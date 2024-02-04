Stocks to Buy: GAIL, BHEL among top bets; here's why
Stocks to buy: GAIL, BHEL and NMDC are the top choices by Kunal Shah who is Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities.
Indian Stock Market: Nifty surpassed the 22,000 mark during the first half of the Friday session but subsequently formed a double top on the hourly chart. Confirmation of a bullish trend resumption would only occur with a decisive breakout above the double top, which is currently identified around 22,125. Conversely, a break below the support level at 21,500 could indicate a bearish momentum. In the scenario of a breakout above 22,150, Nifty may experience upward momentum, potentially reaching levels such as 22,500 and beyond.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started