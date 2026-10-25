Stocks to buy: Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi recommends 3 shares — Eternal, BoB, Apollo Hospitals | Target, stop-loss

Stocks to buy | Ganesh Dongre's stock recommendations | Shares to buy: The Indian equity benchmarks ended the week on a negative note, with the Nifty declining nearly 2.36% to close at 22,600, while the Bank Nifty fell approximately 2.79% to settle around 54,287. Sectoral performance remained broadly weak, with most major sectors witnessing losses ranging from 1% to 7% during the week. The Infrastructure sector emerged as the top loser, reflecting the prevailing weakness in the broader market and subdued investor sentiment.

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As highlighted in our previous weekly outlook, the Nifty had entered oversold territory following the recent sharp correction, creating the possibility of a technical rebound. However, despite intermittent recovery attempts and buying interest at lower levels, the index failed to sustain its upward momentum and faced selling pressure near the 23,200 resistance level. Global uncertainties, particularly concerns surrounding the sharp rise in Brent crude oil prices and escalating geopolitical tensions, continued to weigh on market sentiment. The possibility of crude oil prices exceeding $110 per barrel has further intensified concerns about inflation and its potential impact on the Indian equity market.

Ganesh Dongre's stock market view Ganesh Dongre, AVP — Equity Research at Anand Rathi, believes the Indian stock market mood is cautious after a continuous slide in the Nifty 50 index despite being in the oversold zone.

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Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 index, Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi said, the 50-stock index witnessed profit booking near the 23,200 mark and ended the week around the crucial support zone of 22,500–22,600. This zone remains significant, as it represents an important historical support area near previous yearly and quarterly lows.

“On the upside, the immediate resistance is placed in the 23,200–23,400 range, followed by the 24,100–24,200 zone, where the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is positioned. A sustained weekly close above 23,200–23,400 would improve the near-term technical outlook and could pave the way for a recovery towards 24,000–24,200,” said Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi.

The Anand Rathi expert said that on the downside, the 22,500–22,200 range will remain an important support zone in the coming week. A decisive breakdown below this range could revive selling pressure and drag the index towards its previous low and support of 21700-22,000.

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Stock market outlook | Bank Nifty prediction On the outlook for the Bank Nifty index, Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi said, the immediate support for the key benchmark index is around 53,500, which corresponds to the recent weekly low, while the next important support stands near 53,000. A sustained breakdown below 53,000 could weaken the technical structure further and trigger renewed selling pressure. On the upside, the immediate resistance zone is placed around 56,400–56,500, where the 200-day EMA is positioned. A decisive, sustained breakout above 56,500 would strengthen the near-term technical outlook and could open the door to a further recovery.

On the Indian stock market outlook and key levels regarding Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty, Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi said, “Overall, both the Nifty and Bank Nifty remain in a cautious technical phase following the recent correction. For the market to establish a meaningful recovery, the Nifty needs to reclaim and sustain above the 23,200–23,400 resistance zone, while the Bank Nifty must move decisively above 56,400–56,500 to improve its technical outlook.”

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1] Eternal: Buy in ₹315 to ₹320 range | Target ₹330 | Stop Loss ₹305;

2] Bank of Baroda (BoB): Buy in ₹230 to ₹233 range | Target ₹242 | Stop Loss ₹225; and

3] Apollo Hospitals Enterprises: Buy in ₹7700 to ₹7730 range | Target ₹8100 | Stop Loss ₹7550.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).