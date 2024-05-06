Stocks to buy: From ICICI Bank to NMDC - Motilal Oswal recommends these shares to buy this week
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal suggests ICICI Bank, ABB India and NMDC stocks to buy this week.
Indian stock market: The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, concluded the trading session with a mixed performance, on May 6. Shares of specific heavyweight companies such as Titan, SBI, and Reliance Industries exerted notable downward pressure on these primary indices.
