 with a stop loss at 445 and a target of 513, maintaining strict risk management," Shinde said.

Hubtown | Buy at 363.65 | Target price: 435 | Stop loss: 328

Hubtown is indicating sustained upward momentum after rebounding from a key support zone and forming a higher-high, higher-low structure.

The stock has given a breakout from its recent consolidation phase with the formation of a strong bullish candle, backed by rising volumes, which reflects strong buying interest.

"A sustained move above the critical resistance level of 375 could further fuel the uptrend toward 435. On the downside, support is placed at 350 in case of any minor pullback," said Shinde.

The RSI is at 64.36 and trending upward, while the stock continues to trade comfortably above its 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day EMAs, adding strength to the bullish view.

"Traders may consider entering at 363.65 with a stop loss at 328 and a target of 435, while ensuring disciplined risk management," Shinde said.

Usha Martin | Buy at 388.10 | Target price: 351 | Stop loss: 357

Usha Martin is signalling a potential bullish reversal after rebounding from a key support zone and breaking out of a falling trendline with a strong bullish candle on rising volumes.

"A sustained move above the critical resistance level of 400 could open the way for an uptrend toward 451, supported by increasing market participation and strong buying interest. On the downside, immediate support is placed at 373 in case of a minor pullback," said Shinde.

The RSI stands at 59.17 and is trending upward. The stock is trading comfortably above its 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day EMAs, further strengthening the positive outlook.

"Traders may consider entering at 388.10 with a stop loss at 357 and a target of 451, while ensuring strict risk management to navigate potential short-term volatility," Shinde said.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

Stocks To BuyStock PicksIndian Stock MarketStock Market
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStocks to buy for short term: Zydus Life, Poonawalla Fincorp among 6 shares experts suggest for the next 2-3 weeks
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.