From HDFC Bank, TCS, to Maruti Suzuki— InCred Equities shares 19 high-conviction ideas for February. Full list here

Stocks to buy: Brokerage firm InCred Equities has listed 19 high-conviction Ideas for the month of February, highlighting the pro-growth Union Budget, trade deals with the EU and US, moderation in valuation and improving earnings.

"Union Budget 2026-27 reiterates that the fiscal consolidation trend will continue. Budget policies decisively shift the focus to improving manufacturing capability and productivity in critical sectors on a medium-term basis. Capacity and capability building for service sectors like the hospital and tourism sectors to aid in the medium term," said InCred Equities.

The brokerage firm said that the recent improvement in credit growth, aided by the rise in private capex, is a good move. The recent India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) and US tariffs on India will benefit sectors like chemicals, textiles, and electronics.

Global events have increased volatility in the Nifty index in recent days, as it witnessed a quick 4% swing. Forward PE valuation near the mean level and improving sales and PAT growth in the December quarter results provide comfort, said InCred.

The Indian stock market has been volatile lately amid global uncertainties. While India's macro outlook has further improved due to a growth-oriented Budget, India-EU and India-US tarde deals, mixed earnings, global uncertainties and the rupee's weakness weigh on sentiment.

Stock picks From the large cap space, InCred has "add" recommendations on HDFC Bank, TCS, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Lupin, and GE Vernova T&D.

Container Corporation of India, Apollo Tyres, Ajanta Pharma, and Home First Finance Company are the mid-cap stocks that the brokerage firm recommends adding to the portfolio.

From the small-cap segment, Thyrocare Technologies, VRL Logistics, Camlin Fine Sciences, Globus Spirits, and TCPL Packaging are the recommendations from InCred.

