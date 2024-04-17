Active Stocks
Tue Apr 16 2024 15:59:30
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 160.05 -0.53%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,414.75 -3.65%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 359.40 -0.54%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 751.90 -0.65%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,509.40 0.97%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stocks to buy: GAIL, Indraprastha Gas, NALCO are ICICIdirect's top momentum picks; 8-10% upside seen at new TP
BackBack

Stocks to buy: GAIL, Indraprastha Gas, NALCO are ICICIdirect's top momentum picks; 8-10% upside seen at new TP

Nikita Prasad

Top momentum stock picks: Domestic brokerage house ICICIdirect has picked GAIL, Indraprastha Gas Ltd and NALCO as its top stocks to buy with an upside of eight per cent, while DLF is a ‘sell’.

Small and mid-cap stocks have performed better compared to large-cap stocks in the recent period.Premium
Small and mid-cap stocks have performed better compared to large-cap stocks in the recent period.

Top momentum stock picks: Domestic brokerage house ICICIdirect has picked GAIL, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) and National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) as its top stocks to buy. 

The brokerage has given a ‘sell’ call for DLF.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 17 Apr 2024, 04:57 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App