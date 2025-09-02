Stocks to buy for the short term: GRSE, Dixon Tech, Dabur among 5 shares experts suggest for the next 2-3 weeks

Stocks to buy for the short term: The Indian stock market clocked healthy gains on Monday, September 1, with benchmark indices snapping their three-session losing run on the back of strong macro data.

India's Q2FY26 GDP grew 7.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY), surpassing the 7.4 per cent YoY growth seen in Q4FY25. In August, the country's manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace in over 17 years, driven by stronger alignment between supply and demand.

The market is also noting the government's efforts to mitigate the pain of the 50 per cent tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump on Indian goods.

The government is exploring diplomatic options and appears keen to implement reforms that can accelerate India's growth engines.

However, weak earnings, stretched valuations, and aggressive selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remain key obstacles for the market.

For the short term, experts suggest betting on stocks with favourable technical indicators and healthy fundamentals.

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay of Master Capital Services and Mandar Bhojane of Choice Broking recommend five stocks to buy for the next 2-3 weeks. Take a look:

Stock picks for the short term Expert: Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP - Research & Advisory, Master Capital Services Dixon Technologies (India) | Buy at ₹ 17,582 | Target prices: ₹ 18,700 and ₹ 19,200 | Stop loss: ₹ 16,400 Dixon Tech has registered a decisive breakout from an inverse head and shoulders pattern, accompanied by a notable surge in volumes, signalling strong accumulation.

Importantly, this breakout serves as a continuation pattern within the broader uptrend, reaffirming bullish sentiment.

The chart structure of higher highs and higher lows remains intact, while price action trades well above key moving averages, supporting Momentum.

RSI is trending higher and MACD sustains its bullish crossover, together underscoring strength and validating prospects of further upside.

Dabur India | Buy at ₹ 523 | Target prices: ₹ 558 and ₹ 570 | Stop loss: ₹ 496 Dabur India is exhibiting a constructive price structure with signs of a potential trend reversal.

On the daily chart, the stock is forming a rounding bottom pattern, supported by a cup-and-handle formation, both of which are strong bullish continuation signals.

These patterns typically suggest accumulation at lower levels, followed by a breakout that can fuel the next leg of the rally.

Prices are currently trading above all key exponential moving averages (34 EMA and 200 EMA), reinforcing the underlying strength and indicating that buyers are gradually regaining control.

Exide Industries | Buy at ₹ 412 | Target prices: ₹ 445 and ₹ 460 | Stop loss: ₹ 385 Exide Industries has broken out of a prolonged consolidation, accompanied by a sharp rise in volumes, reinforcing bullish conviction.

The stock structure is improving with a sequence of higher highs and higher lows. Price action has reclaimed key moving averages, with shorter-term EMAs providing a strong base.

Momentum indicators add to the positive outlook. RSI is inching higher, reflecting strengthening momentum, while MACD shows a bullish crossover.

Expert: Mandar Bhojane, Senior Technical Analyst, Choice Broking GRSE | Buy at ₹ 2,485 | Target prices: ₹ 2,800 and ₹ 2,900 | Stop loss: ₹ 2,330 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) has recently shown a bullish reversal from the demand zone, forming a Morning Star candlestick pattern accompanied by a notable rise in trading volumes. This reflects strengthening bullish momentum.

"A sustained move above the key resistance level of ₹2,500 could pave the way for short-term targets of ₹2,800 and ₹2,900. The rising volumes further validate the breakout, indicating strong buying interest," said Bhojane.

On the indicator front, the RSI at 44.8 is trending upward, showing a reversal from the oversold region and also highlighting a bullish divergence.

Additionally, the Stochastic RSI has given a positive crossover from the oversold zone, reinforcing the possibility of a fresh upward move.

Dixon Technologies (India) | Buy at ₹ 17,582 | Target prices: ₹ 19,800 and ₹ 20,000 | Stop loss: ₹ 16,600 Dixon Tech has broken out from an Inverted head-and-shoulders pattern on the daily chart, confirmed by a strong bullish candle accompanied by heavy volumes, indicating the start of a potential upward trend.

The RSI at 67 is trending upward, reflecting strengthening momentum and room for further upside before reaching overbought levels.

"A sustained close above ₹17,600 could open the way for short-term targets of ₹19,800 and ₹20,000. For effective risk management, a stop loss at ₹16,600 is advised to protect against any adverse move," said Bhojane.

Manappuram Finance | Buy at ₹ 275 | Target prices: ₹ 304 and ₹ 310 | Stop loss: ₹ 260 Manappuram Finance has recently broken out of a Symmetrical Triangle pattern. The stock is currently consolidating just below the breakout zone, indicating healthy accumulation and base-building before the next leg up.

This breakout is further validated by a sharp rise in trading volumes, highlighting strong bullish momentum. The RSI at 60 is trending upward, while the Stochastic RSI has given a positive crossover, both suggesting strengthening momentum.

"A sustained close above ₹275 could propel the stock towards short-term targets of ₹304 and ₹310. For risk management, a stop loss at ₹260 is recommended to protect against any unexpected reversal," said Bhojane.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar