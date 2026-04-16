Stocks to buy for the short term: Kotak Securities’ Amol Athawale shares 3 picks including Tech Mahindra, Maruti

Stocks to buy for the short term: Frontline indices ended with strong gains on Wednesday, 16 April, propelled by hopes that an end to the US-Iran conflict could be near after reports suggested both countries would come back to the negotiation table in the next few days.
The Sensex surged 1,264 points, or 1.64%, to close at 78,111, while the Nifty 50 jumped 389 points, or 1.63%, to settle at 24,231.
The domestic market is expected to extend its gains on Thursday, 16 April, amid positive global cues. Major Asian markets traded higher on Thursday, following overnight gains on Wall Street, amid rising hopes of a US-Iran peace deal.
On the technical front, the Nifty 50 appears poised for an uptrend.
Amol Athawale, VP - Technical Research, Kotak Securities, noted that on the daily charts, the index formed a small bullish candle on Wednesday, while on the intraday charts, it is holding a higher bottom, which is largely positive.
"We are of the view that the intraday market texture is upward, but for day traders, it would be ideal to buy on intraday dips and sell on rallies. On the downside, 24,000 and 23,900 would act as key support zones, while 24,450–24,500 could serve as crucial resistance levels for the bulls. Below 23,900, the sentiment could change, and traders may prefer to exit their long positions," said Athawale.
Amol Athawale recommends the following three stocks to buy for the next 1-2 weeks:
Athawale pointed out that after a decline, the Tech Mahindra share price reversed from an important support zone.
"The stock has formed a rounding bottom chart pattern on the daily scale, and it is in a gradual up move. The technical indicator, like RSI, is also indicating a further uptrend from current levels, which could boost the bullish momentum in the coming horizon," said Athawale.
"As long as the stock is trading above ₹1,430, the bullish texture is likely to continue. Above which, the stock could move up to ₹1,585," Athawale said.
Athawale said Lupin shares have broken out of their symmetrical triangle chart pattern on the daily scale, along with incremental volume.
On weekly charts, the stock has formed a higher bottom; the structure suggests further bullish momentum in the near term.
"Unless it trades below ₹2,250, positional traders can retain an optimistic stance and look for a target of ₹2,500," said Athawale.
According to Athawale, Maruti Suzuki shares are in the accumulation zone after their downward trend, trading in a rangebound mode on the daily scale.
However, recent bullish activity in the stock indicates strong momentum.
“The stock is expected to break out of the range and witness the bullish momentum from the current levels with a favourable risk and reward perspective. For the next few trading sessions, ₹12,800 could be the trend decider level for the bulls. If it sustains above the same, we can expect further uptrend towards ₹14,200,” said Athawale.
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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of the expert, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.
Nishant is a market reporter at Mint, where he holds the official designation of Principal Correspondent – Markets. He has been closely tracking the Indian stock market as well as major global stock markets along with the broader macroeconomic trends for a decade. <br><br> He is obsessed with breaking down complex financial and economic concepts into clear and engaging stories. He focuses not only on what is happening in the markets, but also why it matters. <br><br> His coverage includes stock market trends, sector rotations, monetary and fiscal policy developments, inflation, growth data, and personal finance strategies. <br><br> With nearly 10 years of experience in covering financial markets, Nishant has covered bull markets, corrections, policy transitions, and macro developments that has equipped him with a deep understanding of how domestic and global forces shape markets and affect investments. <br><br> He regularly interviews market veterans, fund managers, economists, policymakers, and corporate leaders to provide readers with a 360-degree view of market dynamics and the broader economic landscape. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Nishant worked with some of India’s most respected business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Moneycontrol, where he reported extensively on the stock market, corporate earnings, macroeconomic trends, GDP, inflation, monetary policies of the RBI and the US Federal Reserve, bonds, and currencies. <br><br> Apart from economics and investing, he has interests in geopolitics and emerging technologies, such as AI.
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