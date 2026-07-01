Stocks to buy for the long term: Axis Bank, Delhivery among Ventura's top picks with 19% to 58% upside

Stocks to buy for long term: Market benchmark Nifty 50 lost about 9% in the first half of the calendar year 2026 (H1CY26), hit by concerns over the Middle East conflict, crude oil volatility, rupee's weakness, and heavy foreign capital outflow.

Experts, however, expect a recovery in the second half as they expect oil prices to settle near $75 per barrel after a peace deal between the US and Iran is finalised. While there have been fresh escalations in tensions between the two countries over the last few days, hopes are high that a final resolution of the conflict may be near.

As the domestic market appears ripe for a rebound, most experts believe this is the right time to bet on quality stocks for the long term. Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research, Ventura, recommends the following 10 stocks for the next 1-2 years. Take a look:

Stock picks for the long term CG Power and Industrial Solutions | Previous close: ₹ 952.15 | Target price: ₹ 1,137 | Upside potential: 19% Bolinjkar believes CG Power and Industrial Solutions is well-positioned to benefit from India’s multi-year electrification, grid modernisation, and railway capex cycle.

The company has transformed from a balance-sheet repair story into a growth-focused engineering platform under the Murugappa Group, supported by a debt-free balance sheet, stronger governance and expanding manufacturing capabilities.

Its order book of ₹27,484 crore provides strong revenue visibility, while transformer capacity expansion from 40,000 MVA to 85,000 MVA by FY28 should support growth in the power systems segment.

Bolinjkar highlighted that the company is also expanding into high-growth areas such as KAVACH, railway electrification, data centres and semiconductor OSAT, adding long-term optionality beyond its core business.

Shaily Engineering Plastics | Previous close: ₹ 2,895.50 | Target price: ₹ 3,620 | Upside potential: 25% According to Bolinjkar, rising demand for injectable biologics and GLP-1 therapies places Shaily Engineering Plastics in a strong position, supported by its established capabilities in precision drug-delivery devices.

Bolinjkar pointed out that the company has built a diversified platform across healthcare, consumer and industrial plastics, but healthcare is emerging as the key growth driver, backed by 20 ongoing programs and contracts with 23–24 global pharmaceutical clients.

Its pen injector capacity is expected to scale from 30–35 million units to 150–160 million units by FY28, supporting strong revenue visibility as semaglutide and other GLP-1 molecules move toward patent expiry.

“Shaily Engineering Plastics’ vertically integrated manufacturing model, regulatory lock-in and IP-led injector platforms create high switching costs and a strong competitive moat,” said Bolinjkar.

Tilaknagar Industries | Previous close: ₹ 455.15 | Target price: ₹ 598 | Upside potential: 31% Tilaknagar Industries’ transformation from a South-focused brandy player into a pan-India spirits platform is being driven by portfolio diversification, premiumisation and the Imperial Blue acquisition, Bolinjkar said.

He added that the company retains strong leadership in brandy through Mansion House and Courrier Napoleon, while its entry into whisky gives exposure to India’s largest and fastest-premiumising IMFL category.

The acquisition of Imperial Blue materially reduces category concentration, expands national distribution and creates cross-selling opportunities across whisky, brandy and new premium launches.

“Margin recovery should be supported by integration synergies, India-UK FTA benefits, Prag distillery expansion and operating leverage as volumes scale,” Bolinjkar said.

JSW Energy | Previous close: ₹ 583.15 | Target price: ₹ 767 | Upside potential: 32% Bolinjkar said JSW Energy offers a strong investment case backed by its large, contracted capacity pipeline, diversified portfolio and strong earnings visibility.

The company has expanded its installed capacity to around 13.45 GW in FY26, while its locked-in capacity stands at 32.1 GW, already exceeding its 30 GW FY30 target.

Its under-construction pipeline is largely backed by long-term PPAs, reducing the risk of demand and supporting predictable cash flows.

JSW Energy is also building a strong storage platform with 3.2 GWh BESS and 26.4 GWh pumped storage capacity, positioning it well for round-the-clock renewable power opportunities.

"With revenue, EBITDA and PAT projected to grow at 23%, 26% and 34% CAGR over FY26–29E, JSW Energy is positioned for strong earnings compounding over the medium term," said Bolinjkar.

"The company’s contracted capacity pipeline, rising renewable mix, storage-led expansion and disciplined leverage framework provide strong visibility for sustainable growth, making it a well-placed beneficiary of India’s rising power demand and energy transition," Bolinjkar said.

Also Read | Expert view: See compelling setup for Indian stocks to outperform

Delhivery | Previous close: ₹ 472.05 | Target price: ₹ 645 | Upside potential: 37% As per Bolinjkar, Delhivery is well-positioned to benefit from India’s formalising logistics market.

Bolinjkar highlighted that the company has built an integrated, technology-led platform across express parcel, PTL, FTL, supply chain services and cross-border logistics, supported by coverage across 18,838 pin codes and a unified network that improves asset utilisation as volumes scale. E-commerce growth, increasing outsourcing by digital platforms and the Ecom Express integration should further improve route density, rural reach and cost efficiencies.

PTL and SCS are emerging as important margin levers, supported by better load optimisation, client mix improvement, contract repricing and operating leverage.

Ather Energy | Previous close: ₹ 1,140.55 | Target price: ₹ 1,598 | Upside potential: 40% As per Bolinjkar, Ather Energy offers a strong investment case as it is well placed to benefit from India’s electric two-wheeler adoption cycle, with E2W penetration expected to rise from around 9% currently to nearly 30% by FY30.

The company has scaled volumes sharply to around 2.63 lakh units in FY26, growing nearly 70% YoY and expanding its market share to around 18–19%.

Its Rizta-led mass family scooter strategy, along with the 450-premium platform, gives Ather a balanced portfolio across both mass and premium EV segments.

The company’s integrated ecosystem of around 700 experience centres, 6,000+ charging points and strong software-led product differentiation strengthens its competitive moat.

"With revenue expected to rise from ₹3,672 crore in FY26 to ₹15,094 crore by FY29E and EBITDA turning positive by FY28E/FY29E, Ather is positioned for strong operating leverage and a gradual transition toward profitability," said Bolinjkar.

Urban Company | Previous close: ₹ 131.33 | Target price: ₹ 185 | Upside potential: 41% Bolinjkar said India’s underpenetrated and largely unorganised home services market offers a long runway for Urban Company, supported by rising urbanisation, dual-income households, and an increasing preference for organised, tech-enabled services.

The company has built a strong full-stack marketplace across 60+ service categories and 500+ micro-markets, with significant scope to deepen penetration as only around 10,000–11,000 of its potential 30,000 category micro-market combinations have been activated.

Its customer-supplier flywheel strengthens with scale, as higher service frequency improves partner utilisation, service quality and customer retention.

Growth is further supported by new verticals such as InstaHelp and Native, along with international expansion, while improving unit economics provides a clear path to profitability.

Axis Bank | Previous close: ₹ 1,345.70 | Target price: ₹ 1,934 | Upside potential: 44% As per Bolinjkar, Axis Bank is entering a more stable earnings phase, supported by calibrated loan growth, improving operating efficiency and a stronger balance sheet.

The bank continues to deliver healthy momentum, with advances and deposits growing around 14% and 15% YoY respectively, led by traction in Corporate, SME and Bharat Banking segments.

Its SBB, SME and Mid-Corporate portfolio is expanding faster at 22% YoY and now contributes around 24% of total loans, improving portfolio diversification and yield profile.

“Profitability is supported by positive operating jaws, cost-to-assets moderation to 2.33%, granular fee income growth and management’s confidence in sustaining through-cycle NIM of around 3.8%,” said Bolinjkar.

Hindustan Zinc | Previous close: ₹ 533.15 | Target price: ₹ 829 | Upside potential: 55% Bolinjkar said Hindustan Zinc’s dominant position in zinc, lead and silver gives it a strong structural advantage, supported by integrated operations, low-cost production and long mine life.

The company is India’s only primary zinc producer, holding around 77% of the domestic zinc market share, and has further strengthened its leadership in primary lead, with 90%+ market share.

Its bottom-quartile global cost position, silver by-product credits and mine-to-metal integration support industry-leading margins and strong cash generation across commodity cycles.

“Growth visibility remains backed by capacity expansion, with mined metal production expected to scale from 1.1 million tonnes to 1.4 million tonnes by FY28E, while silver output is projected to rise sharply from 687 tonnes to 998 tonnes,” said Bolinjkar.

Aurionpro Solutions | Previous close: ₹ 857.20 | Target price: ₹ 1,352 | Upside potential: 58% As per Bolinjkar, Aurionpro Solutions' transition from a services-led business to an IP-driven technology platform provides strong visibility for scalable and profitable growth.

The company operates across banking platforms, lending solutions, transit technology and data centre design, giving it exposure to multiple high-growth areas such as transaction banking, automatic fare collection, AI-led lending and digital infrastructure.

Bolinjkar underscored that its iCashPro and SmartLender platforms generate recurring revenue through licensing, implementation, AMC and module upgrades, while the transit and data centre businesses add large-ticket project opportunities with improving margins.

"The company’s capital-light data centre model, metro AFC project pipeline and global banking client base strengthen long-term revenue visibility," said Bolinjkar.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar